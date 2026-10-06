Scouting Report Week 5: Bengals Look to Bounce Back Against Dolphins

Previewing the Dolphins Offense

Miami's offense ranks last in points per game through four weeks of the season, averaging 11.5 points per contest. The unit has scored four touchdowns through four games.

The Dolphins signed former Titans and Packers QB Malik Willis in the offseason. Among 58 quarterbacks to take at least 25 dropbacks, Willis ranks 42nd with 712 passing yards and 41st with 6.9 yards per attempt, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His 56.3% completion percentage ranks 56th among the group. Willis has been pressured 52 times through four games, the 17th most in the NFL. Defenses have converted that pressure into a sack 21.2% of the time against Willis, the ninth-highest percentage among quarterbacks with at least 25 dropbacks, per NGS. The Bengals defense have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 38% of dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate in the NFL, and rank third in the NFL with 14 sacks.

Miami lost its star running back De'Von Achane after he suffered a torn ACL during Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week against Minnesota, RB Ollie Gordon served as the leading rusher, carrying the ball nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown. He recorded three explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards) and averaged 10.6 yards after contact per carry, the most by a running back with at least five carries in a game this season, per NGS. Cincinnati has allowed 2.7 yards after contact per carry, the sixth fewest in the NFL, per NGS.