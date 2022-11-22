Bengals Notebook: High Grade Germaine; Lessons Of A Rookie CB; How Huber Helped; Ja'Marr Chase Due Back At Practice

MORE DEFENSE: Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt did what they thought he'd do in his first start in The Rivalry and came down hill hard and had the most tackles on the field with a dozen. Like his first start in Cleveland three weeks ago when he gambled and lost on an out route with no one behind him, there were several teachable moments.

Like when Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth broke a tackle for 27 yards when Taylor-Britt tried to get him high.

"It was the same coaching point as Cleveland. Don't ever do that again. Just everything is a wrap and roll for you. You're a corner," Anarumo said. "And that's how he tackled the rest of the night. And it was good.

"He's a coachable guy. He tackled really, really well (Sunday) on big guys. The back (Najee Harris) is a big (6-1, 232 pounds) kid … Every snap for him is a new snap. It's a new world. He made error like a lot of young and we're able to fix these errors while we're winning. And he's got to continue to step his game up in terms of pass coverage."

Anarumo had a good example of the leadership in the secondary that is bringing Taylor-Britt along in that pass coverage. Late in the game Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens had him beat for a 50-yard touchdown until he dropped it. Anarumo took note of the reaction of free safety Jessie Bates III

"Most safeties in the league would have had their hands up pointing at the corner that screwed up," Anarumo said. "And you saw Jessie Bates put his arm around Cam and told him what he did wrong. To me, that speaks volumes. That's palms up, point at somebody else. You saw Jessie just put his arm around him and say, well, I don't want to tell you what he said."

One thing Anarumo could say Monday is that with No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie out for the year with a torn ACL, no one is going to do what he did and move from side to side in what they call 'traveling," to cover the best receiver.