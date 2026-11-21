The hottest offense in the world, and what appears to be the most collaborative, met for the last time Saturday before their trip to Washington for Monday night's game (8:15-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) against the Commanders, and, as usual, passing game coordinator Justin Rascati had the last word.

That's because he's in charge of the red zone offense, where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads the NFL from inside the 20-yard line with 20 touchdown passes, 76.5 completion percentage, and 293 yards, and like most head coaches, Zac Taylor installs red zone in the last practice of the week.

Like the pass protection meeting that running back coach Justin Hill always runs the day before, it lasts about 30 minutes. Hill's get-togethers, which are spent primarily on third down and come under the umbrella of third-down chief Brad Kragthorpe, the quarterbacks coach, have also been mega productive.

Up until last week, the Bengals had been converting third downs at a rate not seen since Drew Brees and his 2011 Saints. Even after going 2-for-7 against the Steelers, they're still at 51.9%, .1 behind the NFL-leading 49ers.

"When you combine great play calls with great quarterback play," says tight end Mike Gesicki, "that's what you're going to get."

The ego-less Taylor is mirroring what the late Sam Wyche did when he coached the Bengals to the 1990 AFC Central title and within five minutes of the AFC title game without an offensive coordinator. He called it "a melting pot of ideas," with his coaching staff contributing to playcalling. Gesicki, on his third NFL team, and backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who has been in two decades of team rooms, haven't seen anything like it.

"From what I can understand, this staff does a phenomenal job working together. It's not a mess," Gesicki says. "I've seen some coaches with kind of egos get in the way. 'It's my play, and I'm doing it.' You don't get that here."

"Take success as a whole. It probably comes from Zac. There's not anybody in this locker room that could say they play for a more understanding, relaxed, but also gets the best out of you head coach. It's a great place to be, and I think our coaching staff is really why."

Taylor believes what makes his staff so unique is rare continuity in a league that goes through coaches at an unseemly rate. Kragthorpe and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher have been here with Taylor for all eight of his seasons as the head man. So has tight ends coach James Casey, who is big in short-yardage and the run game. Hill has been here for six seasons, and Rascati is in his third. Taylor has been able to keep his operation intact even three years after losing his first offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan.

"The week is how it's done everywhere, for the most part," Taylor says. "What we've grown into is the voices on game day being loudest. Rascati in the red zone. Brad on third down. Pitch oversees the whole thing. So that is maybe different than a lot of teams, but that's also because we've got more continuity here than anywhere in the league.

"That happened over four years of a guy being in that role. Okay, now I know I can trust him on game day to give that information. Brian was always that way in the red zone for us. Brian would give me the red zones, Pitch would give me the third downs. After four years, basically, we've got the formula, and then now it's evolved. Brad has transitioned up. Rascati has come in. Pitch has been here the whole time, so he knows how to communicate."

Taylor agrees that a good term for Pitcher's job is "Chairman of the Board," as he sifts through calls. Because it's a Monday night game, this week moved back a day. Burrow emerged from Friday's practice that was the heaviest of the week and contained the third-down package. Before walkthrough, Hill held his protection meeting.

"It's very clear on what our plan is going to be and how we're going to handle certain looks," Burrow says. "And we also go over the different adaptations that we can go through on game day, depending on if they bring this out of this look, or if they give us an unscouted look. We know everything that they could bring and what our answers are going to be."

Hill starts his pass-protection meeting, which is 75% third down, like he starts all of them. The first slide staring at the offense is the face of Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Jones is no newbie to Paycor Stadium. He worked here for two years an assistant secondary coach in Taylor's first year and Marvin Lewis' last.

But in the NFL, where a decade is a century, no one recalls that. So Hill has next to Jones' picture all of his NFL stops and traces his career through the aggressive defensive structures of Mike Zimmer and Brian Flores.

Plenty of blitzes on the way. Hill is going to make sure he spends some time with his two big on-field communicators in Burrow and center Ted Karras.

"The Day One line is always three things: it's recognition, communication, and execution," Hill says of protection. "Recognition and that's Ted, that's Joe. What type of front do we have? What type of coverage do we expect out of it? And what type of patterns do we expect?

