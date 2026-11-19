Middle linebacker Barrett Carter followed up his best game as a pro in Week 9 in Madrid by calling signals in one of the Bengals' most dominant defensive performances in recent history last Sunday night. They held the Steelers to a field goal in the first 48 minutes of a win that gave them first place in the AFC North.
He emerged from the cold tub of recovery this week to throw water on complacency. In this week's conversation with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson, Carter talks about how he no longer feels the stress of his rookie year but that he also doubts he'll ever be satisfied.
He explains how the photos hanging in his locker reflect his commitment to family and faith, how last year's visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame still inspires him, the "twin telepathy," he shares with Demetrius Knight Jr., and how he wants to the cornerstone of a Super Bowl champion.
The Conversation
GH: I've always been meaning to ask you this, and I keep forgetting. Who are the photos of in your locker?
BC: I have my both grandfathers. Actually, I lost both grandfathers early this year. One in January, one in March. So they were a big, big part of my life, big part of my development as a man, as an athlete. I keep those two obituaries up there just to give me some motivation every single day and strengthen my why a little bit, I'll say. Just gives me that extra motivation that I need every day.
And then I actually have a picture from my senior year of high school. It was like this photo shoot, preseason or something. I actually didn't put it there. Our training staff put it there last year, and I just left it up there. But it's kind of also a reminder to me that this was always the dream, to be where I am today, and that 17-year-old boy in that picture dreamed of being where I am today.
I like seeing those things every single day. It just strengthens my motivation and just gives me a reason to go hard every single day.
It was a tough span of two months. It was a tough one for me and my family. We just leaned on our faith and leaned on our love for each other and just got through it.
GH: One guy looks like he's in uniform.
BC: Yeah. My mom's dad was a cop. Pretty sure he was in the Army, too, for a little bit. He was a cop in Chicago for a long time. He was at one of the highest ranks on the police force. My other grandfather was a pastor. That's really where my faith originated, I would say. Growing up, going to his church and him preaching every single Sunday. We were there every single Sunday. I think as a little kid I didn't really know what was going on, but I knew that as I grew up, every single Sunday I was going to church. I knew that faith was going to be a big part of my life, and he definitely instilled that in me.
GH: So that means your mother had a father for a cop and married a cop, right?
BC: Yeah, there's definitely a lot of police background in my family, I would say. It's deeper than that. My uncle's a cop. I have other cousins who are cops, so definitely have a lot of policemen in my family.
GH: Well, you police the middle of the field, right? Do you have a policeman's mindset?
BC: I don't know if I'm that tough. I like to think I'm tough. But I think growing up around that and seeing their discipline with everything, that really helped me transition to what I do on the field and how I carry myself off the field, so I think it all ties in.
GH: I remember I wrote a story on you last year when you stepped in as the starter after Logan Wilson got traded, and you said, "I've always been a leader." A year later, where do you think you are as a leader?
BC: I still think I'm growing every single day, and I still think I have a lot of leadership to tap into. I will never reach a point in my life where I feel like I've made it, or I feel like I've reached a certain point where I could get complacent in me or my development. So I know that I still have a long way to go, but I'm just trying to take strides in the right direction. Just to be the best version of myself for my teammates and for myself and for my family. I know I still have a long way to go, a lot of levels still to reach. But, God willing, I'm heading in the right direction.
GH: How have you improved from a year ago to now?
BC: I think I'm just getting more comfortable. Year two in the NFL, year two in AG's (defensive coordinator Al Golden) system. I just feel so comfortable every single day. I still have an edge to me. Let me say that after that. But every single day last year, I was a little stressed. I would go to walkthroughs a little bit stressed, and not that I wasn't preparing, but I didn't know it like the back of my hand like I wanted to, like I do now. So now I show up every single day just with a true joy in my heart. True joy.
