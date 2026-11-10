Bengals Release Uniform Combination for White Bengal Against Steelers

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: White

Pants: White w/ Black Stripes

Socks: White

Cincinnati first introduced the White Bengal helmet in 2022 against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals have worn the white helmet six times, going 5-1 in those games. The White Bengal uniforms underwent slight alterations after 2022 to the current rendition, which were worn twice in 2023 (home against the Rams and on the road against the Jaguars), once in 2024 (home against the Eagles) and once in 2025 (home against the Steelers).