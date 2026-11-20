Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen brings his "hump," pass rush move back to where he learned it Monday night (8:20-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) in Washington and gave him his fourth sack of the season in Sunday night's win over the Steelers.

It turns out the man who helped inspired him to use it is an old Bengal, Justin Smith, Cincinnati's first-round pick in 2001 who played his first seven seasons and 111 games for the Bengals before playing his final seven seasons and 110 games with the 49ers.

Jim Tomsula, Smith's only D-Line coach in San Francisco, showed Allen the move when he was the D-Line coach in Washington and Allen was the 17th pick in the draft out of Alabama in 2017.

Certainly, Smith's work in Cincinnati with D-Line coaches Tim Krumrie and Jay Hayes, and his notorious weight-room regimen at Paycor Stadium, contributed to the move, although Smith played on the edge with the Bengals and at tackle in the 49ers 3-4, where he went to five straight Pro Bowls.

"Oh my goodness. Justin Smith used to kill people with it," Allen said after Thursday's practice. "That's all they did. After seeing him do it, I was, what works for him, works for me. He showed us so much film of him doing that."

Allen never met Smith, but recalls he was an underweight tackle at 285 pounds and played with great strength and leverage. Much like Allen executes the "hump," move. Allen didn't want to elaborate, but it's essentially a bull rush, and his leverage wins out in the end.

"They don't make them like that anymore," Allen said of Smith. "Guys who love the weight room can have a lot of success with it and that's something I always take pride in.

"It's something I've been able to cultivate and make my own."

Allen said he had success with it for two or three years before he needed to develop a couple of counters. That's what he's got now in his 10th season and looks at the simplicity of Von Miller and old Washington edge rush teammate Ryan Kerrigan. His philosophy is work on what you've got.

"Most of (Miller's) sacks came off straight rushes," Allen said. "He's not throwing crazy moves. We like to look at the sacks he did get off the spins and stuff. A lot of his moves are very simple. Ryan Kerrigan had 95.5 sacks with one move."

Allen played his first 109 NFL games in Washington. He's appreciative of his run there, but he loves this Bengals team. When he plays his 136th game Monday night, he thinks it could be for the best team he's ever been on.

"I would probably say yes, but I'm not a fan of comparing teams. The story hasn't been written yet for this team," Allen said. "We do have a chance to do something special, I will say that.

"We have a team filled with talent and there's really no diva. Everyone bought into the same goal. If Ja'Marr (Chase) has only one catch like early in the season when Tee (Higgins) was having crazy success, he was as happy as if he were having success. I feel like that matters. There's no animosity, and I think when you have talented players on the field with a locker room like that off the field, that gives you a chance to do something great."

Nine Plus One

Nine plus One is 10 and that's exactly how the judges scored wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's post-practice gag when he walked into the press conference room wearing Burrow's No. 9 jersey.

They switched media days when Burrow showed up ill. He still practiced full, but Chase was the man on the podium Thursday and got a laugh right away with a Burrow-like "Hello, hello."

Except it was a bit too exuberant.

"I didn't take a deep breath, either," said Chase of Burrow's famous sighs.

"I'm the quarterback today," and when somebody asked him what he thought of his play lately, he played Burrow:

"My play lately has been increasing. I've been doing a little better job of starting off. Happy to contribute as much as I can."

Asked if he was an MVP right now, Chase/Burrow offered, "We're going to let the crowd and everybody else talk for that. I don't have to speak for myself."

When he switched back to being Chase, he said he thought Burrow was fine and that the team had been coming down with a bit of a sickness. "Overall, he still looks good, still looks the same."

And, quite, seriously, he knows he and running mate Tee Higgins are on pace become the league's first 1,500-yard tandem. Chase, with more than 1,600, and Higgins with more than 1,550. He says he's already mentioned it to Higgins.

"A hundred percent. A hundred percent. A hundred percent," Chase said of the meaning of it. "I'm not pushing forward to being 1,000 yards, but I'm definitely speaking it into existence, speaking it into existence with me and Tee.

"Just letting him know how close we are, and we never did it before. So I just want to put it out there, speak into existence, and let him let him know, let myself know at the same time how great we've been doing."

Because he was mic'd up Sunday night, we know his eyes bulged out of his head when he saw he had 188 yards.

"When you're just having fun," Chase said, "I don't think you're paying attention to what's really going on, and that was one of those moments where I caught myself by surprise."

He did know he wanted 200. "That's kind of special."

"If you're close enough for a milestone like that, I would say try to reach it."

He got it on a 43-yarder for his fourth career 200-yard game. The next one ties the all-time record with Calvin Johnson and Lance Alworth.

"I've got a couple more years in me," said the 26-year-old Chase, "so I'm not rushing it."

Slants and Screen

In his last year in Washington, Allen saw the great rookie season of quarterback Jayden Daniels, and was on the sideline at Paycor in a 2024 Monday night game that Daniels led an upset of the Bengals on better than 90% passing that set the NFL rookie record.

"If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to be really something special, really great," Allen said. "He'll probably be the most athletic guy on the field whenever he's playing. He has a cannon. He can make all the throws. He really is the complete package.

"You can't let him run. That last game against the Giants running up and down the field, you just have no chance. You have to contain him, you have to pressure him, and make him throw from wells and the DBs have to play well. I have all the confidence in our ability to do that." …

With right guard Dalton Risner (knee) missing Thursday's practice and day-to-day, and Jalen Rivers coming off his most active game of the year Sunday night when he replaced Risner with 34 nothing-to-see-here snaps, Rivers may be making his eighth start in Washington and first since last year's rookie season on Nov. 16.

"It helped me a lot, those reps early, it meant a lot," said Rivers of a busy training camp he played both guard and tackle. "It showed my versatility at any point in the season. Of course, everyone would like to focus on one position, but you can do that in practice."

Rivers also had a bird's eye view of the hottest pass protector in the NFL. Right tackle Amarius Mims.