Bengals Notebook: Lou's 'Staten Island Stew,' Gives Defense Bite With Varied Ingredients; Taylor-Britt Set To Play Again; Optimism For Hendrickson, Logan Wilson

CTB AS ADVERTISED: Coming out of Nebraska, Taylor-Britt had a charismatic rep with some swag and excellent reviews coming up to play the run. All that was on display after Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota chose not to throw the ball his way.

"But I like the ball, too," Taylor-Britt said. "I just didn't get a chance."

Taylor-Britt acted like he'd been there before. Just another game, he said. The speed? No big deal.

"It slows a down, honestly, when we have the defense we have," Taylor-Britt said. "With the older guys the communication was great. As long as we talk, everything is OK. That helps my job because I know they're going to do theirs."

CTB admits his mind wasn't always in the right place when he battled an injury that wiped out most of his training camp and put him on injured reserve for the first month of the season after he had surgery on his core.

"Everybody hits the rookie wall. I hit mine kind of early without even playing," Taylor-Britt said. "Maybe I'll hit it again when I'm playing, but it was just tough not being able to play the game you love and being on the sidelines."

Taylor-Britt says he's been watching the starting cornerbacks, Apple and Chidobe Awuzie ("They've seen everything I haven't") and Awuzie has noticed a big jump since training camp.

"It's been amazing," Awuzie said. "When Cam first started, he was very curious of everything going on and kind of finding his way. I've been watching very closely and I'm starting to see him develop a routine, which is important in this league. You can't really be consistent with your results, but your process can be consistent and I think that's one of the biggest things I've seen with him is his process is starting to be consistent."

Apple gave up the longest pass against the Bengals in 18 years, a 75-yarder with 39 seconds left in the first half, but that's not why Taylor-Britt played. Apple had already been told before the game that the rookie was going to play some.

"This is the NFL. Every corner gives up plays," said Anarumo, who says Apple is playing well. "Go look at all of them. The best. Show me one that didn't and I'll show you a corner that has. It's a tough league when you're playing DB and they're all going to get beat at some point. It's just how they respond, so that's what's important."

Look for the same thing in Cleveland Monday night.

"We're just going like we do every position going through the week and those guys, I expect them both to play," Anarumo said. "I don't see anything different. I want to keep getting Cam reps. That was the plan this week and that will be the plan next week and we'll go from there.

"He's a confident guy and covered. He didn't get challenged really in terms of balls thrown his way. He's very, very aggressive, obviously can run and all that stuff. Obviously there's a whole lot more that goes into it, but it was a good first game for him."

Anarumo has said in the past he'll rotate all spots but the secondary. Yet he's had to be flexible in his development of CTB.