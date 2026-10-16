Ja'Marr Chase And Bengals' Long Line Of Great Catches

"I go back to the games against the Steelers and Ravens when it could go either way," Houshmandzadeh says of his buddy. "Chad didn't have to make those contested catches because he would just separate with those great feet. I would get on him and say, 'Why do you make those diving catches? You should get up and run.'"

Houshmandzadeh, who appears on all platforms FOX, saw both Chase catches.

"The one in Houston was probably harder," Houshmandzadeh says. "That (Miami) one looks like it's harder because it just was one hand, but the one in Houston, you get your eyes to the ball so late to make that catch, that's the hard part about that. You're standing and turning and trying to track the ball.

"I think Ja'Marr's catch against Houston is such a good catch because they're so good defensively. Their secondary is really good. "There's just a little more emphasis on the plays you make versus the better teams."

Which is why one of Houshmandzadeh's favorite catches of his own is a juggling grab in the end zone he caught twice against the Steelers. The other favorite gets back to one of Hawkins' moments, a fourth-and-10 over the middle in 2004 against the Giants at Paycor that allowed Johnson to win it a few snaps later in the last minute. Quarterback Jon Kitna told Houshmandzadeh, "I'm throwing it to you no matter what."

It was high, but Houshmandzadeh found the springs. "Two guys were right there on me."

Moments.

The Bengals needed a win to take the 2009 AFC North title. They didn't want to try to do it in the season finale the next week on the road against the Jets in what had been an emotional ten days since the death of wide receiver Chris Henry.

Late in a 10-10 game with the Chiefs, quarterback Carson Palmer embarked on what amounted to a 99-yard drive that came to rest on a third down at the Chiefs 6 at the snap before the two-minute warning. Johnson, then Chad Ochocinco, was the target on a slant. Palmer rifled it slightly to the outside.

"Chad had that great body control," Curtis says.

The Ocho torqued that body ever so slightly, ever so quickly as he reached back and snatched it before falling to the turf. Then he got up and flashed one and five with his fingers that signified Henry's No. 15.

"A diamond route," says Johnson, who remembers the defender, cornerback Brandon Flowers. "I widened him out. Carson put it right where it's supposed to be. Go to the ground to secure it and make sure nobody punches it out."

Out in California, Curtis remembers a game against the Oilers as he tried to sort through all his memorable catches.

"Kenny was so accurate, I just had to make plays," says Curtis, as modest now as he was great then.

But there was this one play:

"It's been so long," Curtis says. "It seems I was going down the sideline. I reached out with my left hand and grabbed it with one hand, and kind of flicked it back to me. And cut underneath the cornerback and ended up scoring."

And then there was another play against the Oilers and one of the NFL's most rugged defenses. At Riverfront in the November of a tight AFC Central race with the Bengals trailing, 27-24.

On a fourth-and-four from the Oilers 47 with 42 seconds left, Anderson was just trying to get into field goal range. He hit Curtis at the 35 down the seam with a defender on his back. He broke that tackle, broke another one, and outraced three others to the end zone.

Like Hawkins says, the moment. Like Houshmandzadeh says, the opponent. Like they all say about Chase, just flat out fun to watch.

"I enjoy watching him play," Curtis says. "The acceleration. "His route running. His play after the catch. He's elusive, hard to cover, hard to catch. He's got it all. Very dependable. You know he'll go get that ball. He'll go underneath. He'll go up top. Every team wants a guy like that. He's just so dynamic."