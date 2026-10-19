Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 7 against Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals return from their bye week to take on the Ravens in Baltimore.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: White
Pants: White with Black Stripes
Socks: White
This is Cincinnati's most common uniform combination since the team's redesign in 2021, as the team has worn it 22 times (14-8 record) in the regular season and postseason. The Bengals are 1-0 in this combination in 2026, defeating the Texans in Houston 20-6 in Week 2.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Baltimore Ravens.