The early part of the week in the Paycor Stadium coaching wing is for grinding game plans, so there's a coffeehouse vibe in the office of safeties coach Jordan Kovacs.
A jazz station seeps through the background as Kovacs looks at a slice of the Commanders in prep for Monday night (8:15-ESPN, Cincinnati ‘s Channel 5), as well as a chunk of the Saints, due in here soon after. Head coach Zac Taylor, the schedule whisperer, wants to make sure when his coaches get off the plane Tuesday morning from D.C. that the hay is in the barn for New Orleans.
But Kovacs takes one final look at the win over the Steelers. Holding future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to minus-four yards passing in the first three quarters. Limiting running back Jaylen Warren to four yards below his NFL-leading six yards per carry. Leaping into first place in the AFC North with that new-look defense beginning to click with cohesion at all three levels in its best performance of the season.
"Anytime you can make an offense one-dimensional, that's the most important thing," Kovacs says. "It's really hard to play defense, especially for a DB, when they need you in the run fits, and then also need you to play a deep half of the field or deeper zone. Once you can handle the run with just your front, it just calms the back end down so much, and it's just a testament to what that front seven is doing right now."
They are starting to sync it up because the front seven that belongs to defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II is also benefitting from the play of a slew of cornerbacks, as well as safeties Jordan Battle and Bryan Cook. You can see it, Kovacs says, in their tackling, as well as the chemistry they've developed in lining up, and the veteran knowledge they bring.
Kovacs is moving his screen to the second play of the second half, a series that is a pivot point because it says the Bengals would not be shoved back, and that it would stay a 24-3 game.
Second-and four from the Steelers 39. Streaking down from a two-high safety look and turning it into one-high, Cook blows up Warren near the line of scrimmage for a three-yard gain to set up third-and-one. No yards after contact for one of the NFL leaders in YAC yards per rush.
"Not a blitz. This is just man coverage, and he's just fitting from high," Kovacs says. "Does a really good job here of timing it up, and then, more than anything, what I like is he just establishes his leverage. He keeps it on his left pad. He keeps closing the distance, low, striking, and wrap."
Kovacs is also admiring the linebackers. How Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. carry out their looks as if it's two-high safeties. How Knight comes charging downhill and helps Lawrence in his double team as he takes on the Steelers' estimable center Zach Frazier. How Knight and Cook ferret out who has Warren as he takes the handoff from Rodgers. Since Knight has joined the fray, it forces Warren to show early where he's going as he cuts to the left side of his line. Cook stays in his gap, and Knight bounces the play his way.
"It's a great tackle for coming from depth like that," Kovacs says.
Third-and-one from the Steelers 42. Next play. Battle shoots to the line of scrimmage and drops Warren for a one-yard loss, one of six tackles for loss by the Bengals in this one where they bullied back the Steelers. They get a first down on the next play, but stuffing one of the league's best running games on short yardage is enough to set a tone the rest of the way and shows how this defense is fitting together breaking into the second half of the season.
This is how the Steelers got to 6-2 while their passing game struggled. It's how they knocked off the Bengals in Pittsburgh back in September. Downhill. Duo blocks turning into creases. But not here with Big Dex all over Frazier to give Battle a clear shot at Warren.
"What you really like is that (Battle) is just decisive and pulls the trigger here, and makes a really good tackle," Kovacs says. "And this is kind of something we've been emphasizing: not only putting ourselves in position to make the tackle, but striking and wrapping, just being violent and playing with good enthusiasm.
"It's just great recognition. Obviously, Dex is doing a good job of just being disruptive up front and JB fits off of him."
Not as simple as it looks. Again, Kovacs clips the smooth communication with a linebacker, this time Carter.
When tight end Darnell Washington goes in motion, the wheels begin to turn. Battle may end up in the no-man's land of the flat. Battle jumps into Carter's spot to take Warren and essentially becomes the middle backer.
"Great decision," Kovacs says. "That shows you how they were able to adjust with great communication and it shows the impact of Dexter. It's not necessarily an easy tackle. (Battle is) in the core. Just a really good job by JB of just striking with his pads down and running through on contact there."
Cornerbacks coach Charles Burks has his office next to Kovacs and works just as closely with him. The impact of the reconfigured defensive line, anchored by newcomers Lawrence, Boye Mafe (on the edge) and Jonathan Allen (in the middle), to go with a rejuvenated holdover in Myles Murphy on the other edge is pretty clear from Burks' desktop, too.
"The defensive line has really made an impact on every level of defense, just because it has completely changed how the offense operates," Burks says. "It's allowed us to be in more third-and-longer situations, and allows our (cornerbacks) to cover. It allows the safeties to make tackles in more tight spaces.
"The open-field tackles these safeties have to make in the NFL, it's a very, very hard place. And (Battle) hasn't been put in many of those situations as he was in the past because of our defensive line."
