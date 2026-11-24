The Cincinnati Bengals return to Paycor Stadium in Week 12 to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ or NFL+ locally and on NFL Sunday Ticket nationally.
Saints vs Bengals Game Information
Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass International
Radio: 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN
Live Coverage: Bengals.com and the Bengals App
What channel is Saints vs Bengals on?
Saints vs Bengals will air on CBS. Ian Eagle will call play-by-play alongside Ross Tucker as analyst and Evan Washburn as sideline reporter.
How to stream Saints vs Bengals
Fans in the local television markets can stream the game through Paramount+ or NFL+. If you are not in market, you can stream the game through NFL Sunday Ticket. If you are international, you can watch the game through DAZN (excludes China).
How to listen to Saints vs Bengals
The Bengals Radio Network broadcast can be heard in Cincinnati on 700 WLW, 1530 WCKY and 102.7 WEBN. Dan Hoard will call play-by-play alongside analysts Dave Lapham and Tony Pike. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 192.
Saints vs Bengals Gameday Coverage
Follow Bengals at Commanders live: Get all your gameday coverage at Bengals-Saints Game Center or the Bengals Mobile App, including up-to-date photo galleries, highlights and stats.
Follow the Bengals on social media for live updates, and subscribe to Bengals emails to get all your pregame and postgame content in one place.
Where to watch Saints vs Bengals with other Bengal fans
Looking for a place to watch Bengals games and connect with other Bengals fans in your town? We've made it easy. Tap to view the official Bengals Bars and see where you can watch Bengals games surrounded by other members of Who Dey Nation.
View the best photos from Bengals-Saints matchups of years past