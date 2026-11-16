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Bengals Beat Steelers 38-18 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Nov 15, 2026 at 11:25 PM
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The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 on Sunday Night Football to improve to 7-2 on the year. It was Cincinnati's fifth-straight win.

QB Joe Burrow lit up the Cincinnati night sky, completing 35-of-44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, as the Bengals jumped out to a 24-3 lead at halftime. WR Ja'Marr Chase led the team with 231 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Cincinnati goes on the road to Washington to play the Commanders in Week 11 on Monday Night Football.

Bengals Steelers Quick Facts

Final: Bengals 38, Steelers 18
Bengals record: 7-2
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Joe Burrow: 35-44, 409 yards, 4 touchdowns
Ja'Marr Chase: 11 catches, 231 yards
Next game: Bengals at Commanders, Week 11 (Monday Night Football)

View Bengals-Steelers Week 10 Game Center

Bengals-Steelers Postgame Notes

30+ In Five Straight

The Bengals have scored 30 or more points in each of their past five games, marking the longest streak in team history. It surpasses a stretch of four straight games with 30+ points during the 1997 season.

Cincinnati is the only team in the NFL this season to put up at least 30 points in five straight contests. The last team to accomplish that feat was Indianapolis in Weeks 5-8 of last season.

Burrow Matches Manning

Burrow threw four touchdown passes on the night, improving his league-leading total this season to 27. It marked the fourth time this season and 13th time in his career in which he had at least four touchdown passes in a game.

Burrow became the second quarterback in NFL history to record four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games, joining Peyton Manning, who accomplished the feat in his 2004 MVP campaign with Indianapolis.

Chase Goes Over 200

Ja'Marr Chase finished the night with 11 receptions for 231 yards, marking his fourth career game with over 200 yards. It is the most receiving yards in a game by any NFL player this season, and the fourth-most in a game in Bengals history. The three highest single-game receiving yardage totals in franchise history are 266 by Chase in Week 17 of 2021 vs. Kansas City, 264 by Chase in Week 10 of 2024 at Baltimore and 260 by Chad Johnson in Week 10 of 2006 vs. San Diego.

Burrow, Chase Put Up Big Numbers in First Half

Burrow finished the first half with 26 completions on 34 attempts (76.5 percent) for 302 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers, good for a passer rating of 132.2. It marked the most completions and passing yards by any NFL quarterback in the first half of a game this season, while tying for the most scoring passes. Burrow also has the second-most passing yards in a first half this year, with 239 last week against Atlanta.

The 26 completions and 302 passing yards both were the second-most in the first half of a game in Bengals history. Burrow holds both records, with 28 completions in Week 16 of the 2022 season at New England and 344 yards in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign against the Falcons.

Chase caught seven passes for 146 yards in the half, marking the second straight week he registered over 140 receiving yards in the first two quarters. His 146 yards on Sunday night were the fifth-most in a first half by any player this season.

Burrow to Brown x2

Burrow threw his second touchdown of the night when he found Chase Brown for a two-yard score to make it 17-0 Bengals in the second quarter. Brown's first receiving touchdown of the season capped off a five-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 53-yard completion from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow increased his career touchdown pass total to 182, which surpassed former Atlanta QB Matt Ryan for the seventh-most in a player's first seven seasons in NFL history.

Burrow then connected with Brown for a four-yard score in the third quarter to make it 31-3 in favor of the Bengals. It marked the second time Brown has registered two touchdown receptions in a game, with the previous instance coming in Week 16 of the 2025 season at Miami.

Burrow Finds Sample For Game's First TD

Burrow escaped the pocket on a first-and-goal and hit tight end Drew Sample for a three-yard touchdown to increase Cincinnati's lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter. It was Burrow's 24th scoring pass of the season and Sample's second touchdown reception.

Burrow completed each of his eight passing attempts on the drive for 55 yards. Head coach Zac Taylor elected to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Bengals' own 45-yard line, which Samaje Perine picked up with a one-yard gain to keep the drive moving.

McPherson Puts Bengals on Board

Evan McPherson knocked through a 24-yard field goal to cap off Cincinnati's 13-play, 80-yard opening drive. It marked his 25th consecutive made field goal dating back to Week 11 of last season, extending what is the longest streak in Bengals history He later missed a 43-yard attempt in the second quarter, ending what was the longest active streak in the NFL. McPherson now is 13-for-14 on field goals this season.

Burrow completed his first seven passes on the opening drive, before three straight incompletions from the Pittsburgh six-yard line. Chase Brown contributed 20 total yards (10 rushing, 10 receiving), while Ja'Marr Chase added a 27-yard catch.

The Bengals have scored points on their first offensive possession in four of their nine games this season, including each of the past two.

Extra Points

  • Halfback Samaje Perine scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to increase Cincinnati's lead to 38-11.
  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen recorded his fourth sack of the season when he brought down Rodgers for a nine-yard loss on third down late in the second quarter.
  • Defensive end Myles Murphy sacked Rodgers for a seven-yard loss early in the third quarter, improving his sack total on the season to 2.5
  • Defensive end Boye Mafe increased his team-leading sack total to 6.5 this season when he dropped Rodgers for a nine-yard loss on third down to force a Steelers punt early in the third quarter.
  • The announced attendance figure for Sunday's game was 66,860, marking the fourth-largest announced home crowd in Bengals history.

Bengals-Steelers Postgame Quotes

"They've been showing that. Maybe people didn't want to see it because they wanted to follow the narrative that's been going on for years now, but our offensive line has been playing really well now dating back to last year. We know that, and hopefully everybody else is trying to see that as well." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the offensive line's performance tonight and this season

"It's one of the biggest wins we've had here in a while, but it's Week 10. We've got a lot of football here to be played. Learn from my mistakes, celebrate the win, but we'll come back and get better." - Quarterback Joe Burrow, on the magnitude of the win and improving to 7-2

Click here to read everything the Bengals said after Week 10.

Complete Bengals-Steelers Stats, Highlights & Game Information

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule

Steelers vs Bengals White Bengal Game Action | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from 2026 White Bengal between the Bengals and Steelers in Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Chase Brown celebrates during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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Chase Brown celebrates during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Evan McPherson celebrates during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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Evan McPherson celebrates during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs after the catch during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs after the catch during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Captains meet for the coin toss during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026
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Captains meet for the coin toss during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Defense huddles during Sunday Night Football, 11/15/2026.
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Defense huddles during Sunday Night Football, 11/15/2026.

QB Joe Burrow during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Offense huddles during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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Offense huddles during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Drew Sample celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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TE Drew Sample celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Drew Sample scores a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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TE Drew Sample scores a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Josh newton celebrates a play during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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CB Josh newton celebrates a play during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill celebrates a stop during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DT B.J. Hill celebrates a stop during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen celebrates a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen celebrates a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
jonathan allen sack wk 10 steelers 111526
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II celebrates a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II celebrates a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy notches a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy notches a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy celebrates a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy celebrates a sack during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle and DT Jonathan Allen celebrate a stop during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle and DT Jonathan Allen celebrate a stop during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 10 Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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