Bengals Notebook: Mixon Out; Chase Questionable; Perine's Pass Blocking As Good As Pass Catching; Jonah's Job and Drue Looks To Duplicate

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went limited for the third time this week during Friday's practice at the IEL Indoor Facility and head coach Zac Taylor said after the workout he doesn't know if he's going to play in Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) in Tennessee.

Chase, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season who was on a 1,469-yard pace, practiced this week for the first time since he played through a hip injury in the Oct. 23 win over the Falcons at Paycor Stadium.

"We've got plenty of guys that don't practice full that end up playing on Sunday," Taylor said. "It was a good week for him. There'll be more conversation in the next 48 hours."

Taylor said they'll make a game day decision and it won't be based on how he looks in pregame workouts. Taylor says if Chase does go he wouldn't say if he'd give him snap count.

"Our job is to protect him from himself. I won't make a commitment," Taylor said. "Games can evolve and everyone is different and there are different positions."

In Chase's absence, running back Joe Mixon set a Bengals-record five touchdowns in a Nov. 6 win over Carolina and wide receiver Tee Higgins put up a season-high 148 yards in a win in Pittsburgh last week to go along with a Halloween night loss in Cleveland.

Taylor ruled out Mixon (concussion) for the Titans after he didn't practice this week following his injury in the first half in Pittsburgh. He did say Trayveon Williams, off his first two carries of the season for seven yards last week, is going to be active for a third time this season and that they'll have a full complement of three backs because Chris Evans (knee) is back after missing last week.