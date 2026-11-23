LANDOVER, Md. _ The Bengals' bid to win back-to-back primetime games began on a somber note with the passing of long-time ESPN NFL analyst Tom Jackson, a resident of Cincinnati and a familiar face back in the day at Riverfont Stadium and then later at Paycor Stadium.

"So gracious. So wonderful. A first-class pro," recalled former Bengals safety Solomon Wilcots on Monday, a few hours before the Bengals kicked off against the Commanders here at Northwest Stadium on, where else?

ESPN.

After Wilcots retired, he became an anchor for Cincinnati's Channel 5 sports, and Jackson emerged as a mentor, calling to tell him how much he enjoyed his work, and encouraging him to keep on the broadcasting path.

Then they became colleagues, not to mention golfing buddies, when ESPN hired Wilcots as a reporter covering its Sunday and Monday night games, and his reports became part of the iconic Spots Center broadcasts of Jackson and Chris Berman.

"If you ever need anything, Solly, call me," Jackson told him.

Berman also became a booster, giving Wilcots the ultimate compliment, 'You're just like Tommy. You're going to be great, you're great,'" with Wilcots lowering his voice to match Berman's gravel.

"(ESPN was) looking for more guys like Tommy. Intelligent, articulate, thoughtful, and taught the game to the viewers," Wilcots said. "His chemistry with others, with Chris Berman, was so valuable. They wanted that in other broadcasters. When you came in as an analyst, the standard was Tom Jackson. We all looked up to him. Just the way he carried himself.

"He told you what he thought thoughtfully and clearly. But he never burned any bridges. He never hurt anybody in the game."

With Jackson living in Amberly Village and Wilcots in Anderson Township, Cincinnati's Coldstream Country Club became a spot where they bonded over golf, the league and their work. They had last talked a few weeks ago.