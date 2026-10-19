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Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 7 against Baltimore Ravens

Oct 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

UNI COMBO @ BAL 2026

The Bengals return from their bye week to take on the Ravens in Baltimore.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: White

Pants: White with Black Stripes

Socks: White

This is Cincinnati's most common uniform combination since the team's redesign in 2021, as the team has worn it 22 times (14-8 record) in the regular season and postseason. The Bengals are 1-0 in this combination in 2026, defeating the Texans in Houston 20-6 in Week 2.

Bengals 2026 Week 7 Uniform Combination: White-White-Black | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow gestures during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow gestures during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown celebrates a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15. 2024.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15. 2024.

Ryan Meyer
RB Tahj Brooks during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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RB Tahj Brooks during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Week 1 against the Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Week 1 against the Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson and OT Amarius Mims celebrate a field goal during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson and OT Amarius Mims celebrate a field goal during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Browns carries the ball during the Bengals' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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RB Chase Browns carries the ball during the Bengals' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass from QB Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass from QB Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II breaks up a pass during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II breaks up a pass during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate Chase's catch during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate Chase's catch during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
DT Dexter Lawrence II celebrates a play during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II celebrates a play during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson makes his third field goal of the half during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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K Evan McPherson makes his third field goal of the half during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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