Now, I just show up with a mentality that it's not going to be perfect, as much as we want it to be, but we're going to adapt and we're going to get better regardless. Last year it was stressful. However, I would not trade last year for anything because how I am today, and the growth that I've seen and the growth that continues to still get brought out of me, it's encouraging. I know I still have a long way to go and I'm nowhere near what I can and what I will be, but I'm glad to see that I'm getting more comfortable and I'm having more fun out there.
GH: Where do you want to be?
BC: Oh, I want to be a great. I want to bring a championship to the city. Our team is due for it. The city is due for it. These fans are due for it. I want to be a cornerstone of this franchise, of this organization. God brought me here not to just do average things. God brought me here to do extraordinary things, things that haven't been done before, and things that we may not ever see again. And I want to be in the middle of that. I want to be at the forefront of that. I want to be a cornerstone of this organization, and just keep showing I'm going be that for this team. So still growing, still developing, still young, still have a long way to go. But just have to keep taking steps in the right direction.
GH: After she did a project with them, your sister Kennedy set up a trip for you at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton last year, and your dad told me how much of an inspiration that was. Do you still think about that trip at all?
BC: When my sister said that she set it up, I didn't really think anything of it. I didn't really know what to expect. But thinking about the level I want to reach and where I want to elevate my game to, and whenever I stop playing, the legacy I want to leave behind, when I walked into that building, I just felt … I can't even explain what I felt. I just felt a feeling that just gave me so much inspiration.
It just gave me so much confidence and so much eagerness to stay hungry and keep fighting. Whatever I want to achieve in life is right there in front of me. That trip to the Hall of Fame was so inspirational to me. And I'm seeing my favorite players that I've watched for so long. I'm seeing their busts. I'm seeing Ray Lewis's face. I'm seeing Brian Urlacher. I'm seeing guys that I grew up watching, grew up being big fans of, and I'm seeing their journey, their legacy to get to where they are today, and getting to see what it took to get there, and that really just instilled so much belief and confidence in me.
It just gave me so much inspiration to just keep going. And the sky's the limit. Don't ever let anyone try to put a limit on what you can do. I'm not the biggest. I'm not the fastest. I'm not the strongest. But my heart is undeniable. You cannot deny that. That trip was really inspiring to me.
GH: What was the lowest point last year?
BC: I can't even really pinpoint a specific point, but I wake up every single day with a true smile on my face, knowing that I'm living out my dream. At some points last year, it felt like I wasn't living my dream. It's like that joy that I had, it was still there, but it took a lot to bring it out. It was a culmination of things.
Number one, we weren't winning. Number two, it was my rookie year. Your rookie year is the longest year of your life, so there was a lot on my plate. Number three, I wasn't making plays like I wanted to make. I wasn't playing confident like I've usually played. I wasn't being the Barret who I grew up knowing, that I grew up playing like, and I didn't like that. I didn't feel like myself.
It wasn't really a specific moment or point, but it was just a span of time last year. Like, dang, this is the dream that I've worked so hard for. It's like I'm not getting the results that I want. It was tough last year. I'm also far away from my home where I'm originally from. (Suburban Atlanta). I'm eight hours away. It could be worse, but it was just a whole bunch of things. I embrace it. I love this city. I feel at home in the city, and we're winning games, and we still have a lot more games to win. It was a tough last year. But I would not trade that last year for anything. It's helped me grow so much.
GH: Who stood by you the most? When everybody was saying, oh, they've to get a veteran linebacker in here. All that chatter last season and the offseason. Who stood by you the most?
BC: Through all that? I think me and DK were very aware it doesn't matter what anyone outside of this building is saying. Also, I've always had the mindset you've got to stay inside out. It doesn't matter. People on the outside are going to talk. They're going to have their own opinion. And when you play at this level, when you play this game, everyone's going to talk about something. They're going to find something to talk about. And for me, I just don't read into it. I don't allow it to infect my brain, because if you let it, it really can.
