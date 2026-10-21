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Week 7 Injury Report | Bengals at Ravens

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:42 PM
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Bengals Communications
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Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens leading into Week 7 of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Bengals

*Last updated: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026*

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
S Kyle DuggerQuadricepLimited Participation

Baltimore Ravens

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TE Mark AndrewsHandFull Participation
WR Rashod BatemanShoulderLimited Participation
DL Calais CampbellNIR - RestDid Not Participate
S Jaylinn HawkinsKneeLimited Participation
OLB Trey HendricksonFingerFull Participation
TE Matthew HibnerHandLimited Participation
G/C Ioane VegaAnkleLimited Participation
QB Lamar JacksonAnkleLimited Participation
C Cam JurgensConcussionFull Participation
OLB Tavius RobinsonPectoralDid Not Participate
G John SimpsonGroinLimited Participation
OT Ronnie StanleyNIR - Rest / Toe / AnkleLimited Participation
CB T.J. Tampa Jr.*KneeLimited Participation
G Andrew VorheesFootLimited Participation
DT Broderick WashingtonAnkleLimited Participation

*Asterisk denotes a player designated for return from a Reserve list.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Bengals Practice Ahead of Week 7 Against Ravens | PRACTICE PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER
DT Dexter Lawrence II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Jack Endries during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dalton Risner during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cedric Johnson during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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DE Cedric Johnson during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
C Ted Karras during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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C Ted Karras during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
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WR Ke'Shawn Williams during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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