Bengals Notebook: Joe Mixon On Record Workhorse Pace Amid Bid To Ignite Run

Taylor is confident the offensive line is coming together. Burrow, who got sacked once, said it was the best protection of his 30 career games. Before they got stopped on a fourth-and-one (Mixon toss right), they converted five straight third-and-ones with Mixon carrying on three of them. Later in the game he got stuffed on the goal line on third-and-one and fourth-and-one.

"Improving," Taylor said of the state of the run. "I like where our guys are at, they're becoming in sync, they're on the same page, it's just sometimes we're one block away. Sometimes it can be a guy that we can't get to at receiver because of his location, sometimes it can be a right tackle, left tackle, it's just kind of a different thing each play as we run right, run left, run the different schemes.

"The easy thing to do is just say, 'Let's just throw the ball every play because of what they're trying to do to the run game, they're trying to put an extra guy in there, let's just throw it 70 times.' We don't want to live that way. We know we can live that way because of the talent we've got at receiver and at quarterback, but at the same time, you want to give the run game a chance to be explosive and it will. Just liked we talked about the first two weeks of the season, I'm not going to overthink it, and trust those guys that we're coming along and that we've got a good chance to be really good there in the run game."

ADG WADDLES: How about Bengals third-year linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither's terrific coverage of one of the fastest guys in the league? On second-and-10 from the Bengals 30 and the Dolphins getting in a pretty good rhythm, ADG made a play that led to them getting only a field goal.

It's a play that shows why they took him in the fourth round out of Appalachian State in 2020. He ran with Jaylen Waddle on a slant and he ended up dislodging it as they battled to the ground.

Twenty, even ten years ago, linebackers had to hit. Now they have to run because they make you cover.

"No way were we putting a linebacker one-on-one on 17 (Waddle) and 10 (Tyreek Hill) in this game," said linebackers coach James Bettcher. "But, when you get matched up in zone coverages underneath defenders, you have to be able to move in the NFL and tackle because of what (offenses) do in space. They put little guys in low zones against guys that have to be able to play… it was a zone coverage where he's the inside element of the zone coverage."