"Second thing would be communication. So once we've identified the front, there's a ton of different calls we can make, but number one is always communication. That's all 11 guys doing the same thing: going with what Joe expects and Teddy expects. Backs understanding what the call is …and then the last one is just executing, making sure everybody's in position to win on one-on-ones. And first and foremost is eliminate free runners."

It, of course, comes down to the players. A big reason the Bengals are protecting so well on third down? Look at the year right tackle Amarius Mims is having.

"We have an expectation that is a complete cancellation. We've got a star there. He reminds me of Trent Brown in 2018," says Karras of the tackle on the Patriots' Super Bowl champions. "And that allows you to allocate resources elsewhere."

And Hill can use them.

"At the end of the day, if we've got no free runners and everybody's got a one-on-one, then we're doing our job with those first two things," Hill says, "which is recognizing the front and communicating, getting everybody on the same page, and recognize and executing the proper goal."

Hill continues his slides with different fronts and three major takeaways on each when it comes to pressures, notes, and then also situational notes. It gets pretty detailed. What type of first down is getting the pressure? Is it a drive-starter, PMT? Or an earned first down?

The 41-year-old Flacco, on his seventh club, is impressed not only by Hill's presentations, but also by Taylor's approach.

"The positive of that (collaboration) is there's a lot of ownership and a lot of pride in what goes on, and when you have everybody kind of really invested in what we're doing, then you get to see the results," Flacco says.

"You do protection meetings everywhere you go, but I would say that (Hill is) particularly good at it. You can tell it's important to him, and he covers it in an efficient way that we all understand … I think they just do a good job of complementing each other and allowing everyone's voice. It's a very collaborative effort with those guys."

They make it look easy, says Flacco, who has seen plenty of egos down through the years.

"I think sometimes that can lead to a lot of mess," Flacco says. "But they've been together for a decent amount of time. There's a lot of trust there, so with the collaboration they're getting the most out of it. I don't think I've seen this level of collaboration and trust from coach to coach."

Flacco says the red zone can be the most specialized part of the game plan, and yet Rascati knows league-wide many of the touchdowns come off extended plays.

"Three of the four (passing) touchdowns that were scored (in the red zone) were all scramble drills," says Gesicki of the Sunday night win over the Steelers. "It's funny. You sit in these meetings and you get those plays. That's not to discredit the coaches because we've had a lot of plays that Justin Rascati and our coaches have got up there and drawn up and they've worked exactly how it got drawn up. But the red zone stuff can sometimes be tricky. It's a lot of tight windows, a lot of contested catches, and scramble drills like we saw on Sunday night."

But Rascati takes pride in getting them in the right spots to be able to make the play so even when it looks unscripted it's not a surprise.

Take tight end Drew Sample's three-yard touchdown catch. He scored two years ago against the same exact coverage against the same exact defensive coordinator when Patrick Graham was working for the Raiders. Rascati was here, and besides, he had already seen it as he built his plan in the week leading up the Steelers because he always goes back a few years on each defensive coordinator to pull a clip.

"He looks at it all," Flacco says.

And then there's the one play that worked like Rascati drew it up. The two-yard touchdown catch to running back Chase Brown. After Brown chipped edge T.J. Watt lined up on the Pittsburgh right, the Steelers lost him.

"They do a great job of understanding our personnel," Gesicki says. "They do a great job of understanding defense and their personnel and their tendencies and how we can attack them and then obviously put the ball in Joe's hands and let us work."

Rascati spends Saturday and Sunday researching stats and clips around the league, so when he jumps in Tuesday, it's not a cold open. After the regular downs and the field are put to bed, Pitcher meets with Rascati Thursday night before Rascati presents to the team on Friday. Saturday this week.

"We have to have answers," Rascati says. "That's what I'm always looking for. An answer to anything they throw at us. A lot of times, that is the answer. A play that is off-schedule. If you want to give Joe Burrow the ball for six seconds, we'll take that."

And that, says Kragthorpe, the third-down titan, is what it comes down to.

"It all has to do with the players," Kragthorpe says. "The O-line is protecting as well as it has since I've been here. I think our backs and tight ends are doing an outstanding job in protection, and then we've got the best skill group in all of football and the best quarterback in all of football. Put those three things together, and you should have a successful third-down operation."

The same playbook doesn't hurt, either.