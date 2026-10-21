Week 7 Injury Report | Bengals at Ravens

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens leading into Week 7 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S Kyle Dugger
|Quadricep
|Limited Participation
Baltimore Ravens
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE Mark Andrews
|Hand
|Full Participation
|WR Rashod Bateman
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|DL Calais Campbell
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|OLB Trey Hendrickson
|Finger
|Full Participation
|TE Matthew Hibner
|Hand
|Limited Participation
|G/C Ioane Vega
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|QB Lamar Jackson
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|C Cam Jurgens
|Concussion
|Full Participation
|OLB Tavius Robinson
|Pectoral
|Did Not Participate
|G John Simpson
|Groin
|Limited Participation
|OT Ronnie Stanley
|NIR - Rest / Toe / Ankle
|Limited Participation
|CB T.J. Tampa Jr.*
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|G Andrew Vorhees
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|DT Broderick Washington
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
*Asterisk denotes a player designated for return from a Reserve list.
View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, October 21, 2026.