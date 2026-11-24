Bengals-Commanders Postgame Quotes

"Tough to find a rhythm early. Those first couple drives, obviously we weren't at our best. They did a great job, they were aggressive. They took the fight to us a little bit. After that, I thought we found a really good rhythm the last two drives of the first half and coming out in the second half. We just weren't able to finish there at the end of the game. Those last two drives are what got us." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the offensive performance

"It's the NFL. You get a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do -- we're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on." - Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, on how the team will bounce back from the loss