LANDOVER, Md. _ The Bengals' bid to win back-to-back primetime games began on a somber note with the passing of long-time ESPN NFL analyst Tom Jackson, a resident of Cincinnati and a familiar face back in the day at Riverfont Stadium and then later at Paycor Stadium.
"So gracious. So wonderful. A first-class pro," recalled former Bengals safety Solomon Wilcots on Monday, a few hours before the Bengals kicked off against the Commanders here at Northwest Stadium on, where else?
ESPN.
After Wilcots retired, he became an anchor for Cincinnati's Channel 5 sports, and Jackson emerged as a mentor, calling to tell him how much he enjoyed his work, and encouraging him to keep on the broadcasting path.
Then they became colleagues, not to mention golfing buddies, when ESPN hired Wilcots as a reporter covering its Sunday and Monday night games, and his reports became part of the iconic Spots Center broadcasts of Jackson and Chris Berman.
"If you ever need anything, Solly, call me," Jackson told him.
Berman also became a booster, giving Wilcots the ultimate compliment, 'You're just like Tommy. You're going to be great, you're great,'" with Wilcots lowering his voice to match Berman's gravel.
"(ESPN was) looking for more guys like Tommy. Intelligent, articulate, thoughtful, and taught the game to the viewers," Wilcots said. "His chemistry with others, with Chris Berman, was so valuable. They wanted that in other broadcasters. When you came in as an analyst, the standard was Tom Jackson. We all looked up to him. Just the way he carried himself.
"He told you what he thought thoughtfully and clearly. But he never burned any bridges. He never hurt anybody in the game."
With Jackson living in Amberly Village and Wilcots in Anderson Township, Cincinnati's Coldstream Country Club became a spot where they bonded over golf, the league and their work. They had last talked a few weeks ago.
"I remember when I left ESPN for CBS," Wilcots said. "Both Tom and Chris, they were so nice. They would call and tell me, 'Hey, we're making sure if there's any game that we're watching up here, it's your game.' They felt like I was one of them."
Rare Move
In this Pro Football Reference five-game winning streak in which Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has matched MVPs Peyton Manning, (2004, 2013) and Tom Brady (2007) with 20 touchdown passes, he's quietly done it behind an offensive line that has flourished because of its continuity.
That's tested Monday night when for the first time this season the Bengals start a "new," offensive line with Jalen Rivers taking the spot of right guard Dalton Risner (knee).
Not really new, considering that last Sunday night Rivers took the final 32 snaps of the win over the Steelers after Risner exited. Plus, the last time the Bengals started a different offensive line, 16 games ago during a November, 2025 game against the Steelers, it was the same move with Rivers replacing Risner.
Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher says he paid Rivers the ultimate compliment by not changing a thing during the Steelers' win. He checked in with offensive line coach Scott Peters, but after the first couple of series the answer kept coming back, "Rivers is fine," so Pitcher went full steam ahead.
"I was thinking that I can't be the reason that our offense is slowing down," Rivers said last week. "My coaches and my teammates poured into me. So credit to them."
It's not an easy assignment. The Commanders blitz more than most, and no doubt they'll have their eye on a guy that has taken 35 snaps all year. The guy next to him should help. Right tackle Amarius Mims has been so dominant this season that center Ted Karras calls him "a complete cancellation," which allows the Bengals to use their resources elsewhere.
"We tell Mims all the time, he doesn't need help," Rivers said. "He's the best right tackle in the league. The big thing is his leadership … When I was getting ready to go in, Mims was telling me that I was ready and we were going to keep rolling. When a guy like that says that to you, you know you have to be ready."
Slants and Screens
In the wake of the Risner injury, the Bengals got some interior depth when rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker II was active for the first time in his NFL career. Parker, the sixth-rounder out of Duke who grew up in Cincinnati, started the season on injured reserve with a knee issue. He teams with Jacob Bayer for help behind Rivers …
Backup linebacker Oren Burks (groin) went to injured reserve last week on a play he made a deft tackle for a loss. He had been averaging about 10 snaps a game giving Demetrius Knight Jr. breathers from scrimmage, as well as being a special teams leader …
Those roles now figure to be split between Jack Kiser and Swayze Boseman. It's Bozeman's first game back since injuring his forearm in Miami a month ago …
Along with Risner, backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was inactive for the sixth time this season …
The Bengals went with three tight ends when Cam Grandy was inactive …
Also inactive were backup offensive and defensive tackles Myles Hinton and Landon Robinson, respectively …
Bengals Arrive at Northwest Stadium Ahead of Monday Night Football Against the Commanders | ARRIVAL PHOTOS
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive at Northwest Stadium for the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders, presented by Cintas.