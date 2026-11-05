Quick Hits | 'Encante Madrid' as Bengals Love Routine; DJ Turner II Hits Field

Slants and Screens

Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (heel) moved smoothly as the Bengals took the pitch Thursday. Turner, who missed the last quarter and overtime of last Sunday's win over the Titans, looks good to go against his hometown team …

Taylor was quizzed by the local media about his knowledge of Spanish sports, and he came out of it OK.

"Spain won the World Cup, right? I was here yesterday looking for it," Taylor said. "It's not here. Traveling around Spain. I learned that. It's on a little tour of Spain, but I did my best to find it.

"I know it's a big soccer country. That's their number one sport. I'm not quite sure how much they know about our game yet. Hopefully, they'll learn a lot over the course of this week." …

He has also been reading up on Bernabéu, the famous stadium built in 1947. He knew it was the first or second-largest soccer stadium in Europe (second, the media told him; the one in Barcelona is first), and that it's hosted some memories.

"I know the tradition of soccer here is unbelievable. People follow it; they're very passionate," Taylor said. "So I think to be able to be in a stadium where there's so much history with the team is cool for our guys to have that chance. It might be the only chance we get to see a stadium like that with the soccer tradition. So we'll embrace and enjoy it. I like walking around these grounds, where the national team practices. It's fun to get to enjoy some of the things like that." …

All politics is local, and Taylor gave the political answer when asked what his favorite soccer team is in Madrid. Real Madrid or Club Atlético?

"That's always been kind of a tie for me," Taylor said. "I like both of the teams you were just talking about." …

Asked what identifies the Bengals, Taylor went full Who-Dey.

"Our colors stand out. I think our logo is iconic for me. I like seeing that all over the world. So I encourage the Spanish fans to buy as much Bengals gear as they can and wear it proudly and say Who Dey," Taylor said. "That's our saying. Who Dey. So you can utilize that all over Spain, all over Madrid, and we'll respond back with 'Who Dey!' Let's get everybody to say it. Every time they see anybody wearing orange or black, that'd be great." …

Taylor was also asked to give a quick American football primer.

"I think what most fans that maybe haven't watched the game, the scoring may be challenging at times to figure out. But you've got a lot of opportunity to cheer," Taylor said. "You've got a lot of opportunity to cheer when your offensive team scores or makes a big play. You've got a lot of opportunity to cheer when the defense gets a sack or a big third down stop, and then we roll our specialists out there.