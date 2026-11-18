Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 10, the NFL announced today. The weekly honor is voted on by fans, selecting the top two offensive performances of the previous week out of the six nominees.
Burrow joined 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey as the winners of the award this week. They received more votes than Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard.
Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-18 victory Sunday night. He threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, marking the most completions and passing yards by any NFL quarterback in the first half of a game this season.
On the year, Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%), passing touchdowns (27) and passing yards per game (310.6).
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow takes him his fourth straight FedEx Air and Ground Award after winning in Week 7, Week 8 and Week 9.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.