Bengals Push Back On Steelers To Muscle Into First Place In AFC North

It was also just the right time for the Bengals to put together their most complete game against the Steelers in years with one of their most physical efforts against the Terrible Towel franchise that prides itself on blood and guts.

On Sunday night, the Bengals hit the Steelers back in the mouth. Their 486 total yards are the second-most this century against Pittsburgh, and the 222 allowed are the fewest since the 2024 finale in the 19-17 victory that kept them alive for the playoffs.

It's also fewer than one of the greatest defensive efforts against the Steelers: The War of 18-12 in 2009 when they allowed just 226 yards and four field goals.

The Steelers' proud defensive front with future Hall-of-Famers Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt hit Burrow just three times, and none came from Watt (take another bow, right tackle Amarius Mims) or Heyward as the Bengals offensive line stoned the NFL's hottest pass rush of 18 sacks in their own four-game winning streak.

"Maybe people didn't want to see it because they wanted to follow the narrative that's been going on for years now, but our offensive line has been playing really well now dating back to last year," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "We know that, and hopefully everybody else is trying to see that as well."

They were just as physical on a defense that didn't allow Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a completion until four minutes left in the first half.

"I looked up one time in the third quarter, and they had minus-four passing yards," said center Ted Karras. "That's when you know you're playing a good game."

After the 30-27 loss in Pittsburgh back in September, the Bengals defense vowed to be more physical.

"I felt like they were definitely the most physical team, that was just an indictment on us," said Jonathan Allen, who had another starry game next to the insurmountable Dexter Lawrence.

"For us, that was the biggest thing. We didn't care about the score. We cared about leaving this game the most physical, the most dominant, and the most prepared team. Let's not get punched in the mouth. Let's set the tone."

Allen's bull-rush sack turned out to be the dagger and ignited the most significant five minutes of the night.

It forced the Steelers to settle for a field goal with 1:25 left in the half that made it 17-3 and allowed the Bengals plenty of time to score going into the locker room. They promptly did when wide receiver Dohnte Meyers returned the kickoff 39 yards, and Burrow used the scramble drill to hit Meyers for a 15-yard touchdown with nine seconds left that served as Meyers' first NFL touchdown catch.