Bengals Notebook: DT Jay Tufele Looks To Channel 'Big Peko,' At Paycor; Friday Injury Update

Logan Wilson (shoulder), their leading tackler, is out. D.J. Reader (knee), their Pro Bowl-caliber nose tackle, is out. Josh Tupou (calf) their solid back-up nose tackle, is out.

And here come the Falcons Sunday into Paycor Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) with the NFL's third-best running game and dangerous two-way threat in quarterback Marcus Mariota.

So no wonder when Domata Peko saw the 513 area code flash Friday morning out in Calabasas, Calif. Just for a second, one of the great Bengals nose tackles thought maybe they were wondering if he'd been working out.

But it was just someone telling him he has a big fan in a young guy who figures to get some more plays Sunday at his old spot. When Tupou went down late in the first half of last Sunday's 30-26 win in New Orleans, second-year man Jay Tufele took his first 23 snaps as a Bengal and was huge in the three-and-out stand in the next-to-last-series that set up the winning touchdown.

"Big Peko is a legend in our Samoan culture. One of the very great Samoans for 15 years," Tufele said after Friday's practice in the IEL indoor facility. "All the time I watched Peko. Every time they played Troy (Polamalu) I would watch. They were Samoan. That's exactly it. Same culture."

Big Peko has been watching the 6-3, 310-pound Tufele. And his Bengals.

"I saw he had a big tackle for a loss last week," Peko said. "I've reached out to him on social media and other Polynesian players around the league. I want to show my support and encourage them to keep going on their path. I'm proud of them. Especially those guys who are playing for the Bengals, Jay and Josh. It's great to see. We're always rooting for the Bengals."

Peko, 37, played his first 11 seasons in Cincinnati, where he became a roaring crowd favorite and community staple while anchoring five top 11 defenses that went to the playoffs and won three AFC North titles.

"He would literally have this place rocking," said Tufele, who remembers growing up in Utah watching Peko raise his arms to beckon the Paycor noise. "Maybe I can channel that energy and bring it in."

Peko discovered Tufele last year when he was a rookie in Jacksonville playing with Peko's Denver teammate on the Broncos line, Adam Gotsis. When the Bengals claimed Tufele on waivers on cutdown day this season, Peko took note his old team had him.

"I went on social media and told him, 'Hold it down over there in Who-Dey land,'" Peko said. "The Jungle really responds, especially when you're out there doing your job. Once you get the fans behind you, we're tough to beat in The Jungle."

Tufele was born in American Samoa and came to the United States when he was three and his family settled in Utah. The Jags took him in the fourth round out of USC in 2021 and now he's getting ready to play his first game in Peko's old place.

"It felt so good to get into a game and help my brothers," Tufele said. "We've got the next man up mentality. Our plan is we have to stop the run and then we're going to have to get after Mariota."

Tufele was able to knock off the rust. He played in only four games for the Jags last year as a rookie and took just 54 snaps, eight in the 2021 finale.

"I was so excited to get in there and help out the guys in a big spot," Tufele said.