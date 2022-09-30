Bengals Notebook: Players Salute Bigggest Paycor Stadium Crowd: 'We Feed Off Of That'

"It's always good to win. Especially this week when it's a little added with people talking," Apple said. "But it's about who leaves the game with a Dub. We did."

Bates threw a little more into the fire a few days ago when he said tongue in cheek he thought Apple got Hill some Super Bowl tickets and wanted to thank him.

"He came up to me before the first snap and said 'Where are my tickets?'" Apple said. "It's all in fun and love. That was pretty funny. He's a great talent and we had our hands full. But we were able get it. It was a great collective effort."

NO. 85 ON NO. 85's NIGHT: Wide receiver Tee Higgins wasn't aware that one of Thursday night's Ring of Honor inductees, the great Isaac Curtis, wore No. 85 from 1973-84. But he did channel Curtis with his coast-to-coast big play (a 59-yard touchdown catch) on a night he had 124 yard on seven catches.

When Curtis wrecked one game in the Super Bowl season in 1981 in San Diego on 147 yards at age 31, fellow wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, in the midst of a huge year along with tight end Dan Ross, marveled at what Curtis did against man-to-man coverage while the Chargers checked other guys.

Which is kind of what happened Thursday.

"We realized really early that they were doubling Tyler Boyd and Chase and playing zero — man-to-man — with me with (Xavien) Howard, (who's) one of the best corners in the league," Higgins said. "We talked on the sidelines that I was going to have to win (my matchup), and I delivered. It was a big game for me, and I delivered."