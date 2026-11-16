Bengals Push Back On Steelers To Muscle Into First Place In AFC North

After the Bengals had wiped the Steelers off their 66,680-person white board during Sunday night's 38-18 win at frenetic Paycor Stadium's celebration of the White Bengal, someone told Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase he just broke the team record he set last week in Madrid.
Chase had grabbed 142 yards in the first half on the way to 155 in the win over the Falcons. Barely had the Bengals unpacked when Chase racked up 146 more in the first half Sunday as the Bengals built a 24-3 halftime lead to become the first team to physically withstand following up an international game with a win over a team coming off a bye.
"No," Chase said. "I had 150. No. Wait a minute. I don't know. I don't know. I can't keep up with it, ya'll."
Join the club as the streaking 7-2 Bengals won their fifth straight by scoring at least 31 points to wrest the AFC North's first place away from the 6-3 Steelers. The Bengals hopped off the plane from Madrid spry enough to keep the ball for 14 of the first 15 minutes and kept on imposing their will for a 35-minute time of possession.
"Whenever you give Joe (Burrow) that much time on offense," said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, "the defense is going to wear out eventually."
Chase had the third-best game of his career with 230 yards, and biggest in two years. Burrow's four touchdown passes tied Peyton Manning's NFL record for five straight games with at least four touchdowns combined passing and running, and he burnished his MVP credentials with scalding 80-percent passing (35 of 44) to became the second quarterback in this decade to hit the Steelers for a 400-yard (409) game with the four touchdowns giving him an NFL-leading 27 scoring passes. It put him one off the pace for Manning's all-time record of 55 in a season.
All is right with the world because after switching off the Steelers' red-hot defense, Burrow switched on Bob Marley as the locker room grooved into first place.
"Good vibes," Burrow said. "Good vibes."
Since the second half of the Baltimore game, which was the second win of the streak, Burrow is vibing to an unholy 108-139 (78%) for 1,391 yards and 16 touchdowns.
And more "MVP, MVP," chants Sunday as Bengaldom celebrated in the 40-degree midnight air.
"About time, about time," Chase said.
It was also just the right time for the Bengals to put together their most complete game against the Steelers in years with one of their most physical efforts against the Terrible Towel franchise that prides itself on blood and guts.
On Sunday night, the Bengals hit the Steelers back in the mouth. Their 486 total yards are the second-most this century against Pittsburgh, and the 222 allowed are the fewest since the 2024 finale in the 19-17 victory that kept them alive for the playoffs.
It's also fewer than one of the greatest defensive efforts against the Steelers: The War of 18-12 in 2009 when they allowed just 226 yards and four field goals.
The Steelers' proud defensive front with future Hall-of-Famers Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt hit Burrow just three times, and none came from Watt (take another bow, right tackle Amarius Mims) or Heyward as the Bengals offensive line stoned the NFL's hottest pass rush of 18 sacks in their own four-game winning streak.
"Maybe people didn't want to see it because they wanted to follow the narrative that's been going on for years now, but our offensive line has been playing really well now dating back to last year," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "We know that, and hopefully everybody else is trying to see that as well."
They were just as physical on a defense that didn't allow Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a completion until four minutes left in the first half.
"I looked up one time in the third quarter, and they had minus-four passing yards," said center Ted Karras. "That's when you know you're playing a good game."
After the 30-27 loss in Pittsburgh back in September, the Bengals defense vowed to be more physical.
"I felt like they were definitely the most physical team, that was just an indictment on us," said Jonathan Allen, who had another starry game next to the insurmountable Dexter Lawrence.
"For us, that was the biggest thing. We didn't care about the score. We cared about leaving this game the most physical, the most dominant, and the most prepared team. Let's not get punched in the mouth. Let's set the tone."
Allen's bull-rush sack turned out to be the dagger and ignited the most significant five minutes of the night.
It forced the Steelers to settle for a field goal with 1:25 left in the half that made it 17-3 and allowed the Bengals plenty of time to score going into the locker room. They promptly did when wide receiver Dohnte Meyers returned the kickoff 39 yards, and Burrow used the scramble drill to hit Meyers for a 15-yard touchdown with nine seconds left that served as Meyers' first NFL touchdown catch.
"We knew the kind of situation it was, and I knew a big return could set us up, especially playing against the clock," Meyers said.
When the Steelers got the ball to start the second half, safety Jordan Battle set the tone when he dumped running back Jaylen Warren for a yard loss to set up fourth-and-two.
The Steelers got the first down, but only to have edgers Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe sack Rodgers on first and third downs, respectively to force a punt that for all practical purposes gave the Bengals the win, although they kept playing for 25 more minutes.
Warren had bedeviled the Bengals in Pittsburgh on 127 slippery yards, but Sunday he had just 15 on seven carries. The Steelers did manage 102 yards on the ground for the game, but they came in averaging 141 in their winning streak.
"That was huge. We felt like we needed to keep the momentum going after halftime," said Battle, who was all over the yard with six tackles, that tackle for loss, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble. "That didn't let them get out of the gate. We knew we had to be the aggressors.
"I feel like we did that. The run is on the unit. We take pride in that. We got a lot of run stops and that was big. We want to finish better, but giving up 18 points total is pretty good."
Tone-setting was a big topic on offense, too. It's why Zac Taylor opted to take the ball when the Bengals won the coin toss, instead of deferring like he'd done all season.
"They're definitely a different beast on the road," said tight end Drew Sample of the Steelers. "At their place, their guys do a really good job of getting off the snap count. Being at home, being able to use our cadence, some of that helps a little bit slowing those guys down.
"That first drive, we got a field goal, we sputtered a little bit, but we got a touchdown on the next drive and that kind of accomplished what we wanted to do. Start fast, get our crowd into it. and that worked for sure."
To show how well the Bengals protected Burrow, Sample caught a touchdown pass when he was the last option, and running back Chase Brown caught two touchdowns like Meyers caught his. Off the scramble drill.
On one, Brown had time to start running a route, chip Watt on the way out, and keep leaking out before he caught a two-yard touchdown pass that made it 17-0. Those were Burrow's touchdown passes. No Chase, Higgins, Gesicki. But a blocking tight end. A running back, and a CFL wide receiver catching his first NFL touchdown.
"We've got a lot of good players who know how to get open," said Chase, the best player in the world. "The playmakers are really good, and Joe trusts everybody."
Which makes it hard to keep up.
Check out the best game photos from 2026 White Bengal between the Bengals and Steelers in Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.