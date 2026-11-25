Previewing the Saints Offense

The Saints rank 21st in points per game with 21.5 and 22nd in yards per game with 313.5.

QB Tyler Shough is tied for the fifth-fewest yards per attempt this season, averaging 6.2 yards per throw, per NFL NextGenStats. He ranks 13th in the NFL with 16 touchdown passes. Shough is a threat with his legs, totaling the seventh-most rushing yards among quarterbacks this season with 221. He has seven runs of 10+ yards, tied for the seventh most.

Shough has been pressured on 35.8% of his dropbacks, ranking middle of the pack in the NFL. He's been sacked 29 times, however, the sixth most among qualified passers, per NGS. The Bengals pressured Washington QB Jayden Daniels on 35.7% of his dropbacks in Week 11 and sacked Daniels three times.

As a team, New Orleans averages 93.1 rushing yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the league. They also have the fifth-fewest explosive runs with 66 on the year, per NGS. RB Travis Etienne returned from the Reserve/Injured List in Week 10 after missing five games and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry.