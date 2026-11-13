What To Watch For | Steelers vs Bengals Week 10 White Bengal

The Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers with first place in the AFC North Division on the line on Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Cincinnati’s channel 5). Here is what to watch for:

Burrow Aims to Match Manning

QB Joe Burrow has performed as the NFL's top quarterback over the past month, leading the league in completion percentage (77.0), touchdown passes (16) and passer rating (132.0) since Week 5.

"Joe is playing at an unbelievably high level right now," said head coach Zac Taylor following the Bengals' Week 9 win in Madrid, Spain. "It's difficult to not put the ball in his hand on every play, given how everybody is playing around him as well. We've just got to keep this momentum going."

Burrow has thrown for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns over the current four-game winning streak. He is the fourth QB in NFL history to record 16 passing touchdowns over a span of four games, joining Tom Brady (2007 with New England), Peyton Manning (2013 with Denver) and Russell Wilson (2015 and 2020 with Seattle). He also has at least four total touchdowns in each of the last four games, including a pair of rushing scores in Week 8 against Tennessee and last week versus Atlanta.

With four touchdowns, rushing or passing, this week against Pittsburgh, Burrow would match Manning as the only quarterbacks ever to hit that total in five consecutive games. Manning achieved the mark during his 2004 MVP season with Indianapolis.