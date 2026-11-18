Third-and-one from the Steelers 42. Next play. Battle shoots to the line of scrimmage and drops Warren for a one-yard loss, one of six tackles for loss by the Bengals in this one where they bullied back the Steelers. They get a first down on the next play, but stuffing one of the league's best running games on short yardage is enough to set a tone the rest of the way and shows how this defense is fitting together breaking into the second half of the season.

This is how the Steelers got to 6-2 while their passing game struggled. It's how they knocked off the Bengals in Pittsburgh back in September. Downhill. Duo blocks turning into creases. But not here with Big Dex all over Frazier to give Battle a clear shot at Warren.

"What you really like is that (Battle) is just decisive and pulls the trigger here, and makes a really good tackle," Kovacs says. "And this is kind of something we've been emphasizing: not only putting ourselves in position to make the tackle, but striking and wrapping, just being violent and playing with good enthusiasm.

"It's just great recognition. Obviously, Dex is doing a good job of just being disruptive up front and JB fits off of him."

Not as simple as it looks. Again, Kovacs clips the smooth communication with a linebacker, this time Carter.

When tight end Darnell Washington goes in motion, the wheels begin to turn. Battle may end up in the no-man's land of the flat. Battle jumps into Carter's spot to take Warren and essentially becomes the middle backer.

"Great decision," Kovacs says. "That shows you how they were able to adjust with great communication and it shows the impact of Dexter. It's not necessarily an easy tackle. (Battle is) in the core. Just a really good job by JB of just striking with his pads down and running through on contact there."

Cornerbacks coach Charles Burks has his office next to Kovacs and works just as closely with him. The impact of the reconfigured defensive line, anchored by newcomers Lawrence, Boye Mafe (on the edge) and Jonathan Allen (in the middle), to go with a rejuvenated holdover in Myles Murphy on the other edge is pretty clear from Burks' desktop, too.

"The defensive line has really made an impact on every level of defense, just because it has completely changed how the offense operates," Burks says. "It's allowed us to be in more third-and-longer situations, and allows our (cornerbacks) to cover. It allows the safeties to make tackles in more tight spaces.

"The open-field tackles these safeties have to make in the NFL, it's a very, very hard place. And (Battle) hasn't been put in many of those situations as he was in the past because of our defensive line."

Third-and-nine from the Steelers 45. There is 8:33 left in the first half, and Paycor is in a frenzy. The Bengals are up, 10-0, Rodgers has yet to complete a pass and defensive coordinator Al Golden is looking to put away Pittsburgh's third series and get the ball back for an offense that is looking like Madden, or, as NBC's Cris Collinsworth is telling his national television audience, the Peyton Manning Colts.

One of those third-and-longs Burks is talking about. It ends up a near interception for Battle, but Cook had so much to do with it.

"When you're playing a Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, you can't just be stagnant," Kovacs says. "You can't tell them what you're in, or else they'll pick you apart. Just like our quarterback would do. To do the best that we can, we try to give something pre-snap and then take it away post-snap. Just try to make the quarterback work post-snap more than anything."

The Bengals want to discourage those throws across the middle dictated by two-high safeties. That's a breeding ground for Rodgers' duo of tight ends in Bengals-killer Pat Freiermuth and understudy Darnell Washington. (Just look at what Burrow does with running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki.)

So the idea here is to show one-high safety for as long as possible, which needs some savvy play by the safeties against His Majesty A-Rod.

The Bengals get it here. Cook, the best free-agent safety on the market, made his bones playing in the brilliance of Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. Battle, in his 60th NFL game, is six away from passing Vonn Bell for most games at safety for the Bengals in this century.

Cook comes to Kovacs early in the week about a way to make the two-high look a little more inscrutable and has a suggestion. Kovacs works it out, likes it, and goes to Golden. The day after the game, Golden is talking about how well the safeties countered Rodgers at the line of scrimmage. Here's Exhibit A.

"Al liked it. He's all about pre-snap looks," Kovacs says. "We talked about it in our room. Jordan and Bryan talked about it and worked on it. We went to Al. I thought they just did a good job of executing, and obviously it's something that that they were comfortable with. We just kind of worked on it all week and took it from there."

With Warren behind Rodgers in the gun, Battle ducks into the second level as Cook ever so slightly rotates to his left in the back end. One-high, right?

When Washington goes in motion from right to left, cornerback DJ Ivey follows him, and Battle seems to be doing the same until Rodgers gets the snap and Battle sprints back deep and to his right.

It looks like the Bengals have made Rodgers suddenly hold the ball ever so slightly suddenly faced with two-high. With Murphy in his face, Rodgers looks to be trying to make a hole shot to Washington down the middle that all of a sudden isn't there. The ball is overthrown to Battle, but he can't hang on. Still, the Steelers punt a third straight time.

"(Battle) is just sick about it. He knows he should have had it," Kovacs says. "It shows you how well Jordan and Bryan are playing off each other. And those guys, the corners, the nickels, the linebackers on the back, they were in good position all game."

Ivey is all over Washington. Cornerback Dax Hill takes Freiermuth into the sideline. Ivey, the designated tight end follower, has 10 plays in coverage, gets targeted twice, and doesn't give a catch until Freiermuth gets a touchdown when it doesn't matter. (Via Pro Football Focus). Hill allows just 15 yards on four targets. And cornerback DJ Turner II continues to hunt the Pro Bowl berth he should have had last year and bests DK Metcalf again when he's targeted six times, and allows only four catches for 62 yards.

In the other room, Burks likes the coordination.