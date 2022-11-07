Bengals Notebook: Saturday Meeting Fired Up Mixon; Remember The Defense (And Celebrations)

Now he can say he can count his Bengals record on his right hand.

And that's just what Bengals running back Joe Mixon did after he scored his fifth touchdown Sunday in the 42-21 win over the Panthers at Paycor Stadium. After freezing cornerback Jaycee Horn when he jumped cut to the left edge on his 14-yard touchdown run on the first series of the third quarter, Mixon stood in the end zone and counted them out.

Then after the game someone counted out the Bengals greats that never did what Mixon did Sunday.

Corey Dillon. Rudi Johnson. Chad Johnson. A.J Green …

"Blessed, man," Mixon said. "Blessed."

It has been a tough season for Mixon. He jolted the Panthers for 153 yards on 22 carries in his first 100-yard game since he set his career high of 165 last Nov. 28 here against the Steelers. In two of the last three games he carried just eight times and he came into Sunday's game with a career-low 3.3 yards per carry average.

"That's what we expect from Joe. He's been the same guy every single week, working hard," said quarterback Joe Burrow. "He hasn't had the production I know he wants, but today was a big breakout for him. Hopefully we can carry that momentum out of the bye week."

The Bengals go into the bye 5-4 and Mixon goes in with 585 yards, still on pace for 1,105 yards and his fourth 1,000-yard season. He said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was a big inspiration the night before the game.

"He had a hell of a meeting on Saturday. You could just tell the hunger and everything in his eyes and we had great preparation all week," Mixon said. "But the way that Callahan was getting at us on Saturday, I just loved how he came in with an edge in that meeting and basically everything that he said. We made it happen today, so we spoke it into existence."

Callahan's big thing is one miscue or a bad play can knock the offense of schedule in games against running teams where they may not get a lot of possessions.

"He was mainly talking about us in all phases. When a run is called, we have to deliver, no matter how many carries we get," Mixon said. "And when we're in the pass game, no matter what is called, we must do whatever we can to not get bored with what the defense wants to give us. And if they're going to give us five (yards), we have to go take it and also get the yards after the catch or yards after the carry. Man, we did that today."