I knew there was a lot of work to be done, and there's still work to be done. I know that me and D-Knight were brought here for a reason. We weren't brought here to do average things. We're here to be special, and we're going to do special things. So I just had to put in the work and stay inside out, tune out all the noise. If there's one thing that someone cannot take away from you, it's the work that you put in. I don't take that lightly, and I went to work every single day knowing that I want to do special things and I will do special things, but it wasn't going to come overnight. So I just had to put my head down and go to work.
GH: When did you feel like you were back to yourself this year? If you do indeed feel like you're back to yourself, when did you get there?
BC: I feel like, in a way, I'm still working towards that, and it's kind of hard for me to admit, like, oh, I'm back. It's kind of going to be hard for me to actually admit that. But I feel like the steps that we're taking and the strides that we're making, it's getting back to that. I know there's still so much left on the plate for us as a team, for me. And I know that I haven't even scratched the surface at all. Once it happens, it's going to be special.
GH: You're not there yet?
BC: No. And I don't even know if I ever will admit that I am there.
GH: That you're back to the Barrett that you know?
BC: I don't even know if I ever will admit that. Maybe that's just a competitive edge and that hunger I have in me. So I don't know. We'll see. But I'm just glad that we're winning games. I'm glad that this team is bonding the way we are, and we're building a culture and an identity. So we just have to keep it going.
GH: What is the identity?
BC: Violence, swarming, sticky coverage. Plant the flag mentality. Doesn't matter where you put the ball, we will defend whatever grass we have.
GH: Have you got a good example of a play that you wouldn't have made last year that you did this year? Like the other night against the Steelers?
BC: I don't really have a specific example.
GH: How about the one where safety Jordan Battle dumped running back Jaylen Warren for the third-down loss. You guys basically exchanged places.
BC: I don't know if it would have been executed that way last year. I don't know. I think the communication has been excellent this year, and still can be better. But I think just me and JB having the bond we have, and really all the guys on defense, the bond that we share, it makes communication on the field so much easier.
GH: It's better than last year.
BC: Much better than last year.
GH: Why do you think?
BC: I think we've been more intentional about it, starting in practice, starting in walkthroughs. Don't let any walkthrough rep, don't let any practice rep go to waste. Treat it like it's a game rep. I think building a bond off the field with the guys, having a relationship where you can talk about anything and everything. So when you get on the field, it makes communication so much easier, and you know where guys will be. You know how guys will talk. That play specifically was really a good play for J.B. I'm glad that we were able to make that happen with our communication. We did what we were coached to do.
GH: You're not the classic middle linebacker because of your size …
BC: Some might say.
GH: But the classic middle linebacker in the sense that you're smart.
BC: I like to think I'm smart. I think graduating from Clemson and finishing my last semester with a 4.0 zero and averaging like a 3.5 or whatever my GPA was throughout college, I like to think that I'm smart. But until you learn Al Golden's system, you might question it at first. I think I've always known that I was smart. I've always known that I have a high football intelligence, but coming to the NFL, I didn't really know what to expect, and coming into AG's system, it was tough.
It's not an easy system to learn as a linebacker, but it's a highly effective system, and it works, and it's proven. It took a lot of time. I had a lot of great mentorship around me that helped me learn it, and great coaches that poured into me and are still helping me learn every single day. I try to use my intelligence, my brain, to my advantage, knowing that I'm not the biggest, fastest, or strongest, but I think I'm one of the smartest. Humbly speaking.
I'm not satisfied. I still have a long way to go. But it's all the people around me poured into me. I don't want to take the credit for it. I put in a lot of work myself, but I have a great circle around me.
GH: Have you got an example where Joe Burrow has helped you?
BC: Yeah. I think we all know how Burrow is. I ask some questions sometimes. I remember last year, we were both sitting in the Epsom salt tub, and I literally just asked him, 'When did you feel like you just figured it out. When did you get comfortable?' He said either year two or year three, I can't remember exactly what he said, but little stuff like that I ask him. I just want to pick his brain.
