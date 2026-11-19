Bengals starting right guard Dalton Risner (knee) didn't practice Thursday afternoon in their first workout prepping for the Commanders Monday night (8:20-Cincinnati’s Channel 5, ESPN) in Washington and head coach Zac Taylor is calling him day-to-day.

He also said Tee Higgins (knee), the league's sixth-leading receiver banged up during last Sunday night's win over the Steelers, is "Good." Backup linebacker Oren Burks (groin) didn't go Thursday, and his status is also day-to-day.

Taylor isn't ready to make a call for Monday night on the trio of depth pieces that returned to practice last week off injured reserve: wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb), slot cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) and rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker II (knee).

Slants and Screens

Quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) didn't go through stretch at Thursday's practice, and has swapped post-practice media podiums with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase …

The injury report listed Burrow with the illness and indicated he went full go ...

Chase is to meet the press Thursday, and Burrow could go Friday or Saturday …

Higgins also went full go ...

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic asked Taylor at his pre-practice availability Thursday what part of his offensive juggernaut he's proudest of, and he had a lot of options.

Burrow leads the NFL in touchdown passes, completion percentage, and passer rating. The offense leads the league in third-down percentage, is second in red zone offense, and is third in scoring.

Taylor went with short-yardage situations, where they've been money through the air. Burrow has hit 15 of 21 passes on plays of third-and-three or fewer for four touchdowns and 13 first downs.

"I think we take a lot of pride in that. Just being able to get those first downs," Taylor said. "Those are the drive extenders or the drive killers, depending on how you operate." …

After he scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday night, wide receiver Dohnte Meyers was a bit surprised it took that long to score. He did it on his 20th catch, plus he has an 81-yard kick return to his credit. And he can expect more chances.

"I think he's really comfortable with what we're doing now, and has a full understanding of how he's being utilized and what the offense looks like," Taylor said. "He's taken over the return game as well, so I just can expect continued improvement from him. He's been making the plays that come his way, especially in the pass game, and we have a lot of confidence in him. And you can see his confidence continue to rise with every opportunity he gets." …

The Steelers had a bye before they lost to the Bengals (their first post-bye loss in a decade) and the Commanders have one of those mini-byes after a big Thursday night division in Jersey over the Giants, 24-21. So Taylor designed his own mini-bye with three days off …

He also thinks Washington is going to be running on the same kind of juice as the Bengals their own primetime over a division foe gave them first place in the AFC North …