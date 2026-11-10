 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for White Bengal Against Steelers

Nov 10, 2026 at 09:30 AM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

wb2026UniComboWeb

The Bengals host their annual White Bengal game in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: White

Pants: White w/ Black Stripes

Socks: White

Cincinnati first introduced the White Bengal helmet in 2022 against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals have worn the white helmet six times, going 5-1 in those games. The White Bengal uniforms underwent slight alterations after 2022 to the current rendition, which were worn twice in 2023 (home against the Rams and on the road against the Jaguars), once in 2024 (home against the Eagles) and once in 2025 (home against the Steelers).

Bengals 2026 Week 10 Uniform Combination: White Bengal | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
1 / 15

WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
2 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.
3 / 15

TE Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
4 / 15

RB Chase Brown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
5 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
6 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase jukes a defender on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
7 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase jukes a defender on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs with the ball after catching a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
8 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs with the ball after catching a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after catching a pass for a first down during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
9 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after catching a pass for a first down during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
S Jordan Battle celebrates during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
10 / 15

S Jordan Battle celebrates during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) gestures during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati.
11 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) gestures during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/Jeff Dean
WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
12 / 15

WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate during the Bengals-Jaguars game in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts after scoring during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati.
13 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts after scoring during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati.

AP Photo/Jeff Dean
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass along the sideline in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.
14 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass along the sideline in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 19-16.

Joe Robbins via AP
OT Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of White Bengal in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
15 / 15

OT Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of White Bengal in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

White Bengal Takes National Stage on Sunday Night Football Against Steelers on Nov. 15

Cincinnati will showcase one of the franchise's most iconic looks and traditions "White Bengal" on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 15.

news

Postgame Quick Hits | Ja'Marr Chase Sets Team Records While Joe Flacco Sets Steelers Straight As Bengals Go To 2-0 In AFC North

A quick look at the Bengals' gut check of a 33-31 come-from-behind win against the Steelers Thursday night at Paycor Stadium that put them at 2-0 in the AFC North for the first time since they won it in 2021.

news

Bengals Defeat Steelers on Thursday Night Football 33-31 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime at Paycor Stadium in Week 7.

news

Quick Hits | How Bengals CB DJ Turner II Has Taken An Elite Turn

There is DJ and DK and CTB out here on a very busy corner at the intersection of the AFC North's top teams before Thursday night's (8:15-Prime Video, Cincinnati's Channel 9) game at Paycor Stadium between the Bengals and the Steelers.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for White Bengal Against Steelers

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Steelers in Week 7.

news

White Bengal Returns on Oct. 16 for Thursday Night Football Against the Steelers

The Bengals will wear the fan-favorite White Bengal helmet and uniform combination for Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m.

news

Bengals Social and Digital Top Content from Week 8 | WEEKLY TOP 5

Check out Bengals fans' favorite content from across Bengals channels from our 2024 White Bengal week

news

Eagles at Bengals | WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Bengals host the Philadelphia Eagles in this season's "White Bengal" game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

news

New Game Time Announced: Eagles vs. Bengals

The White Bengal game is now set to kick off on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. on CBS

news

White Bengal Returns on Oct. 27 Against Philadelphia Eagles

The Bengals announce the date of the return of the rare White Bengal

news

Joe Burrow Convinces Chase, Bengals In Win Over Rams: 'He's That Guy'

Joe Burrow, the highest-paid lobbyist in America, spent last week convincing his coaches and medical staff that his strained right calf could survive Monday night's Paycor Stadium game with the Rams. Then he went out and showed his teammates why you can never count him or them out in a 19-16 victory.

Advertising