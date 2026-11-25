With Monday night's hat trick in his tenth game as a Bengal, edge Boye Mafe has put himself in position to challenge for the NFL sack title.

His third sack of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels gave him a career-high 9.5 and pulled him to within 1.5 of Houston's Will Anderson.

Buffalo's Gregory Rousseau is in second with ten, while Mafe is tied with Jets' rookie David Bailey at 9.5. Those 9.5 sacks also match the 9.5 Trey Hendrickson had in his first ten Bengals' games in 2021 on the way to a 14-sack season.

It's the most sacks in the first half since Myles Garrett had three a year ago this week, as Next Gen Stats continues to track the massive impact Mafe has had on his new team.

He had six more pressures Monday night after racking up the most pressures of any Bengals defender this season the week before against Pittsburgh with eight. Mafe's on pace for 16 sacks, which would be the third- best season for the Bengals behind Coy Bacon's iconic 22 and Hendrickson's back-to-back seasons of 17.5 in 2023 and 2024.

He clearly has offensive coordinators tearing their hair out. Via NGS, half of his pressures against Pittsburgh came against right tackle Max Iheanachor. On Monday in Washington, his sacks came against each of the tackles, as well as a tight end.

Old Guys

One minute you're the new guard in the league and the next the kids are calling you "Big Bro."

Such was the case Monday night when Clemson rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams had a break-out nine-catch game with 64 of his career-high 122 yards coming on the final two killing plays for the Commanders.

Stunning on a night the league's best wide-receiver duo, the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, combined for seven catches for 74 yards. Higgins was also a Clemson rookie breaking out not all that long ago.

"Watching Clemson ball and watching Tee for all those years there with (Jaguars quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence), that's big bro right there," Williams told the media postgame. "Then Ja'Marr has been doing it at a high level. Both of those guys are at the top of the pack. So, it was good to get the win and make an impact on the game."

Higgins and Chase certainly did, too. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is quite confident that the Commanders doubled them pretty much the entire game.

One of the few times they didn't, Burrow and Higgins made them pay on a 31-yard go ball for a touchdown in which Higgins made another teaching tape catch on an-over-the-shoulder grab at the front left pylon as he battled the mist and lights the whole way.

"They were doing a lot of doubles and things like that, a lot of six strong (zone) and stuff like that, especially to Ja'Marr. But we were able to figure it out, there in the second half. We made some plays, but just not enough," Higgins said. "Neither one of us did (get one-one much). But Mike (Gesicki) and Dohnte (Meyers) and those guys had a lot of one-on-ones. Those guys made plays when we needed them. We just didn't play well together as a whole."

More Numbers

It shows you just how good The Big Three was playing before the Commanders slowed them down.

Burrow barely lost his lead in NFL passer rating to the 49ers' Brock Purdy, but took the top spot in yards passing while keeping his healthy pad in touchdown passes and completion percentage.

And while Chase ended up with just 31 yards after leading the NFL in everything the past three weeks, and Higgins had 43 yards in a season he's averaging a career-high 91, they're both still in the NFL's top five heading as the NFL's most potent 1-2 punch heading into the Thanksgiving Day games. Chase is fourth at 909 yards and Higgins fifth with 867.

Although Pro Football Focus gave Burrow his lowest grade since the rain-swept-calf-muscle game in Tennessee three years ago, he had a higher passer rating (108.3) than Washington's Jayden Daniels (91.2), and his 32-yard bullet to tight end Mike Gesicki after the two-minute drill conjured up memories of other late throws that kept game-killing drives going.

They just needed one more. Tough to blame head coach Zac Taylor for trying to convert that last third down after years of watching Burrow hitting guys like Higgins (in the opener this year, Kansas City in 2022) to end games.

Burrow did have a tougher time against the blitzes of Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones than the pressures of the Steelers' Patrick Graham the week before.

Despite Burrow sifting Pittsburgh 12-for-12 on blitzes, Next Gen Stats had Washington coming at him even more, on 44% of his dropbacks, when Burrow went nine of 17 for 91 yards.

"It's a different scheme," said Burrow of Jones' design that aggressively doubled Chase and Higgins while dropping in and out of Double A Gap blitzes that jammed the middle. "We threw for 300 yards still, so certainly we were not inept out there. We still made some good plays, and put ourselves in a good spot."

Hall Update

The newly-configured Pro Football Hall of Fame selection board made its first major cut Tuesday and three Bengals survived when Bengals Ring of Honor members Ken and Willie Anderson and defensive tackle Geno Atkins made the final 52.

There are two more stages in the new voting process. There's a cut to 25 in two weeks, and then one to 13, and those 13 players are to be joined by coaching nominee Bill Belichick and contributor nominee Robert Kraft on the final ballot of 15. The inductees are announced Super Bowl week.

Willie Anderson is vying for his sixth straight finals after finishing in the top seven the last two years in a star-studded field draped with such first-time eligibles as Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, and Adrian Peterson.

Despite the elimination of the senior category for players retired at least 25 years, Ken Anderson joined Eli Manning and first-time eligible Ben Roethlisberger as the only quarterbacks on the list. Atkins, who leads all defensive tackles in sacks in the 2010s, made it this far for the first time in his second year of eligibility.

Bengals Ring of Honor member Lemar Parrish, one of the franchise's strongest senior candidates who retired in 1982, didn't make the cut. Four other senior defensive backs made it with Eddie Meador, who retired in 1970 and is the most senior candidate of the 52, leading the way.

Willie Anderson, who has been the leading vote-getter among tackles the last two years, joins Lomas Brown, Joe Jacoby and former Bengals teammate Richmond Webb at the position.

Atkins is on a list with three other tackles, Vince Wilfork, Haloti Ngata, and Kevin Williams, as well as defensive ends L.C. Greenwood, John Abraham, Jim Marshall, and Robert Mathis.