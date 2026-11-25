The Bengals look to get back into the win column in Week 12 as they host the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is 3-7 on the year and is two games back of the Carolina Panthers for NFC South lead. The Saints look to bounce back from a 21-13 loss to the Bears in Chicago in Week 11. Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 12 opponent.
Previewing the Saints Offense
The Saints rank 21st in points per game with 21.5 and 22nd in yards per game with 313.5.
QB Tyler Shough is tied for the fifth-fewest yards per attempt this season, averaging 6.2 yards per throw, per NFL NextGenStats. He ranks 13th in the NFL with 16 touchdown passes. Shough is a threat with his legs, totaling the seventh-most rushing yards among quarterbacks this season with 221. He has seven runs of 10+ yards, tied for the seventh most.
Shough has been pressured on 35.8% of his dropbacks, ranking middle of the pack in the NFL. He's been sacked 29 times, however, the sixth most among qualified passers, per NGS. The Bengals pressured Washington QB Jayden Daniels on 35.7% of his dropbacks in Week 11 and sacked Daniels three times.
As a team, New Orleans averages 93.1 rushing yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the league. They also have the fifth-fewest explosive runs with 66 on the year, per NGS. RB Travis Etienne returned from the Reserve/Injured List in Week 10 after missing five games and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry.
WR Chris Olave has been Shough's favorite target this season, ranking top 10 in the league in receiving yards (866, sixth), receptions (68, seventh) and targets (101, fourth). Behind Olave, WR Devaugh Vele ranks second on the team with 44 receptions on 61 targets for 455 yards. TE Juwan Johnson leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Former Bengals TE Noah Fant has three receiving touchdowns of his own.
Previewing the Saints Defense
The Saints have allowed the 10th-most points per game (25.7) and the sixth-most yards per game (355.8) this season.
New Orleans is one of two teams to have two players with at least eight sacks in 2026, joining the Minnesota Vikings, as DEs Carl Granderson (8.5) and Chase Young (eight) lead the Saints pass rush. The Saints pressure opposing quarterbacks at a 34.1% rate, the ninth-lowest rate in the league, per NGS, but they have the 10th-most sacks with 28. New Orleans is one of the blitz-happiest teams in the league, sending extra pressure 36.8% of the time, the seventh-highest rate in the league.
New Orleans has been prone to big plays through the air, allowing a 16.9% explosive pass rate, the eighth highest in the NFL. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has allowed 411 receiving yards (18th most about all defenders) on 30 receptions this season, per NGS.
On the ground, the Saints are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game (131.4) and have faced the fifth-most carries per game (30.2). LB Pete Werner leads the Saints and is 34th in the NFL with 69 tackles this season.
See which causes the Bengals will be representing during Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints for My Cause My Cleats.