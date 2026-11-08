 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Beat Falcons 34-17 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Nov 08, 2026 at 12:35 PM
Author Image
Bengals Communications

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow put together another standout performance, completing 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers, good for a passer rating of 140.1. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards, with 142 coming in the first half, and got the Bengals' scoring started with a 47-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. Tee Higgins caught the other two Burrow TD passes and finished with 32 yards on five grabs.

The Bengals scored on all four first-half possessions and took a 24-10 lead into the locker room. After Atlanta opened the game with 10 points on its first two drives, Cincinnati's defense held the Falcons to just seven points the rest of the way.

The Bengals will return to the United States with an AFC North battle awaiting them next week, as Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Week 10.

Bengals Falcons Quick Facts

Final: Bengals 34, Falcons 17
Bengals record: 6-2
Location: Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid
Joe Burrow: 24-29, 271 yards, 4 total touchdowns
Ja'Marr Chase: 10 catches, 155 yards, 1 touchdown
Next game: Steelers vs Bengals, Week 10 (Sunday Night Football)

View Bengals-Falcons Week 9 Game Center

Bengals-Falcons Postgame Notes

Offense Puts Up 30 in Fourth Straight Game

Cincinnati's offense scored over 30 points for the fourth straight game, tying a franchise record. The last time the Bengals put up 30+ in four straight contests was Nov. 2-Dec. 14, 1997.

The Bengals this season are averaging 29.6 points per game, the second-best rate in the NFL behind Buffalo (33.3).

Chase Goes For 142 Yards in First Half

Chase finished the first half with eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. It marked the most receiving yards he has recorded in a first half in his career, and tied for his most catches. His yardage total surpassed his previous career high of 112, which also came against Atlanta in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign.

Chase's 142 receiving yards also were the fourth-most by any player in the first half of a game this season. It marked the 12th time in his career that he went for 100 or more yards in a single half of play.

Joe Finds Ja'Marr for 47-Yard TD on Opening Drive

The Bengals answered Atlanta's opening-drive touchdown with a 47-yard strike on third down from Burrow to Chase. It marked Chase's longest reception of the season and his seventh touchdown of the year, which leads the AFC and ranks second in the NFL.

Burrow threw his league-leading 21st touchdown pass of the season on the play. It was his longest completion of the season and longest since he connected with Chase on a 70-yard touchdown in Week 10 of the 2024 season at Baltimore.

Burrow has thrown 55 of his 180 career touchdown passes to Chase. It is the most scoring connections by any quarterback-wide receiver duo since Chase entered the NFL in 2021, and the second-most by a QB and receiver both under the age of 30. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Mark Clayton had more before each turning 30, hooking up for 65 touchdowns as teammates on the Miami Dolphins.

Burrow's Sneak Gives Bengals Lead

Burrow gave Cincinnati its first lead of the day with a one-yard sneak for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The score capped off an efficient 11-play, 70-yard drive which saw Burrow complete five of six passes for 49 yards. The Bengals' dynamic receiving duo came up with a pair of highlight plays during the drive, as Higgins high-pointed a pass on third down and maintained control to move the sticks, and two plays later Chase snagged a Burrow dart with one hand and broke a tackle for a 13-yard gain.

Chase Brown churned out 27 total yards on the drive, with 11 yards receiving on a screen pass followed by a 16-yard run that put Cincinnati in the red zone.

Two for Tee

Tee Higgins finished with five receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a four-yard scoring pass from Burrow in the second quarter, and later grabbed an eight-yard TD in the third quarter to give the Bengals a two-touchdown lead. His first TD was the 50th of his career.

Coming off a two-touchdown performance last week at Tennessee, Higgins has multiple scoring catches in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He now has six receiving touchdowns this season.

Higgins' 51 career scoring catches are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020.

McPherson Drills 57-Yarder

Evan McPherson extended Cincinnati's lead to 24-10 just before halftime with a 57-yard field goal. It marked his 23rd consecutive made field goal dating back to Week 9 of last season, which is the longest streak in Bengals history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

The kick also was the 35th of McPherson's career from a distance of 50+ yards, which are the fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.

