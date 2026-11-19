Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders leading into Week 11 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|LB Swayze Bozeman*
|Forearm
|Full Participation
|LB Oren Burks
|Groin
|Did Not Participate
|QB Joe Burrow
|Illness
|Full Participation
|CB Jalen Davis*
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Limited Participation
|G Dylan Fairchild
|Oblique
|Limited Participation
|WR Tee Higgins
|Knee
|Full Participation
|CB Dax Hill
|Illness
|Did Not Participate
|OT Myles Hinton
|Illness
|Full Participation
|WR Andrei Iosivas*
|Thumb
|Full Participation
|S PJ Jules
|Ankle
|Full Participation
|G Brian Parker II*
|Knee
|Full Participation
|G Dalton Risner
|Knees
|Did Not Participate
Washington Commanders
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|C/G Nick Allegretti
|Chest
|Full Participation
|TE John Bates
|Shoulder
|Full Participation
|WR Treylon Burks
|Foot
|Full Participation
|RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Groin
|Full Participation
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow
|Full Participation
|WR Stefon Diggs
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|S Quan Martin
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|TE Chig Okonkwo
|Back
|Full Participation
|S Tyler Owens
|Ankle
|Full Participation
|C Lucas Patrick
|Concussion
|Full Participation
|T/G Andrew Wylie
|Hip
|Full Participation
|TE Colson Yankoff
|Knee
|Full Participation
*Asterisk denotes a player designated for return from a Reserve list.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, November 19, 2026.