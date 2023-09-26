Quick Hits: No Setbacks For Burrow Lifts Bengals; Hendrickson Takes Over Instead Of Donald; Logan's Run

The best news that came out of the Bengals' utterly necessary 19-16 win over the Rams Monday night, besides not having to incessantly hear for the next five days how they have less than a three percent chance to make the playoffs at 0-3, is that quarterback Joe Burrow's strained calf feels better now than it did after last week's game against Baltimore.

"It's way better now ... way better now. There were no setbacks today. I feel good. So, throughout this whole week, it will just continue to get better," Burrow said. "But it's still day-to-day. "I've learned through this process that it can happen at any time. So, it was good to get through this one, and that means we'll be stronger for this week. So, hopefully, I can have a full week of practice to prepare for next week."

This was blood-and-guts Joe Burrow. This was Joe Grrrr. This was Joey Resourceful. This was the first time in his 45 regular-season starts he didn't throw a touchdown pass and the Bengals won. The only time he had ever done it was in the 2021 AFC Divisional win in Tennessee when they won by the same 19-16.

Guess where they play this Sunday?

"0-3 sounds a lot worse than 1-2," Burrow said. "Morale is probably a lot lower when you're 0-3, so it's a big win for us. It was good to get on the board. I think we'll be able to put something together now."

He finished 26 of 49 for 259 yards and the Rams' miraculous fourth-quarter interception sentenced him to a 59.8 passer rating, his lowest ever in a win. And yet, given the state of his calf and their 0-2 predicament, it was one of his greatest wins.

"What a gutty, gusty performance by Joe Burrow, the heart of this franchise and this city," said center Ted Karras. "I'm so proud of him to throw it 49 times and end up with a win."

After he limped off the field last Sunday and was held out of Thursday's practice, the tide began to turn toward playing Friday and Saturday. When there were no twinges in his Monday morning workout, that sealed it.

He had plenty of talks with head coach Zac Taylor, head athletic trainer Matt Summers and his staff, plus the doctors. And maybe even one with Bengals president Mike Brown.

Burrow wouldn't divulge what he and Brown talked about last Friday when Brown pulled him out of stretching to take him for Cincinnati's most famous golf cart ride since Nicklaus last played The Grizzly.

But he felt the key was being able to go limited Friday and Saturday.