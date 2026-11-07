Pregame Quick Hits | 'Who Deys' Fill Madrid; Bengals Look To Contain Bijan While Ja'Marr Stays In Moment

Running With Bulls

About 300 miles from here, they run with the bulls in Pamplona, and that's pretty much what the Bengals defense is going to be doing against Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

The 5-11, 215-pound Robinson has been both historic and prolific during a season he has led the Falcons' ground game to fourth in the NFL. He leads the league in rushing, is averaging more than five yards per touch, and his 983 scrimmage yards have put him 10 away from passing Edgerrin James for fifth-most scrimmage yards by age 25.

But the Bengals have nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. A week after saving the day on his sack with 27 seconds left in regulation to knock the Titans out of field goal range to set up an overtime win, Lawrence is flexing his muscles in what is sure to be a fourth Pro Bowl season.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Bengals' 31.3 rushing success rate with Lawrence on the field is best in the NFL. When he's off the field, it's 50.8 and last. His 10 run stuffs for a loss or no gain are the most in NFL by a defensive lineman.

"I think Bijan is probably the best back in the league," Lawerence said this week. "He makes you be disciplined as a front and makes you have to build a wall. And I think we're preparing to do that. We just can't let him get going, and don't let him get to the second level and just keep him in the backfield. It's going to be a big challenge."

The Falcons rushed for 100 yards in the first five games, but not in the last three. The Bengals, ranked 20th against the run, stoned the Ravens on 83 yards the week before the Titans hit them for 158 yards last Sunday.

"I think for us, essentially, it's an 11-man job," said Jonathan Allen, Lawrence's tag-team partner at tackle. "You can't rely on one person to get the job done. You've got to throw bodies at him. You've got to swarm. You've got to play with a great effort. It's going to take everybody to do their job and be consistent and patient."