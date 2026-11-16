Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for Week 10, the NFL announced Monday.
Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-18 victory Sunday night. He threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, marking the most completions and passing yards by any NFL quarterback in the first half of a game this season. Burrow also has the second-most passing yards in a first half this year, with 239 last week against Atlanta.
The Bengals scored 30+ points for the fifth-straight Sunday night, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history.
Burrow made personal history as well Sunday, becoming the second quarterback in NFL history to record four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games. He joins Peyton Manning, who accomplished the feat in his 2004 MVP season with the Colts.
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Voting
Vote for QB Joe Burrow as FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 10.
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow has won three straight FedEx Air and Ground Awards in Week 7, Week 8 and Week 9.
Voting opened Monday and will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on X via the official NFL account or on the NFL mobile app.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.