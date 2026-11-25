Golden Reflections

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden looks at the stat sheet of Monday night's game against the Commanders and sees numbers that normally mean a win.

His defense forced five field goals. It won eight out of 10 third downs. It held for a field goal on three of four red-zone trips. It forced a punt after the Bengals offense turned it over on downs at its own 45.

And Golden knows why this time they didn't translate.

"Situations and turnovers," Golden said.

For 59 minutes, the Bengals played as well as defense gets in the NFL when they held the Commanders below the magic figure of 20. But on Wednesday, Golden is still looking for the one turnover they didn't get and the last 46 seconds Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels used to score the winning field goal.

"We (need to) get a fourth down stop or get some takeaways to help our team," Golden said. "That's how impactful situational football is. That's how impactful turnovers are. That's the S and the T in BEST, and we didn't get it done."

The Bengals haven't had a turnover in the last two games, since the final minutes in Madrid.

Slants and Screens

Edge Shemar Stewart didn't play Monday night after taking a season-high 19 snaps the week before. He was dressed, but didn't see the field in a game starters Myles Murphy (seven tackles) played 88% and Boye Mafe (three sacks) played 92%.

Taylor said he wants to get more of a rotation, but also noted Washington only had 24 snaps in the first half.

"I think in the second half they felt pretty good, too. With that being said, you've got to find some opportunities for Shemar and Cedric (Johnson) to get in there and mix in," Taylor said. "I've been pleased with Shemar. I know I sound a little bit like a broken record up here, and then doesn't take any snaps, so I get that. But he's controlling everything he needs to control. He's in a positive spot right now for us, he's going to provide some opportunity.

"We'll provide him with some opportunity to go make some plays for us, and I like where he's at. So, just the way it unfolded last week wasn't any sort of indictment on him." …

Bengals cornerback D.J. Turner has barely had any completions on him this season, but Golden isn't worried about how he'll react to Daniels' final pass of 42 yards to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams.

"He'll bounce back. He'll bounce back. Look, it's the NFL, man," Golden said. "We had chances to close out and we didn't close out and you can't let a team like that linger. We saw it versus Seattle. We saw it in their game versus the Giants, their game versus LA." …

Taylor has been raving about the tenacious mindset of rookie wide receiver Colbie Young and on Monday night Young scored his first NFL touchdown on a scramble drill with quarterback Joe Burrow in the red zone.