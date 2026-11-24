The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Washington Commanders 22-20 on Monday night at Northwest Stadium, moving to 7-3 on the season.
After a 56-yard field goal by Evan McPherson put the Bengals in front 20-19 with 46 seconds remaining, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed two deep passes to set up Drew Stevens' walk-off 26-yard kick as time expired.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 28 of 40 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Pro Bowl receivers Ja'Marr Chase (31 yards) and Tee Higgins (43 yards) were held in check through most of the night, while tight end Mike Gesicki led the way with five catches for 77 yards.
Defensive end Boye Mafe had a career-high three sacks, which all came in the first half as Cincinnati took a 10-6 lead into the break. In the third quarter, rookie receiver Colbie Young caught his first career touchdown on a four-yard pass from Burrow to regain the lead.
The Bengals return home for a matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Bengals Commanders Quick Facts
Final: Bengals 20, Commanders 22
Bengals record: 7-3
Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
Joe Burrow: 28-of-40, 300 yards, 2 TDs
Boye Mafe: 5 total tackles, 3 sacks
Next game: Saints vs Bengals, Week 12
Bengals-Commanders Postgame Notes
Money Mac Hits 56-Yarder for Late Lead
McPherson drilled a 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to put Cincinnati ahead 20-19. It marked his seventh field goal from 50+ yards this season, which are tied for third-most in the NFL.
The Bengals got into McPherson's range thanks to a 32-yard completion from Burrow to Gesicki coming out of the two-minute warning. Gesicki's 77 receiving yards on the night were his second-most in a game this season, behind a 78-yard performance in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.
Mafe's First-Half Hat Trick
Defensive end Boye Mafe recorded three sacks in the first half, bringing down Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels for a two-yard loss in the first quarter, and losses of six and three yards in the second period. His three sacks marked a single-game career high, surpassing a two-sack performance in Week 16 of the 2023 campaign when he played for Seattle.
Mafe's sack total this season is up to 9.5, which leads the Bengals, is tied for third in the NFL and already marks a career high. His previous career high was nine sacks in 2023.
Mafe is the first Bengals player to register three sacks in a game since former defensive end Trey Hendrickson had 3.5 in Week 18 of the 2024 season at Pittsburgh. He also is the first Cincinnati player since at least 1994 to post three sacks in the first half of a game. Mafe is the third player in the NFL with three sacks in a single half of play this season, joining Houston's Will Anderson (Week 5, second half) and Chicago's Kyler Gordon (Week 6, second half).
Colbie's First TD Puts Bengals Back in Front
Burrow rolled out of the pocket and found rookie wide receiver Colbie Young for a four-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter. It marked the first career receiving touchdown for Young, who was selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of this year's draft.
The eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive was highlighted by Burrow completing all seven of his passing attempts for 54 yards. He completed a pass to five different receivers during the march, including a 19-yard hookup with Gesicki that went over the outstretched arms of several Washington defenders.
Young totaled 13 touchdowns during his collegiate career at the Division I level, which included two seasons (2022-23) at Miami (Fla.) and two ('24-25) at the University of Georgia. His last scoring catch came on Sept. 27, 2025 against Alabama.
Burrow Finds Higgins for 31-Yard TD
The Bengals increased their lead to 10-0 late in the second quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline from Burrow to Higgins. It marked Higgins' seventh scoring reception of the season, which is tied for fourth in the NFL this year and tied for the third-most in a season in his career.
Burrow now has 13 touchdowns on passes thrown 15+ yards downfield this season, which are four more than any quarterback in the league.
The touchdown capped off a five-play, 77-yard drive, which included a 44-yard catch and run by halfback Samaje Perine to convert a third-and-11. It marked the longest reception of Perine's career, surpassing a 36-yard catch in Week 16 of the 2024 season when he played for Kansas City.
Perine finished the night with season highs in scrimmage yards (97) and receiving yards (71). His receiving yardage was the second-highest in a game in his career, two shy of a career-best 73 in Week 5 of the 2023 season when he played for Denver.
15-Play Drive Sets Up McPherson
Cincinnati put together a 15-play, 71-yard drive to set up a 38-yard field goal by Evan McPherson that gave the Bengals a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. It marked the longest drive of the season for the Bengals' offense in terms of total plays run.
McPherson's two-for-two performance on Monday night improved his field goal totals this season to 15 makes on 16 attempts, good for a 93.8 percentage that ranks fifth in the NFL.
Extra Points
- Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II recorded his 10th tackle for loss of the season in the first quarter, wrangling Daniels for a six-yard loss. His 10 TFLs are a career high and are tied for eighth in the NFL this season (third among defensive tackles).
- With 300 passing yards on Monday night, Burrow reached 3,000 passing yards on the season for the fourth time in his career. His current total of 3,095 passing yards leads the NFL through 11 weeks of play. Monday's game marked his fourth 300-yard outing of the season.
- Burrow recorded his eighth consecutive game with a completion percentage of 70 or higher, tying former San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana in 1989 and former Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 for the longest such streak in NFL history (minimum 15 attempts per game).
- Rookie tight end Jack Endries recorded career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (33).
- Jalen Rivers made his first start of the season at right guard.
Bengals-Commanders Postgame Quotes
"Tough to find a rhythm early. Those first couple drives, obviously we weren't at our best. They did a great job, they were aggressive. They took the fight to us a little bit. After that, I thought we found a really good rhythm the last two drives of the first half and coming out in the second half. We just weren't able to finish there at the end of the game. Those last two drives are what got us." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the offensive performance
"It's the NFL. You get a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do -- we're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on." - Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, on how the team will bounce back from the loss
"They beat us. We've got to own that as a team. We've just got to come back next week and do what we're supposed to do." - Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, on shifting the focus to next week's game following the loss on Monday
Check out the best game photos from Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Commanders in Week 11, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.