Extra Points

  • This marks the first win in a game played outside of the United States in Bengals history.
  • The Bengals scored a touchdown on each of their first three offensive possessions for the first time this season and first time since Week 14 of last season at Buffalo.
  • Guard Dalton Risner made his 100th career regular-season start.
  • Linebacker Barrett Carter recorded his second career interception and his first of 2026 in the fourth quarter, picking off Falcons quarterback Michael Penix at the Atlanta 43-yard line.

Bengals-Falcons Postgame Quotes

"I thought it was an unbelievable turnout by our fans out here in Spain. I saw them in the streets, I saw them at the hotel. I felt them in the stadium. I think we've got the best fanbase there is, so for them to come out here and be able to reward them with a victory, that was big time." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on the presence from Bengals fans around Madrid and at Bernabeu Stadium

"There's so many huge plays that really are just meant to be underneath completions, that he turns into explosive plays. At any moment, you've got to be ready for him to transition what is a five-yard completion into a 40-yard gain. That's just Ja'Marr Chase. Best in the world." - Head coach Zac Taylor, on wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's performance

Complete Bengals-Falcons Stats, Highlights & Game Information

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule

Bengals at Falcons Game Action | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Falcons Week 9 game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
1 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
2 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Chase's touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
3 / 30

WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Chase's touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
The Bengals defense makes a tackle during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
4 / 30

The Bengals defense makes a tackle during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
The Bengals defense during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
5 / 30

The Bengals defense during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
6 / 30

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
7 / 30

WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
8 / 30

RB Chase Brown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
9 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
10 / 30

QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
11 / 30

QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
12 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
13 / 30

QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
14 / 30

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
15 / 30

QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
16 / 30

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
17 / 30

QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
mike gesicki 1 wk 9 falcons madrid 110826
18 / 30
LB Barrett Carter during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
19 / 30

LB Barrett Carter during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
20 / 30

WR Dohnte Meyers during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson lines up a field goal during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
21 / 30

K Evan McPherson lines up a field goal during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
22 / 30

K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LS Will Wagner celebrates a tackle during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
23 / 30

LS Will Wagner celebrates a tackle during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
24 / 30

RB Chase Brown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy pressures QB Michael Penix Jr. during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
25 / 30

DE Myles Murphy pressures QB Michael Penix Jr. during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and OT Amarius Mims celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
26 / 30

QB Joe Burrow and OT Amarius Mims celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow and OT Orlando Brown Jr. celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
27 / 30

QB Joe Burrow and OT Orlando Brown Jr. celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
28 / 30

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter intercepts a pass during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
29 / 30

LB Barrett Carter intercepts a pass during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter celebrates an interception during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
30 / 30

LB Barrett Carter celebrates an interception during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How To Watch Bengals at Falcons Week 9 in Madrid: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

How to watch Bengals at Falcons in Week 9: kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options, radio stations and game coverage

news

What To Watch For | Bengals at Falcons Week 9 in Madrid

The Bengals play their third international game in franchise history on Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

news

Game Within The Game | Joe Burrow Takes On The World Seeking To Grow Sport And Bengals Offense

Joe Burrow eases into Spain for Week 9 riding the hottest streak of his career

news

Joe Burrow Voted as FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 8

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 8, the NFL announced today.

news

Tee Higgins Named AFC Offensive Player of The Week

Bengals WR Tee Higgins today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Cincinnati's 43-36 win over Tennessee in Week 8.

news

Bengals Week 9 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

See where news outlets have the Bengals ranked entering Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Madrid Manifest: Inside The Bengals' Travel Plan For 2026 International Game Against The Falcons

A behind-the-scenes look at the Bengals travel and logistic plans for Madrid with Director of Operations Jeff Brickner.

news

Bengals In Spain: Week of Events Leading Up to 2026 Madrid Game Set

The Bengals travel over to Spain Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, and there are many events planned for Who Dey Nation in Madrid!

news

Cashius Howell Placed on Reserve/Injured List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list with a wrist injury.

news

Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 9 against Atlanta Falcons

Learn what the Bengals are wearing against the Falcons in Week 8.

news

Bengals Defeat Titans in Overtime 43-36 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium Sunday. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

Advertising