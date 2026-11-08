Bengals Beat Falcons 34-17 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Quarterback Joe Burrow put together another standout performance, completing 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers, good for a passer rating of 140.1. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards, with 142 coming in the first half, and got the Bengals' scoring started with a 47-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. Tee Higgins caught the other two Burrow TD passes and finished with 32 yards on five grabs.
The Bengals scored on all four first-half possessions and took a 24-10 lead into the locker room. After Atlanta opened the game with 10 points on its first two drives, Cincinnati's defense held the Falcons to just seven points the rest of the way.
The Bengals will return to the United States with an AFC North battle awaiting them next week, as Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Week 10.
Bengals Falcons Quick Facts
Final: Bengals 34, Falcons 17
Bengals record: 6-2
Location: Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
Joe Burrow: 24-29, 271 yards, 4 total touchdowns
Ja'Marr Chase: 10 catches, 155 yards, 1 touchdown
Next game: Steelers vs Bengals, Week 10 (Sunday Night Football)
Bengals-Falcons Postgame Notes
Offense Puts Up 30 in Fourth Straight Game
Cincinnati's offense scored over 30 points for the fourth straight game, tying a franchise record. The last time the Bengals put up 30+ in four straight contests was Nov. 2-Dec. 14, 1997.
The Bengals this season are averaging 29.6 points per game, the second-best rate in the NFL behind Buffalo (33.3).
Chase Goes For 142 Yards in First Half
Chase finished the first half with eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. It marked the most receiving yards he has recorded in a first half in his career, and tied for his most catches. His yardage total surpassed his previous career high of 112, which also came against Atlanta in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign.
Chase's 142 receiving yards also were the fourth-most by any player in the first half of a game this season. It marked the 12th time in his career that he went for 100 or more yards in a single half of play.
Joe Finds Ja'Marr for 47-Yard TD on Opening Drive
The Bengals answered Atlanta's opening-drive touchdown with a 47-yard strike on third down from Burrow to Chase. It marked Chase's longest reception of the season and his seventh touchdown of the year, which leads the AFC and ranks second in the NFL.
Burrow threw his league-leading 21st touchdown pass of the season on the play. It was his longest completion of the season and longest since he connected with Chase on a 70-yard touchdown in Week 10 of the 2024 season at Baltimore.
Burrow has thrown 55 of his 180 career touchdown passes to Chase. It is the most scoring connections by any quarterback-wide receiver duo since Chase entered the NFL in 2021, and the second-most by a QB and receiver both under the age of 30. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Mark Clayton had more before each turning 30, hooking up for 65 touchdowns as teammates on the Miami Dolphins.
Burrow's Sneak Gives Bengals Lead
Burrow gave Cincinnati its first lead of the day with a one-yard sneak for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The score capped off an efficient 11-play, 70-yard drive which saw Burrow complete five of six passes for 49 yards. The Bengals' dynamic receiving duo came up with a pair of highlight plays during the drive, as Higgins high-pointed a pass on third down and maintained control to move the sticks, and two plays later Chase snagged a Burrow dart with one hand and broke a tackle for a 13-yard gain.
Chase Brown churned out 27 total yards on the drive, with 11 yards receiving on a screen pass followed by a 16-yard run that put Cincinnati in the red zone.
Two for Tee
Tee Higgins finished with five receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a four-yard scoring pass from Burrow in the second quarter, and later grabbed an eight-yard TD in the third quarter to give the Bengals a two-touchdown lead. His first TD was the 50th of his career.
Coming off a two-touchdown performance last week at Tennessee, Higgins has multiple scoring catches in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He now has six receiving touchdowns this season.
Higgins' 51 career scoring catches are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020.
McPherson Drills 57-Yarder
Evan McPherson extended Cincinnati's lead to 24-10 just before halftime with a 57-yard field goal. It marked his 23rd consecutive made field goal dating back to Week 9 of last season, which is the longest streak in Bengals history and the longest active streak in the NFL.
The kick also was the 35th of McPherson's career from a distance of 50+ yards, which are the fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.
Extra Points
- This marks the first win in a game played outside of the United States in Bengals history.
- The Bengals scored a touchdown on each of their first three offensive possessions for the first time this season and first time since Week 14 of last season at Buffalo.
- Guard Dalton Risner made his 100th career regular-season start.
- Linebacker Barrett Carter recorded his second career interception and his first of 2026 in the fourth quarter, picking off Falcons quarterback Michael Penix at the Atlanta 43-yard line.
Bengals-Falcons Postgame Quotes
"I thought it was an unbelievable turnout by our fans out here in Spain. I saw them in the streets, I saw them at the hotel. I felt them in the stadium. I think we've got the best fanbase there is, so for them to come out here and be able to reward them with a victory, that was big time." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the presence from Bengals fans around Madrid and at Bernabeu Stadium
"There's so many huge plays that really are just meant to be underneath completions, that he turns into explosive plays. At any moment, you've got to be ready for him to transition what is a five-yard completion into a 40-yard gain. That's just Ja'Marr Chase. Best in the world." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's performance
Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Falcons Week 9 game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.