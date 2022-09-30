Bengals Defense Gets Another Top Shelf Outing In Win Over Dolphins

"You think about what we have on every single level," Bates said of his defense. "(Nose tackle) DJ (reader) didn't play tonight and we've still got B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou. Then at linebacker you've got Logan, Germaine (Pratt) and Akeem. In the secondary you've got a bunch of guys that love each other like brothers and it's a real cool experience to see everybody get better."

_Defensive backs like Eli Apple who played all 64 snaps after getting a few needles from Hill earlier in the week. Apple responded by playing smartly and not getting beat deep. He thinks the Dolphins got taken aback a bit when defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo didn't travel Chidobe Awuzie with the best receiver like he has been doing. Instead, he kept Awuzie and Apple on their sides.

"Lou's a mad scientist. He likes to do some crazy stuff," Apple said. "I like it when we play sides."

_Earlier in the week, the Bengals DBs talked about how they would have to know where their help and leverage was at all time. But on Bell's first interception, Awuizie had no help. Until he did when Hill blazed down the middle and Tua launched it. But he underthrew it just enough for Hill to make a basket catch as Hill leered.

"We were in a certain coverage and he had over the top, and I had the fastest man in this game," said Awuzie of Hill. " I looked back and I was like, 'OK, I feel kind of naked here' with no help in that certain call, and I saw Vonn just flash across my eyes and make a great play. It was like a big momentum shift for the game. That's what started it all — it was just a big momentum shift for the game. The second one was just as important as it gave us position to score again ... Vonn had a hell of a game, and it's a testament to all the time he puts in."

The second one came with the Bengals leading, 20-15, with three minutes left and Bridgewater took a shot at his tight end. But the ball sailed on him and Bell was there again to cradle it just before it hit the ground.