I also asked him, how do you handle all the fandom, the notoriety? I have a little bit of notoriety, but for him it's a completely different level. So I literally asked him how do you handle it? And he said it's tough, but he knows what his goals are. He knows what he wants, and he knows the work that he puts in. And he's blessed to have this opportunity. He cherishes the opportunity. He doesn't take it lightly that people are fans of him. He loves it, he embraces it, but he knows that when it's time to go to work, it's time to go to work.
And that's something that I just admire about Burrow. He shows up every single day, and he works his butt off. He's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen in my life, and he's showing that by what he does on the field. He's truly an inspiration to go to work with.
GH: Has he helped you at all with X's and O's?
BC: We'll talk sometimes after a play. I'll be like, what were you seeing here? Why did you do that? He'll share some tips or some nuggets with me. One thing about me, if I have a question about anything, and I mean anything, I'm going to ask whoever it is. If you're drinking a smoothie, I'm going to ask, why are you drinking that smoothie? What are the benefits? What are you trying to get out of it? Just random stuff like that. I don't shy away from asking questions from anybody, and I'm always just willing to get better. And he's helped me a lot with that.
GH: You and Demetrius Knight Jr., were drafted together last year and have basically made the last 19 starts together at linebacker. How close are you guys off the field?
BC: We're in two different stages of life. D-Knight is married, has three kids, and I'm single. No kids. He's got responsibilities that he has to take care of. For me, it's not like that. We try to connect as much as we can with texting and everything, but obviously he has his own stuff going on. But he's my brother, and he makes going to work every single day so much better and brings so much joy to my life just because of his mindset and his positivity. We have a great bond, but we have our own things going on outside of football.
GH: You guys have a lot in common. Both southern guys, very spiritual, almost the same age.
BC: Both come from Georgia. Both played football in the ACC for a little bit. Of course, he transferred out eventually from Georgia Tech. Both men of faith and both family men and both team players who do whatever it takes to get the job done. We really have the same mindset with most things in life.
We like to say we have twin telepathy. Whatever I'm thinking, he's already thinking it, and vice versa. It makes our communication on the field and off the field that much easier and that special. Just because we already know what each other is thinking. That's my brother for life, and I love him.
GH: Was it hard to hear in the headset Sunday night at Paycor?
BC: Every game at Paycor, it's a struggle to hear for sure. If you actually look at me before the play, I'm covering my ears, I'm stepping away from the huddle just to make sure I hear the play call clearly, so I don't botch any of it and say the wrong word or anything. I definitely have to step away and cover my ears to make sure I hear it clearly and get all the guys lined up and on the same page.
We have the best fans in the world, and they bring the energy every single Sunday or whatever day we play. It's definitely tough to play there, and I would hate to be an opposing offense playing there, but I'm so glad that our fans show up for us every single Sunday and they bring the energy that we need. Shout out to our fans, the best fans in the world.
GH: Where is your parents' streak at making it to games. They haven't missed one in the pros, right?
BC: Actually, I told them to miss our Thanksgiving game last year. We had a Thursday night game, and I knew that we would get the weekend off. So I knew I'd fly home the next day. So I said y'all just stay home in Georgia. We're going to get this win Thursday night, and Friday morning I'm going to fly out to Georgia, and we'll have Thanksgiving then. They went to Madrid. They went to every single game. I'm not even going to count that one as breaking the streak because I told them not to come.
I just knew that it would be smarter. Instead of them having to fly out the next day. Stay home, watch the game in the comfort of your own home. It's going to be warm in the house. I'll fly home the next day, and we'll have Thanksgiving that day. So that was the only game that they missed.
I'm truly blessed to have my family and the support system that I have because they do so much for me and they've done so much for me my whole life. I love them, and I know that they have my back, and I have their back for life. Those are my people.
View the best photos from Bengals-Commanders matchups of years past