Bengals Notebook: Ja'Marr Still Eyes 1,000; Ted's Excellent Adventure

Here's the kind of teammate Chase is. He not only gave Higgins his blessing to go off, but he took Irwin aside when he found he was going to miss some games.

"I knew he was the next man up. Why not hear it coming from me than a coach?" Chase said. "I'm telling you personally that I'm not playing. This is your moment to step up and make plays for yourself. That's exactly what he did. I never, not one second, downgraded nothing he did. I always wanted to pick him up, make sure we we're always going in the right foot. "

You know Irwin's fabulous diving catch last Sunday in Tennessee that held up on replay and converted a third-and-12 early in the fourth quarter in a 13-13 game that made the winning touchdown possible on the next play?

It was a back-shoulder throw that Burrow and Chase have patented. Burrow sends Chase by himself split on one side and sends the other three receivers to the other side in the hopes of getting Chase one-on-one. On this play, Irwin was the X, where Chase would be. On this play, Chase was on the sideline standing next to receivers coach Troy Walters and as he told Walters what play he would run, that's the play that came out of head coach Zac Taylor's headset.

Chase hopes to continue to be on the same page against a new-look Kansas City secondary. His record game is a big reason it is new look. The guy he destroyed last year, cornerback Charvarius Ward (like on third-and-27) is no longer there and replaced by promising first-rounder Trent McDuffie.

The two safeties aren't there, either, and last week rookie Bryan Cook, a second-round rookie from suburban Cincinnati in Mount Healthy via the University of Cincinnati, got his first NFL start. But long-time NFL defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is solid and so are these guys with a No. 14 NFL ranking.

The one starter back is cornerback L'Jarius Snead. He didn't escape Chase's wrath, either, allowing 21 yards after catch and a flag on a late hit. And everybody seemed to get burned on what Chase calls the favorite play of his career, a 72-yarder in which he turned an out route inside and his speed turned the Kansas City defense inside-out.

"I was looking real fast on that. I didn't know I was going that fast," Chase said. "I know they have an all new, almost, secondary. A lot of rookie DBs. I know Sneed is back, they've got new safeties, too, so it's going to be nice matchups, see how they game plan us, see what they come up with scheme wise and they've got to play us so we got to execute."

Chase is quite bullish on his Bengals. He was holed up streaming games like Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty. But the 2022 Bengals were also on his screen.