Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 10, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.

Burrow joined 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey as the winners of the award this week. They received more votes than Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard.

Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-18 victory Sunday night. He threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, marking the most completions and passing yards by any NFL quarterback in the first half of a game this season.