Bengals Beat Falcons 34-17 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Bengals-Falcons Postgame Quotes

"I thought it was an unbelievable turnout by our fans out here in Spain. I saw them in the streets, I saw them at the hotel. I felt them in the stadium. I think we've got the best fanbase there is, so for them to come out here and be able to reward them with a victory, that was big time." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the presence from Bengals fans around Madrid and at Bernabeu Stadium