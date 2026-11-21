The Bengals travel to the nation's capital seeking a sixth straight win when they take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, as well as locally on WLWT (Cincinnati’s channel 5). Here is what to watch for:
More History in Sight for Burrow
Quarterback Joe Burrow further built his MVP campaign in last week's primetime win over Pittsburgh, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns to claim his 10th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. As he heads into Week 11, here are some notable stats to keep track of for the Cincinnati signal caller:
- With 205 passing yards and three touchdown passes, Burrow would become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 30 passing TDs in his team's first 10 games of a season. The previous QBs to accomplish that feat were Tom Brady (2007 with New England), Aaron Rodgers (2011 with Green Bay), Peyton Manning (2013 and '14 with Denver) and Patrick Mahomes (2018 with Kansas City).
- With four total touchdowns (passing and rushing), Burrow would become the first QB in league history to record four or more TDs in six consecutive games. He and Manning (2004 with Indianapolis) are the only two to reach that number in five straight games.
- Burrow can become the first QB in league history with at least three TD passes and a passer rating of 115 or higher in six consecutive games. He and Russell Wilson (2015 with Seattle) are the only two to hit those marks in five straight contests.
- Burrow, who has completed 70+ percent of his passes in each of the last seven games, can tie the longest streak in NFL history (minimum 15 passing attempts per game). The QBs with a completion percentage of 70 or higher in eight consecutive games were Joe Montana (1989 with San Francisco) and Tua Tagovailoa (2024 with Miami).
- Burrow has 184 career TD passes, which are the fourth-most in Bengals history and three shy of tying Boomer Esiason (187) for third.
Chase and Higgins Close in on 1K Yards
Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both rank in the top 10 leaguewide in receiving yards this season, as Chase's 878 are the fourth-most by any player while Higgins' 824 ranks sixth. Chase needs 122 receiving yards on Monday night to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth straight season.
Should Chase accomplish the feat in Washington, he would become the fourth player in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first six career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, former Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans and current Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson.
Coincidentally, Chase also needs 122 receiving yards to surpass Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (7,836) for the fifth-most by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history. Chase's current receiving yardage total of 7,715 leads the league since the start of his 2021 rookie campaign.
Chase has been perhaps the league's most productive receiver over the past month, as he has logged at least 10 receptions and 140 receiving yards in each of the Bengals' last three games. He now has a chance to become the first player in NFL history to reach those marks in four consecutive contests. He also can match Calvin Johnson (2012 with Detroit) as the only players in league history with 10+ receptions in four straight games.
Higgins is 176 receiving yards away from hitting 1,000 for the third time in his career, as he previously reached the mark in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He has a chance to become the sixth player in Bengals history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in three seasons, joining Chad Johnson (seven total seasons), A.J. Green (six), Ja'Marr Chase (five), Cris Collinsworth (four) and Carl Pickens (four).
Defense Looks to Contain Daniels
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels presents one of the top dual-threat challenges in the NFL. In addition to his 97.1 passer rating and 10-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, he has rushed for 280 yards, the second-most among any QB. He also ranks second at the position with 10 rushing attempts that went for 10+ yards.
"Every play is alive for a big play with him, whether it's using his feet or his arm talent," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
Daniels threw a season-high three TD passes in Washington's Week 10 road win over the Giants, but he also yielded his first two interceptions of the year. Cincinnati's ability to limit Daniels' explosiveness, and potentially create a turnover, could prove crucial in a game featuring two capable offenses.
Allen Faces Former Team
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will play at Northwest Stadium as a visitor for the first time, after spending his first eight career seasons with the Commanders. A first-round pick by Washington in 2017, he played in 109 regular-season contests and four playoff games for the franchise.
In an appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams this week, Allen said, "Obviously, it's going to be emotional come game time. I'm excited to see a lot of guys I was with the first eight years of my career and guys who helped me become the player I am today."
Allen has been a core contributor to a productive Bengals defensive front since signing with Cincinnati this past offseason. He has four sacks on the year, with the most recent coming last week against Pittsburgh when he took down Aaron Rodgers for a nine-yard loss to force the Steelers to settle for a field goal.
Cincinnati has won each of the four games in which Allen has recorded a sack this season. He enters Monday night with 49.5 sacks in his career, with a chance to claim his 50th against his former team.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, November 21, 2026.