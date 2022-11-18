Bengals Notebook: Defense Fine-Tuned; Pressure Points For Rookie QBs?; As "Renegade," Blares, Mixon Hopes To Rock In Late Season Again

MORE DEFENSE: Safety Jessie Bates III has seen it all in this rivalry in which he has six passes defensed. He was a rookie when Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger beat their zero blitz with ten seconds left, he was there when fellow safety Vonn Bell turned the tide with his 2020 Monday Night hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster and he was there when the Bengals swept last year.

Now he faces for the first time the Steelers' New Era combination of Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens.

"He'll throw it up to him. They're trying to be like Joe (Burrow) and (Ja'Marr) Chase," Bates said.

According to Elias, Bates and the Bengals are 1-6 against rookie quarterbacks since he came into the league in 2018, but the one win is the most recent, making Burrow 1-0 against rookies after beating Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence last season. In this century, starting with a 2002 win over David Carr, the Bengals are 18-20 against rookies.

In the opener, Mitchell Trubisky, who beat them as a Bears rookie in 2017, got another win. Pickett has shown flashers. But the Steelers' longest TD play this season is eight yards.

"I just think Kenny Pickett has done a really good job of scrambling, using his feet to extend drives and then also giving his players to make a play on the ball, where Mitchell was taking some sacks and that's why they made the change," Bates said. "I know (Steelers head) Coach (Mike) Tomlin is going to have them more than prepared offense, defense, special teams to come in to play so hopefully we can go in there how we did last year and whoop up on them a little bit."

Blitz the kid? Make him sit back there and decide? Anarumo says there's no myths about rookie QBs.

"I think for a young guy, he's shown poise," Anarumo said of Pickett. "They really haven't scaled down the offense that much. I think they're doing what they kind of did or have been doing. He's an athletic guy. You can see that. I think he's run for four or five third downs and converted. He had 51 yards rushing last week, 23 of one scramble play. He's making plays both with his arm and his legs. It's such a different game from college to the NFL for guys that are in there playing as rookies … But he showed great awareness and great, great poise."

According to Next Gen Stats, the Bengals have the second lowest passer rating in the league (48.1) when pressuring the passer. Only the Eagles are better. And Pickett struggles against pressure with a 63.5 passer rating when pressured with no TDs.

RENEGADE REDUX: If "Renegade," by Styx is blaring in the Bengals team room, it must be Steeler Week and a trip to Pittsburgh in the offing. If running back Joe Mixon is talking about warming up, it must be November.

"All you hear is the Renegade song they play in the fourth quarter," Bates said of the music piped in before the team meetings this week. "All you hear is that blaring in our team meeting. So we know what week it is."

Someone told Mixon earlier this week that he averages 84 yards per November and December games, when he has 11 of his 14 career 100-yard games. Two of them have come against the Steelers, including last year's career-high 165 yards.

"I don't really care about playing in cold conditions. I feel like that's on the defense," Mixon said. "At that point, it's all about will and want to. If they don't want to tackle, it's on them. Make them pay. Do whatever you can to make them pay. We want to be a balanced offense. I feel like in this type of time, like right now, November, December, January, this would be a great time to establish that."

He averages 81 yards per against the Steelers, 112 in the last three against them. He had 82 in the opener on 27 carries.