Quick Hits | Josh Newton's Return; Ja'Marr Chase's Goals Have No Numbers; Globetrotting Jack Kiser

The 119 snaps Bengals cornerback Josh “Fig,” Newton has played in the last two games are the most he's gone back-to-back since the heady days of his rookie year in 2024, and look for more of the same in Sunday night's game against the Steelers (8:20-Cincinnati’s Channel 5) at Paycor Stadium.

"Two words," said Newton, who has no trouble finding them as one of the more voluble Bengals. "Step up. A lot at stake. An AFC North game at home for No. 1 in the division, if I'm not mistaken. It's going to be a war."

Newton isn't mistaken, but he's showing plenty were when they discarded him to the scrap heap after he wasn't active for the first three games of the season. The last time Newton didn't play is against these Steelers back on Sept. 27, and since then he's not so quietly played his way back into the top three with starting cornerbacks Dax Hill and DJ Turner II.

"I just think Chuck did a great job with him, just bringing him along to the point where, okay, he's ready to do it," said defensive coordinator Al Golden this week of his cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks.

"I thought he played really hard. There are some plays that he would like to have back, but overall he just really, really responded well. I thought he held up well in the run game, and wasn't afraid to mix it up and throw it around in there against a really good rushing attack. I think he should be excited. not satisfied, but excited about his starting point, and we should see some great growth from him this week."

Slot cornerback Jalen Davis hurt his hamstring that day in Pittsburgh, and as the coaches responded to his absence in a variety of ways, Newton kept showing up. He sums up his return to relevance in the slot pretty simply.

"Just being able to play fast and play in a specific spot, and operate at a high level," Newton said after Thursday's practice. "Talking to the guys around me. Talking to the backers, the DBs, the safeties. Making sure we're all on the same page."

Newton topped off his return last week in Madrid when Pro Football Focus graded him their second-highest Bengals defensive player behind only the monstrous play of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. His 56 snaps, many in the slot, allowed the Bengals to use Hill back on the outside more, and drew a smile from All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase and Newton talk "Lunchables," on the sidelines when either make a play. Chase credits Newton with the term. They also talk many other things. Chase figures he talks to Newton more than anybody else on that side of the ball.

"When you're hungry, you want to eat lunch, right?" Chase asked Thursday.

And Newton has always been one of the hungriest Bengals since he arrived in the fifth round from his hardscrabble college career that started in his native Louisiana at tiny Louisiana-Monroe and ended in the college football playoffs with Texas Christian.

"The biggest thing for Fig is just being confident," Chase said. "He was (inactive) …when Fig is at practice, he practices hard against us. When he goes against the ones, I like it. I love it. I always tell him to just keep going. And the more he works harder in practice, it will relate to the game."

His energy is one of the biggest reasons he's still around. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor values the trait and Golden likes how he knows the defense and is able to channel that energy into communication.

"He's got great energy, smart player, and he's vocal. He's a good communicator," Golden said.

Newton doesn't mind talking.

"He comes with the same energy every day," Chase said. "I love Fig. I talk to him more than probably anybody on the defensive side. Just making sure he's mentally in it, as well as I am. But overall, he's a good, good dude.

"I'm saying he's pretty smart. He even comes to me and asks me questions."

Burks has been a guy in Newton's corner. He knows all about the hunger and the collegiate climb.

"Fig earned it," Burks said of his last six weeks. "I trust him."

He'll also mix it up in the slot physically, and after Steelers running back Jaylen Warren and 300-pound tight end Darnell Washington killed them on a string of broken tackles in Pittsburgh last time, Newton knows he's in play.

"(Playing cornerback) helps you get better at (tackling) because you're so in the mix. I love it," Newton said. "We've got to tackle 30 (Warren). He's the bellcow of the offense. Everything goes through him. Everybody follows."

As for tackling Washington, Newton gives you one of those smiles and one-liners his teammates love: