A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders in Week 11 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 29 S Kyle Dugger
- 66 G Dalton Risner
- 77 OT Myles Hinton
- 85 TE Cam Grandy
- 96 DT Landon Robinson
Washington Commanders
- 2 CB Amik Robertson
- 16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Emergency Third QB)
- 34 RB Robert Henry Jr.
- 50 DT Ricky Barber
- 62 G Tanoa Togiai
Bengals Arrive at Northwest Stadium Ahead of Monday Night Football Against the Commanders | ARRIVAL PHOTOS
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive at Northwest Stadium for the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders, presented by Cintas.