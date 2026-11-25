A quick look at the 3-7 Saints as the 7-3 Bengals prep for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) at Paycor Stadium shows a dangerous defense with two edge rushers in the top ten in sacks.
Carl Granderson has 8.5, and Chase Young, more than the answer to the trivia question who was the player drafted after Joe Burrow, comes in with eight.
Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher expects a physical game from the league's 27th-ranked defense.
"I think that's a defining characteristic of this defense. I think Chase Young is playing at a very high level. I think that really jumps off the tape when you watch it," Pitcher said before Wednesday's walkthrough. It doesn't take long in your tape study to recognize that he's a very impactful defender right now."
Cook limited, Risner questionable
Head coach Zac Taylor said right guard Dalton Risner (knee), who missed last week's game, is day-to-day. He expects safety Bryan Cook (ankle) to be day-to-day and sore.
Taylor scheduled a dinnertime walkthrough Wednesday as the Bengals deal with coming off a road Monday night game on Thanksgiving week. Usually, Friday is the short day, but Taylor is shuffling it so that will be a longer day and the players can take off right after practice Thursday.
Golden Reflections
Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden looks at the stat sheet of Monday night's game against the Commanders and sees numbers that normally mean a win.
His defense forced five field goals. It won eight out of 10 third downs. It held for a field goal on three of four red-zone trips. It forced a punt after the Bengals offense turned it over on downs at its own 45.
And Golden knows why this time they didn't translate.
"Situations and turnovers," Golden said.
For 59 minutes, the Bengals played as well as defense gets in the NFL when they held the Commanders below the magic figure of 20. But on Wednesday, Golden is still looking for the one turnover they didn't get and the last 46 seconds Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels used to score the winning field goal.
"We (need to) get a fourth down stop or get some takeaways to help our team," Golden said. "That's how impactful situational football is. That's how impactful turnovers are. That's the S and the T in BEST, and we didn't get it done."
The Bengals haven't had a turnover in the last two games, since the final minutes in Madrid.
Slants and Screens
Edge Shemar Stewart didn't play Monday night after taking a season-high 19 snaps the week before. He was dressed, but didn't see the field in a game starters Myles Murphy (seven tackles) played 88% and Boye Mafe (three sacks) played 92%.
Taylor said he wants to get more of a rotation, but also noted Washington only had 24 snaps in the first half.
"I think in the second half they felt pretty good, too. With that being said, you've got to find some opportunities for Shemar and Cedric (Johnson) to get in there and mix in," Taylor said. "I've been pleased with Shemar. I know I sound a little bit like a broken record up here, and then doesn't take any snaps, so I get that. But he's controlling everything he needs to control. He's in a positive spot right now for us, he's going to provide some opportunity.
"We'll provide him with some opportunity to go make some plays for us, and I like where he's at. So, just the way it unfolded last week wasn't any sort of indictment on him." …
Bengals cornerback D.J. Turner has barely had any completions on him this season, but Golden isn't worried about how he'll react to Daniels' final pass of 42 yards to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams.
"He'll bounce back. He'll bounce back. Look, it's the NFL, man," Golden said. "We had chances to close out and we didn't close out and you can't let a team like that linger. We saw it versus Seattle. We saw it in their game versus the Giants, their game versus LA." …
Taylor has been raving about the tenacious mindset of rookie wide receiver Colbie Young and on Monday night Young scored his first NFL touchdown on a scramble drill with quarterback Joe Burrow in the red zone.
"He's just trying to make plays for us, trying to do his job, trying to be available where he can," Taylor said. "Like a lot of guys that have come up in this offense, you just show us that when you get your opportunity, you take advantage of it. I think that was an example of Colbie doing that. I think we've got a lot of guys right now that fit that mold." …