Scouting Report Week 5: Bengals Look to Bounce Back Against Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Miami in Week 5 to take on the Dolphins. The Dolphins are in search of their first win of 2026 after starting the season 0-4. They lost to the Minnesota Vikings 15-10 in Week 4.
Here is a brief statistical overview of Cincinnati's Week 5 opponent.
Previewing the Dolphins Offense
Miami's offense ranks last in points per game through four weeks of the season, averaging 11.5 points per contest. The unit has scored four touchdowns through four games.
The Dolphins signed former Titans and Packers QB Malik Willis in the offseason. Among 58 quarterbacks to take at least 25 dropbacks, Willis ranks 42nd with 712 passing yards and 41st with 6.9 yards per attempt, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His 56.3% completion percentage ranks 56th among the group. Willis has been pressured 52 times through four games, the 17th most in the NFL. Defenses have converted that pressure into a sack 21.2% of the time against Willis, the ninth-highest percentage among quarterbacks with at least 25 dropbacks, per NGS. The Bengals defense have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 38% of dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate in the NFL, and rank third in the NFL with 14 sacks.
Miami lost its star running back De'Von Achane after he suffered a torn ACL during Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week against Minnesota, RB Ollie Gordon served as the leading rusher, carrying the ball nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown. He recorded three explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards) and averaged 10.6 yards after contact per carry, the most by a running back with at least five carries in a game this season, per NGS. Cincinnati has allowed 2.7 yards after contact per carry, the sixth fewest in the NFL, per NGS.
The Dolphins' receiver room is led by Malik Washington, who paces the team in routes run (98), targets (28), receptions (17) and yards (219). He is a threat after the catch, ranking sixth among receivers in yards after catch (124) and tied for third in forced missed tackles (five).
2026 Ring of Honor
Help us honor 2026 Ring of Honor inductees James Brooks and Bob Trumpy at halftime against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1!
Previewing the Dolphins Defense
Defensively, the Dolphins have allowed 25.3 points per game, the 12th most in the NFL, and 335.3 yards per game, the 16th most.
Miami has been solid against the run so far this season, allowing 3.6 yards per carry, tied for the fifth fewest in the league. They have faced 120 carries through four games, tied for the sixth most in the NFL. Miami allows a successful run on 39.2% of its attempts faced, the 12th-lowest percentage in the league, per NGS.
A large part of its successful rushing defense has been rookie LB Jacob Rodriguez. Per NGS, Rodriguez ranks second in the NFL with 47 tackles. He has only missed four tackles, and his 8.0% missed tackle percentage ranks 17th among linebackers with at least 20 tackle attempts. His running mate, LB Jordyn Brooks, has the fifth-best missed tackle percentage at 5.4%, only missing two tackles over 37 tackle attempts.
The Miami pass rush is coming off its most successful game of the young season, pressuring Vikings QB Kyler Murray 10 times and getting to him four times. On the year, the Dolphins have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 30.9% of their dropbacks, the sixth-lowest percentage in the NFL.
View the best photos from Bengals-Dolphins matchups of years past