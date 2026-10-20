Quick Hits | Erick All Jr. Hopes To Show Bengals' Tight End Depth; Orlando Brown Jr.'s 40th AFC North Game Has An OId Friend

In the first practice since the Bengals lost sure-handed Tanner Hudson for the season with a pectoral injury, tight end Erick All Jr. showed off the depth of the room when he ran some of the routes reserved for noted pass catchers Hudson and Mike Gesicki.

Since Monday is an extra day coming out of the bye and the Bengals won't delve into full-game prep until Wednesday for the Ravens on Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Baltimore, it gave the Bengals time to work on some things in the pass game.

"It's stuff he wouldn't do in a normal week, but he looked great doing it," said tight ends coach James Casey. "He's a really talented receiver. He's athletic, he can change directions, and he's got great hands.

"We haven't scratched the surface on what we can do with him as a blocker and a receiver."

Casey, who was in on the 2024 draft when the Bengals took All in the fourth round, reminded All Monday about those choice routes he ran at Michigan. After All has caught five of six targets this season for 30 yards during 103 snaps in his comeback from missing all of 2025 with an ACL injury, no one has to remind Casey and All about his first five NFL games in 2024. He caught all 14 targets for 92 yards on 141 snaps and played more than half the snaps three times. He didn't do that this season until last Sunday in Miami.

With Hudson out and All finding his feet, the snaps and targets figure to start piling up for All, getting in his majority of plays as a maniacal blocker in the run game. Casey can see All making a huge catch like Hudson did last week, when he mowed the grass with his hands to scoop up a third-and-seven conversion that kept a drive going where he scored a touchdown.

He's bullish on both All and rookie Jack Endries because Casey believes their abilities to both catch and block lend the offense versatility.

"No matter what, if you miss the whole year like he did, you have to get in a game and play and play and play and get back what you felt," Casey said. "The bye week has been a good time for him. He's established himself healthy again.

"And he's playing fast, and now I'm looking for him to take off the rest of the year. He doesn't want to be pigeon-holed as a guy who can (only) run and hit. He's talented. He can do it all … Maybe he can capitalize on some of the opportunities Tanner had."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says replacing Hudson, like wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, is going to be by committee. Hudson had a niche role depending on how the game evolved (he had a high of 31 snaps when the Bengals played from behind against the Jaguars and had 19 last week in Miami as the Bengals held the lead), and sees Gesicki and a big wide receiver such as Colbie Young (looking healthy), also able to fill a void, as is All.

'He's a physical player. I think when he's got the ball in his hands, he looks to bring that physicality and tries to get what he can after the catch," Taylor said.

"We'll call on the whole room and the receiver room. We're getting healthy at the receiver room, too. I think just combining both those rooms and dispersing how those roles will play out is something we're always open to week to week. We feel like we've got a lot of people with a lot of different strengths that can all play at a high level in both those rooms, and just finding ways to game plan for those guys to get them all involved is important for us."

All is adamant he'll do what's asked as a blocker or receiver and insists there are no issues with his knee.