The defense mulled how Daniels completed two passes of 64 yards to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams in the middle of the field to set up the winning field goal. The offense reflected on not getting that final first down that would have turned McPherson into the last-play hero without giving the ball back to Daniels.

The fact that Cook was even on the field reflected the playoff mentality the Bengals already seem to be embracing.

When he went down in a heap with 54 seconds left in the half, it looked the ankle that has nagged at him for the past two months had finally felled him. Barely had he limped off the field when Daniels attacked the middle with his longest play of the half, a 32-yarder that set up the Commanders' lone touchdown.

"Very tough," said Cook after he returned at halftime. "I love what I do. I'm going to do what I love until I can't anymore. The guys needed me. I came back to take it, and let's go. At the end of the day we lost. That's my main concern right now. Keep the head up. Still a great team and we can be an even better team. Just make the plays we didn't make. Especially in clutch situations like that."

It left captain and center Ted Karras already thinking about New Orleans at Paycor Stadium this Sunday, which begins a massive three-game stretch that winds to Cleveland before coming back to Paycor for the Chiefs.

"Six days," said Karras, who had the best view of Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' blitz plan. "Still control the division."

Everyone knows Jones loves to blitz. But, as Burrow said, it's a different blitz than the one he chopped up perfectly last Sunday night against Pittsburgh. As expected, Karras said, they saw plenty of the Double-A gap blitz that presents its own problems.

"It's a gapped-out defense. They can come, they can pop out, they can read the center, they can read the back a lot of options for them," Karras said. "I think we did a good of handling it.

"I thought the operation was good. We executed at a high level, but not high enough. This is what they do. They had a good plan. That's a good defense. And we scored 20 points. Which historically in the NFL is never enough."

The Bengals, so good protecting on third down while ripping off better than 50% this season, couldn't do it on that last third down before McPherson's field goal. But Gesicki had seen plenty of magic in the last month, including Burrow's perfect 32-yard seam ball that put them in McPherson's range.

Or Tee Higgins’ 31-yard touchdown catch on his only target of the first half, a twisting-over-the-shoulder-catch fighting the mist and the lights.

"There were a lot of plays that were impressive," Gesicki said. "I think everyone was so accustomed to the Bengals scoring 30-plus. Everyone had a lot to say about it. Listen, this is the National Football League and they're going to make plays and stuff is going to happen."

Maybe the most impressive thing is that they came within a tick of the win even though Gesicki was their leading receiver with 77 yards, more than the league's best wide receiver tandem could manage combined with Ja’Marr Chase (31) and Higgins (43) finally getting slowed down.

Chase and Higgins didn't hide. Nobody hid Monday night, which also seemed to suggest the playoff mentality has already seeped in Thanksgiving Week. Chase even waited for the media to finish with Higgins before he went.

"Losing when you know you're better. I think that's the first," he said of the takeaway. "One loss doesn't determine your season. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."

Cook wanted to see that film. Then he thinks he'll see a punch.