Third-and-nine from the Steelers 45. There is 8:33 left in the first half, and Paycor is in a frenzy. The Bengals are up, 10-0, Rodgers has yet to complete a pass and defensive coordinator Al Golden is looking to put away Pittsburgh's third series and get the ball back for an offense that is looking like Madden, or, as NBC's Cris Collinsworth is telling his national television audience, the Peyton Manning Colts.
One of those third-and-longs Burks is talking about. It ends up a near interception for Battle, but Cook had so much to do with it.
"When you're playing a Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, you can't just be stagnant," Kovacs says. "You can't tell them what you're in, or else they'll pick you apart. Just like our quarterback would do. To do the best that we can, we try to give something pre-snap and then take it away post-snap. Just try to make the quarterback work post-snap more than anything."
The Bengals want to discourage those throws across the middle dictated by two-high safeties. That's a breeding ground for Rodgers' duo of tight ends in Bengals-killer Pat Freiermuth and understudy Darnell Washington. (Just look at what Burrow does with running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki.)
So the idea here is to show one-high safety for as long as possible, which needs some savvy play by the safeties against His Majesty A-Rod.
The Bengals get it here. Cook, the best free-agent safety on the market, made his bones playing in the brilliance of Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. Battle, in his 60th NFL game, is six away from passing Vonn Bell for most games at safety for the Bengals in this century.
Cook comes to Kovacs early in the week about a way to make the two-high look a little more inscrutable and has a suggestion. Kovacs works it out, likes it, and goes to Golden. The day after the game, Golden is talking about how well the safeties countered Rodgers at the line of scrimmage. Here's Exhibit A.
"Al liked it. He's all about pre-snap looks," Kovacs says. "We talked about it in our room. Jordan and Bryan talked about it and worked on it. We went to Al. I thought they just did a good job of executing, and obviously it's something that that they were comfortable with. We just kind of worked on it all week and took it from there."
With Warren behind Rodgers in the gun, Battle ducks into the second level as Cook ever so slightly rotates to his left in the back end. One-high, right?
When Washington goes in motion from right to left, cornerback DJ Ivey follows him, and Battle seems to be doing the same until Rodgers gets the snap and Battle sprints back deep and to his right.
It looks like the Bengals have made Rodgers suddenly hold the ball ever so slightly suddenly faced with two-high. With Murphy in his face, Rodgers looks to be trying to make a hole shot to Washington down the middle that all of a sudden isn't there. The ball is overthrown to Battle, but he can't hang on. Still, the Steelers punt a third straight time.
"(Battle) is just sick about it. He knows he should have had it," Kovacs says. "It shows you how well Jordan and Bryan are playing off each other. And those guys, the corners, the nickels, the linebackers on the back, they were in good position all game."
Ivey is all over Washington. Cornerback Dax Hill takes Freiermuth into the sideline. Ivey, the designated tight end follower, has 10 plays in coverage, gets targeted twice, and doesn't give a catch until Freiermuth gets a touchdown when it doesn't matter. (Via Pro Football Focus). Hill allows just 15 yards on four targets. And cornerback DJ Turner II continues to hunt the Pro Bowl berth he should have had last year and bests DK Metcalf again when he's targeted six times, and allows only four catches for 62 yards.
In the other room, Burks likes the coordination.
"Those guys (Battle and Cook) are, to me, the epitome of a safety because you feel safe with those guys on the field," Burks says. "They're great communicators. The process is important to them, so they're in the meeting rooms communicating with everybody. Those guys put out fires before things happen."
First and 10 from the Steelers 34. Kovacs is going back to the first play of that series, and it reminds him. He flicks to a play in Pittsburgh. Then he flicks to a play in practice. Same play. Same part of the field. Battle gets beat over the middle both times. But not on Sunday night. In the game, No. 27 holds his ground.
Rodgers, under center, sends Washington in motion to the left. Then he sends Freiermuth in motion to the left, which gets the cards fluttering in Battle's head about his coverage responsibilities. But on first down, he's also got to be wary of his run gap, and there is Rodgers faking the run and going on a bootleg.
Yet Battle hangs back and Rodgers can't get it to Metcalf running back across the middle for an incompletion. Second-and-ten.
"You've got to have really good discipline," Kovacs says. "Tough play for a guy on the backside. The coaching point for JB is just be patient. Tight feet, take a peek, because something could be coming back. It's a really good job by him of just taking a peek. Here comes DK Metcalf; he's in a great spot. It's a little thing, but if he overruns this, there's nobody covering Metcalf, and he's still running. That just shows growth. It shows coachability."
The jazz sways on. The Steelers tape flashes off. The Commanders are the tune now.
"Something to build on," Kovacs says. "Let's go."
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.