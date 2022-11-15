Bengals Notebook: "Mindset Of This Team A Lot Different,' Coming Off Last Bye; Philosophical Huber Preps For Game No. 217;  DJ Never Lost Sight Of "C'

READER RETURN: When Reader missed most of the 2020 season, the Bengals finished 29th in rushing. When he played every game that mattered but one last year, they finished fifth. They were top ten when he got hurt this year but are 18th heading into Pittsburgh after the No. 2 rushing Ravens and No. 3 Browns hit them for big games on the ground while he's been out.

But he couldn't be back at a better time. With the Ravens and Browns looming again, the Steelers are coming off their best rushing day of the season with more than 200 yards. If he's not ready until next Sunday in Nashville, perfect. King Derrick Henry leads the Titans' No. 7 running attack and it's the scene of Reader's most dominating performance as a Bengal when they held The King to 62 yards on 20 carries in the AFC Divisional win.

"It's an itch," Reader said of the two-month weight. "I've been blessed to play a game that I really, really, truly love and compete at something I enjoy to the fullest, so it's an itch that you get not being able to be out there, that smell of the fall and football on Sundays, it doesn't just go away. It doesn't go away for a long time. As a competitor, you always want to get out there, but you know you have to do what's best for your body. You want to be able to be out there and help the team. You don't want to be out there hurting the team."

It looks like he's past that stage and is in the big lift stage.

"He's one of the best D-Tackles in the NFL. It's not just the pass rush, it's the run downs as well. He does such a great job of winning and freeing up those around him on the line of scrimmage," Taylor said Monday. "Freeing up the backers behind him. That's a big piece. If he's able to play Sunday. He's a captain so he brings all of those leadership things to the table as well. Tremendous energy. He's a great playmaker and we're lucky to have him on our team.

"We've played some teams that will run the ball so the timing is never perfect. But again getting him back here for this last half of the season is critical for us."

If it seems like he never left, he didn't. The minute Reader could get off crutches, he was at practice and on the sidelines, even going to the road games. Checking on his guys. When they voted him captain before the season, the 'C," on his jersey was more than alphabet soup.