Bengals Notebook: Mixon Runs On OC Callahan's Edge; Punting Job On Table, But Money Mac Has Feet On Ground; Iron Mike Hilton

IRON MIKE: How tough is Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton?

He fractured the pinkie finger on his left hand in three places at some point during the second quarter in last Monday night's game in Cleveland and never came out. When he underwent surgery the next morning, he knew he'd have to sit out Sunday's win over Carolina so he could be ready for the first game after the bye on Nov. 20 in Pittsburgh.

"I just have to work to try to get that range of motion back and just try to strengthen it," Hilton said Monday. "Especially knowing how I use my hands tackling-wise. I have to still be able to be myself and go out there and compete."

Hilton says his adrenaline was running so high that he didn't realize he badly he hurt it until he took off his glove and saw his hand puffed up like a balloon. After the game, the pain set in.

"When I was sitting on the side, I definitely felt it, but I knew the team needed me and I just wanted to do what I could to help them win," Hilton said.

One of the team's best run defenders, he says he'll probably wear something to protect it. He thinks it will be more painful making tackles than catching a ball, but no matter what, as the former Steeler said last week, he's playing.

Unbelievably, he apparently got some social media blow back for missing the game and not pulling a Ronnie Lot, who had the tip of his broken left pinkie amputated so he could play in the 1985 playoffs.

"This is 2022. I'd rather be healthy for the back end of the season than re-injure myself and put the team in a worst position," said Hilton, who says amputation was not an option. "I respect Ronnie Lott. You were great."

MAC ATTACK: When Evan McPherson slid a 48-yard field goal try wide left Sunday, it marked the first time since last season's wild overtime game against Green Bay more than a year ago that he missed two straight field goals.

"Really?" McPherson asked Monday.

So it's not exactly haunting him. Monday night in Cleveland, it was a 47-yarder wide right, but if it sounds like he's not going to let it eat away at him, you're right. It's that steel-belted mindset that had as much to do with him having the greatest rookie year a kicker ever had last season.

"It's just a me thing," McPherson said. "The one Monday night, I hit it well, I just didn't play the wind right. This last one, I didn't hit it really well. You take what positives you can out of it and move on."

Darrin Simmons may be concerned, but he's not worried After all, he saw McPherson miss seven straight in practice last season before he went 4-for-4 in a playoff game. He can't remember if it was before the AFC Divisional in Tennessee or the AFC title game in Kansas City.

But it was definitely seven straight.

"I think it's a record. That's a lot of misses. It was one practice," Simmons said. "He had a couple of bad hits in a row and I said, well, we're not ending on that one. He missed again. I said we are not ending on that one. Then he missed again. Then we're not ending on that one. Then he missed again. After the seventh one I said, all right, to hell with this."

If it sounds like the movie "Tin Cup," Simmons agrees.

"Yeah, it was kind of Tin Cup," Simmons said. "We all laughed about it after practice. It wasn't something I panicked about. I didn't lose one bit of sleep over it. I know how he responds. I know how he reacts. I trust this is going to be the same way."