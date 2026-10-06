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Scouting Report Week 5: Bengals Look to Bounce Back Against Dolphins

Oct 06, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Miami in Week 5 to take on the Dolphins. The Dolphins are in search of their first win of 2026 after starting the season 0-4. They lost to the Minnesota Vikings 15-10 in Week 4.

Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 5 opponent.

Previewing the Dolphins Offense

Miami's offense ranks last in points per game through four weeks of the season, averaging 11.5 points per contest. The unit has scored four touchdowns through four games.

The Dolphins signed former Titans and Packers QB Malik Willis in the offseason. Among 58 quarterbacks to take at least 25 dropbacks, Willis ranks 42nd with 712 passing yards and 41st with 6.9 yards per attempt, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His 56.3% completion percentage ranks 56th among the group. Willis has been pressured 52 times through four games, the 17th most in the NFL. Defenses have converted that pressure into a sack 21.2% of the time against Willis, the ninth-highest percentage among quarterbacks with at least 25 dropbacks, per NGS. The Bengals defense have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 38% of dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate in the NFL, and rank third in the NFL with 14 sacks.

Miami lost its star running back De'Von Achane after he suffered a torn ACL during Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week against Minnesota, RB Ollie Gordon served as the leading rusher, carrying the ball nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown. He recorded three explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards) and averaged 10.6 yards after contact per carry, the most by a running back with at least five carries in a game this season, per NGS. Cincinnati has allowed 2.7 yards after contact per carry, the sixth fewest in the NFL, per NGS.

The Dolphins' receiver room is led by Malik Washington, who paces the team in routes run (98), targets (28), receptions (17) and yards (219). He is a threat after the catch, ranking sixth among receivers in yards after catch (124) and tied for third in forced missed tackles (five).

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Previewing the Dolphins Defense

Defensively, the Dolphins have allowed 25.3 points per game, the 12th most in the NFL, and 335.3 yards per game, the 16th most.

Miami has been solid against the run so far this season, allowing 3.6 yards per carry, tied for the fifth fewest in the league. They have faced 120 carries through four games, tied for the sixth most in the NFL. Miami allows a successful run on 39.2% of its attempts faced, the 12th-lowest percentage in the league, per NGS.

A large part of its successful rushing defense has been rookie LB Jacob Rodriguez. Per NGS, Rodriguez ranks second in the NFL with 47 tackles. He has only missed four tackles, and his 8.0% missed tackle percentage ranks 17th among linebackers with at least 20 tackle attempts. His running mate, LB Jordyn Brooks, has the fifth-best missed tackle percentage at 5.4%, only missing two tackles over 37 tackle attempts.

The Miami pass rush is coming off its most successful game of the young season, pressuring Vikings QB Kyler Murray 10 times and getting to him four times. On the year, the Dolphins have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 30.9% of their dropbacks, the sixth-lowest percentage in the NFL.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Dolphins | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Dolphins matchups of years past

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Bengals defensive lineman Ron Carpenter tackles Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
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Bengals defensive lineman Ron Carpenter tackles Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defender Will Poole (27) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defender Will Poole (27) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2004 AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) carries as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) carries as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets past Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets past Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks (94) during an NFL football game at Sun Life Stadium on Thursday, October 31, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
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Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks (94) during an NFL football game at Sun Life Stadium on Thursday, October 31, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts
Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Miami at Sun Life Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
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Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Miami at Sun Life Stadium.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tom DiPace
CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
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CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 31: Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the game between the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paul Brown Stadium on October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 22-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams(34) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati , Ohio. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 22-14.(AP Photo/David Durochik)
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Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams(34) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati , Ohio. The Dolphins beat the Bengals 22-14.(AP Photo/David Durochik)

David Durochik
Peter Warrick #80 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Peter Warrick #80 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Miami Dolphins fullback Keith Byars (41) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)
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Miami Dolphins fullback Keith Byars (41) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Bernie Parmalee (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)
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Miami Dolphins runningback Bernie Parmalee (30) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dave Cross/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2022/Aaron Doster
The Bengals defense celebrates a play during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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The Bengals defense celebrates a play during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage opposite the Miami Dolphins defensive line during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage opposite the Miami Dolphins defensive line during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli
RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore has trouble holding on to the ball as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in driving rainstorm in the first half of a game in Cincinnati, Nov. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore has trouble holding on to the ball as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams in driving rainstorm in the first half of a game in Cincinnati, Nov. 20, 1977. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

Brian Horton
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) calls signals before a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) calls signals before a play during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Joe Robbins
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) catches a pass and runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson (24) on a 50 yard touchdown nullified by an offensive holding penalty during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) catches a pass and runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson (24) on a 50 yard touchdown nullified by an offensive holding penalty during the NFL week 9 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.. The Dolphins won the game 22-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III (11) in action, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III (11) in action, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass that was tipped by Miami Dolphins safety Chris Clemons (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass that was tipped by Miami Dolphins safety Chris Clemons (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke/AP2010
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) hugs Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (22) after the Dolphins defeated the Bengals 17-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) hugs Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (22) after the Dolphins defeated the Bengals 17-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a pass and gets tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent (25) and Bengals safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the NFL week 8 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins won the game 22-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) catches a pass and gets tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Morgan Trent (25) and Bengals safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the NFL week 8 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 31, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dolphins won the game 22-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP2010
Carl Powell #72 and Brian Simmons #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack A.J. Feeley #7 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)
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Carl Powell #72 and Brian Simmons #56 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack A.J. Feeley #7 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sept. 19, 2004 in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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CB Jalen Davis intercepts a pass during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins, 27-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins, 27-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Armon Binns (85) runs after a reception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Armon Binns (85) runs after a reception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 in Cincinnati. The Dolphins won the game, 17-13. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Joe Robbins
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