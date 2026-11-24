Oh Boye

Bengals edge Boye Mafe wasted no time offering his first career hat trick when he ripped off three sacks in the first half. It gives him a career-high 9.5 sacks in his first 10 games as a Bengal, and 8.5 in the last seven games.

It was part of that monstrous defensive effort in the first half that kept the Commanders off the scoreboard until the last 12 seconds of the half. The Commanders had only 107 yards in the half, and Daniels had just 85 passing as the Bengals set the edge and kept him in the pocket.

Tee Ball

The way Burrow saw it, the Commanders attacked the NFL's hottest receiving duo simply.

Chase, who led the league the last three weeks, had 31 yards on five catches. Higgins, who came in averaging a career-high 91 yards per game, had 43. His 31-yard touchdown on a patented Burrow go ball gave them a 10-0 lead on the last play after the first half's two-minute warning,

And it came one-on-one.

"Yeah," said Higgins, when asked if that was one of his only one-on-ones of the day. "Neither one of us did. But Mike and (wide receiver) Dohnte [Meyers] and those guys had a lot of one-on-ones. Those guys made plays when we needed them. We just didn't play well together as a whole."

Old friend Daronte Jones, the former Bengals secondary coach who is now the Commanders defensive coordinator, slowed the Bengals' five-game winning streak of at least 31 points with his bevvy of blitzes. Center Ted Karras put them at 85%, and he said there was heavy use of the double A gap blitz that made things uncomfortable.

"Listen at some point, defenses are going to make plays," Gesicki said. "Everybody's used to the Bengals scoring 30-plus, but it's the National Football League, and there are times they'll make plays, too."

Although Burrow wasn't perfect against the blitz like last week against the Steelers, he was good for an overall 108 passer rating, completing 28 of 40 passes for 300 yards.

"We weren't inept," Burrow said. "But we've got to be better."

Gesicki said the Commanders' constant use of the zero blitz look made things tough, although it was one of those games against the blitz that everyone had his day.

Jones had his with about nine minutes left and the Bengals looking for the kill shot after the Commanders had just cut the lead to 17-16. He went zero on third-and-five, but Chase could only wriggle for three on a screen.

Then late in the game, they went zero again and Burrow had the right answer faking the screen and hitting Gesicki down the seam for that huge 32-yarder as finished off a 77-yard night that led the team.

"We were spreading the ball out I thought pretty well, And so, just taking the opportunities they

gave us," Taylor said. "Sometimes it's going to happen where teams are really trying to take away your key players, and

we understand that. We will keep throwing the ball to other players, and they will make plays for us."

Slants and Screens

The game began in steady rain, which lasted most of the first half. But Taylor didn't attribute his team's slow start to the weather.

I"m not going to make an excuse," Chase said. " But I think that's a different start for us trying to find rhythm. But once we got going, we've just got to make those great decisions. Get the right looks, read the right coverages, and you know, execute it." ...

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II must have felt like he was in one of those weird NFC East games. They allowed five field goals in the second half.

"What did they have, field goals? I don't know. They just beat us," Lawrence said. "I think you have to own that as a team. We have to come back next week and do what we're supposed to do." ...

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young scored his first NFL touchdown on a classic red-zone scramble drill with Burrow hitting from four yards out on their first series of the second half to put them up, 17-10 ...

After finally getting slowed down while ruling the earth in the month of November, Chase patiently waited for the media to reach him in a corner of the locker room.

"I think they just really did their normal. We just didn't pick it up and execute it the right way, which made them constantly do it," Chase said of the pressure. "If we didn't have an answer for it, and we showed them that we don't have an answer for it, they're going to keep bringing the pressure. So, I think overall, that was their game plan, and we just didn't execute it in those moments." ...

They say Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was a ready-made pro and he sure looked it against the Bengals as he continues his solid rookie year, He very nearly ended the game a few plays before MacPherson's field goal when Burrow threw a ball Styles probably should have picked.

Here was Styles' recipe for keeping Burrow out of a game-long comfort zone.