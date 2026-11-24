LANDOVER, Md. _ Bengals safety Bryan Cook came home last spring to win games like the one that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels pilfered from them in the final 46 seconds here at Northwest Stadium Monday night by 22-20.
But with seven games left and his team still a game up on the Steelers and the Browns in the AFC North, Cook and his two Super Bowl rings still feel right at home.
"The great teams learn how to take a punch and throw another one back," said Cook, who threw plenty of haymakers with the Chiefs before signing with the team he grew up watching. "We'll see how we respond. I'm very confident in my team, in the coaches, in the organization."
If the locker room seethed at the end of its headline-grabbing five-game winning streak, it also simmered. The veterans seemed to believe it was an audition for a moment later in the season.
"Zac said it best in here," said tight end Mike Gesicki of head coach Zac Taylor’s post-game address. "We're going to be in that situation again, and the stakes are going to be much higher. Kind of lean into this and you can still go do everything you want to do. You just can't be 15-2."
For the second straight week in primetime, the Bengals showed flashes of what made them the NFL's hottest team on two different land masses:
Quarterback Joe Burrow looked poised to add another game-winning drive to his month-long portfolio that has emerged as one of the best ever put together by an NFL quarterback. Evan McPherson made that possible when he remained perfect from 50 yards this season with a missile through the wind from 56 to give them the lead, 20-19, with 46 seconds left.
The Bengals defense had allowed Daniels, Burrow's Heisman Trophy soulmate from LSU, plenty of yards but only one touchdown. And that one with 12 seconds left in a first half Bengals edge Boye Mafe was the star of a 10-7 halftime lead.
Mafe, who, like Cook, brought a Super Bowl ring to the Bengals back in free agency, kept the smart money flowing with his first career hat trick. All three sacks came in the first 25 minutes or so and already give him a career-high 9.5 sacks in his first ten Bengals games.
"Just not good enough to win," is how Burrow aptly summed it up. "We made some plays at the end that put us in a good spot, but it's just not good enough."
The defense mulled how Daniels completed two passes of 64 yards to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams in the middle of the field to set up the winning field goal. The offense reflected on not getting that final first down that would have turned McPherson into the last-play hero without giving the ball back to Daniels.
The fact that Cook was even on the field reflected the playoff mentality the Bengals already seem to be embracing.
When he went down in a heap with 54 seconds left in the half, it looked the ankle that has nagged at him for the past two months had finally felled him. Barely had he limped off the field when Daniels attacked the middle with his longest play of the half, a 32-yarder that set up the Commanders' lone touchdown.
"Very tough," said Cook after he returned at halftime. "I love what I do. I'm going to do what I love until I can't anymore. The guys needed me. I came back to take it, and let's go. At the end of the day we lost. That's my main concern right now. Keep the head up. Still a great team and we can be an even better team. Just make the plays we didn't make. Especially in clutch situations like that."
It left captain and center Ted Karras already thinking about New Orleans at Paycor Stadium this Sunday, which begins a massive three-game stretch that winds to Cleveland before coming back to Paycor for the Chiefs.
"Six days," said Karras, who had the best view of Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' blitz plan. "Still control the division."
Everyone knows Jones loves to blitz. But, as Burrow said, it's a different blitz than the one he chopped up perfectly last Sunday night against Pittsburgh. As expected, Karras said, they saw plenty of the Double-A gap blitz that presents its own problems.
"It's a gapped-out defense. They can come, they can pop out, they can read the center, they can read the back a lot of options for them," Karras said. "I think we did a good of handling it.
"I thought the operation was good. We executed at a high level, but not high enough. This is what they do. They had a good plan. That's a good defense. And we scored 20 points. Which historically in the NFL is never enough."
The Bengals, so good protecting on third down while ripping off better than 50% this season, couldn't do it on that last third down before McPherson's field goal. But Gesicki had seen plenty of magic in the last month, including Burrow's perfect 32-yard seam ball that put them in McPherson's range.
Or Tee Higgins’ 31-yard touchdown catch on his only target of the first half, a twisting-over-the-shoulder-catch fighting the mist and the lights.
"There were a lot of plays that were impressive," Gesicki said. "I think everyone was so accustomed to the Bengals scoring 30-plus. Everyone had a lot to say about it. Listen, this is the National Football League and they're going to make plays and stuff is going to happen."
Maybe the most impressive thing is that they came within a tick of the win even though Gesicki was their leading receiver with 77 yards, more than the league's best wide receiver tandem could manage combined with Ja’Marr Chase (31) and Higgins (43) finally getting slowed down.
Chase and Higgins didn't hide. Nobody hid Monday night, which also seemed to suggest the playoff mentality has already seeped in Thanksgiving Week. Chase even waited for the media to finish with Higgins before he went.
"Losing when you know you're better. I think that's the first," he said of the takeaway. "One loss doesn't determine your season. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."
Cook wanted to see that film. Then he thinks he'll see a punch.
"I'm excited to see how we respond," Cook said. "The good guys can take a punch and throw one back."
Check out the best game photos from Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Commanders in Week 11, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.