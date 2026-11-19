GH: After she did a project with them, your sister Kennedy set up a trip for you at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton last year, and your dad told me how much of an inspiration that was. Do you still think about that trip at all?

BC: When my sister said that she set it up, I didn't really think anything of it. I didn't really know what to expect. But thinking about the level I want to reach and where I want to elevate my game to, and whenever I stop playing, the legacy I want to leave behind, when I walked into that building, I just felt … I can't even explain what I felt. I just felt a feeling that just gave me so much inspiration.

It just gave me so much confidence and so much eagerness to stay hungry and keep fighting. Whatever I want to achieve in life is right there in front of me. That trip to the Hall of Fame was so inspirational to me. And I'm seeing my favorite players that I've watched for so long. I'm seeing their busts. I'm seeing Ray Lewis's face. I'm seeing Brian Urlacher. I'm seeing guys that I grew up watching, grew up being big fans of, and I'm seeing their journey, their legacy to get to where they are today, and getting to see what it took to get there, and that really just instilled so much belief and confidence in me.

It just gave me so much inspiration to just keep going. And the sky's the limit. Don't ever let anyone try to put a limit on what you can do. I'm not the biggest. I'm not the fastest. I'm not the strongest. But my heart is undeniable. You cannot deny that. That trip was really inspiring to me.

GH: What was the lowest point last year?

BC: I can't even really pinpoint a specific point, but I wake up every single day with a true smile on my face, knowing that I'm living out my dream. At some points last year, it felt like I wasn't living my dream. It's like that joy that I had, it was still there, but it took a lot to bring it out. It was a culmination of things.

Number one, we weren't winning. Number two, it was my rookie year. Your rookie year is the longest year of your life, so there was a lot on my plate. Number three, I wasn't making plays like I wanted to make. I wasn't playing confident like I've usually played. I wasn't being the Barret who I grew up knowing, that I grew up playing like, and I didn't like that. I didn't feel like myself.

It wasn't really a specific moment or point, but it was just a span of time last year. Like, dang, this is the dream that I've worked so hard for. It's like I'm not getting the results that I want. It was tough last year. I'm also far away from my home where I'm originally from. (Suburban Atlanta). I'm eight hours away. It could be worse, but it was just a whole bunch of things. I embrace it. I love this city. I feel at home in the city, and we're winning games, and we still have a lot more games to win. It was a tough last year. But I would not trade that last year for anything. It's helped me grow so much.

GH: Who stood by you the most? When everybody was saying, oh, they've to get a veteran linebacker in here. All that chatter last season and the offseason. Who stood by you the most?

BC: Through all that? I think me and DK were very aware it doesn't matter what anyone outside of this building is saying. Also, I've always had the mindset you've got to stay inside out. It doesn't matter. People on the outside are going to talk. They're going to have their own opinion. And when you play at this level, when you play this game, everyone's going to talk about something. They're going to find something to talk about. And for me, I just don't read into it. I don't allow it to infect my brain, because if you let it, it really can.

I knew there was a lot of work to be done, and there's still work to be done. I know that me and D-Knight were brought here for a reason. We weren't brought here to do average things. We're here to be special, and we're going to do special things. So I just had to put in the work and stay inside out, tune out all the noise. If there's one thing that someone cannot take away from you, it's the work that you put in. I don't take that lightly, and I went to work every single day knowing that I want to do special things and I will do special things, but it wasn't going to come overnight. So I just had to put my head down and go to work.

GH: When did you feel like you were back to yourself this year? If you do indeed feel like you're back to yourself, when did you get there?

BC: I feel like, in a way, I'm still working towards that, and it's kind of hard for me to admit, like, oh, I'm back. It's kind of going to be hard for me to actually admit that. But I feel like the steps that we're taking and the strides that we're making, it's getting back to that. I know there's still so much left on the plate for us as a team, for me. And I know that I haven't even scratched the surface at all. Once it happens, it's going to be special.

GH: You're not there yet?

BC: No. And I don't even know if I ever will admit that I am there.

GH: That you're back to the Barrett that you know?

BC: I don't even know if I ever will admit that. Maybe that's just a competitive edge and that hunger I have in me. So I don't know. We'll see. But I'm just glad that we're winning games. I'm glad that this team is bonding the way we are, and we're building a culture and an identity. So we just have to keep it going.

GH: What is the identity?

BC: Violence, swarming, sticky coverage. Plant the flag mentality. Doesn't matter where you put the ball, we will defend whatever grass we have.

GH: Have you got a good example of a play that you wouldn't have made last year that you did this year? Like the other night against the Steelers?

BC: I don't really have a specific example.

GH: How about the one where safety Jordan Battle dumped running back Jaylen Warren for the third-down loss. You guys basically exchanged places.

BC: I don't know if it would have been executed that way last year. I don't know. I think the communication has been excellent this year, and still can be better. But I think just me and JB having the bond we have, and really all the guys on defense, the bond that we share, it makes communication on the field so much easier.

GH: It's better than last year.

BC: Much better than last year.

GH: Why do you think?