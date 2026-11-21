Chase and Higgins Close in on 1K Yards

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both rank in the top 10 leaguewide in receiving yards this season, as Chase's 878 are the fourth-most by any player while Higgins' 824 ranks sixth. Chase needs 122 receiving yards on Monday night to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth straight season.

Should Chase accomplish the feat in Washington, he would become the fourth player in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first six career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, former Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans and current Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson.

Coincidentally, Chase also needs 122 receiving yards to surpass Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (7,836) for the fifth-most by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history. Chase's current receiving yardage total of 7,715 leads the league since the start of his 2021 rookie campaign.

Chase has been perhaps the league's most productive receiver over the past month, as he has logged at least 10 receptions and 140 receiving yards in each of the Bengals' last three games. He now has a chance to become the first player in NFL history to reach those marks in four consecutive contests. He also can match Calvin Johnson (2012 with Detroit) as the only players in league history with 10+ receptions in four straight games.