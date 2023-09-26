Joe Burrow Convinces Chase, Bengals In Win Over Rams: 'He's That Guy'

Joe Burrow, the highest-paid lobbyist in America, spent last week convincing his coaches and medical staff that his strained right calf could survive Monday night's Paycor Stadium game with the Rams.

Then he went out and showed his teammates why you can never count him or them out in a 19-16 victory that may have not been pretty but defined the success of the Burrow Era.

Must wins. Clutch playmakers. Opportunistic defense. A deafening prime-time crowd, now 5-0 in the 2020s when, as head coach Zac Talyor says, the lights are on.

"That's really why we've been so good. The coaching staff has a great relationship with everybody in the locker room, and that trust has been built," Burrow said. "Not just me, but everyone in that locker room feels comfortable going up and talking to Zac and all the coaches and being honest and open. I think that's going to continue to be a big reason why we win."

And, Burrow in the middle of it all, finding a way even if he's not at his mobile best. On this White Out White Tiger uniform night of 65,158, the defense whitewashed the Rams while Burrow painted in between the lines.

Stack this one up with the must wins against the Raiders right after the 2021 bye. Or the win in Denver a few weeks later to stop a two-game slide. Or the Jets game last year down 0-2, or the win in New Orleans a few week later to get back to 3-3. Or any of the 10 straight wins last year to finish the season.

"I think this is him,' said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, when asked how far Burrow is from Burrow. "He just proved it tonight playing hurt, too. He's Joe Cool, Joe Brrr. Whatever you want. He's that guy."

It turns out Chase may have been the hardest guy to convince. Ever since Burrow went down the second day of training camp, Chase has been telling him to rest it. That's what he told Burrow sitting on the bench during Monday's pregame. He asked Burrow if he was playing. Burrow told him he was.

"He was excited. He was excited," Burrow said.

But after the game, Chase told him rest would do him good.

