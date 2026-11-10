Scouting Report Week 10: White Bengal Returns For Sunday Night Football Against Steelers

The Bengals return from Spain to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 in the team's annual White Bengal game. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are tied atop the AFC North at 6-2, while the Steelers hold the tiebreaker after defeating the Bengals in Week 3, 30-27.
Previewing the Steelers Offense
The Steelers rank 17th in points per game (22.5) and 16th in yards per game (328.4) this season. They have been most effective on the ground, ranking 12th with 117.9 rushing yards per game on 4.9 yards per attempt, the third highest.
RB Jaylen Warren has had a strong season to this point, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, which ranks first in the NFL among all players with at least 50 carries. He's a receiving threat out of the backfield, ranking second among running backs with 294 receiving yards and has averaged 8.2 yards per target, good for seventh among running backs with at least 10 targets.
The Pittsburgh run game also returned RB Rico Dowdle, who missed a chunk of the early part of the season with an injury. In the Steelers' most recent game, a 27-6 win over the Browns in Week 8, Dowdle had 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
QB Aaron Rodgers has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2026 so far. Rodgers threw for his second-most yards of the season in Week 3 (299) but also attempted the second-most passes of the season (40). Per NFL NextGenStats, Rodgers completed six-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown when pressured (35.1% of dropbacks) in Week 3. On the season, he's thrown for 426 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions when pressured, and he has been pressured on 29.5% of his dropbacks, the fourth-lowest rate among qualified passers, per NGS.
Rodgers has averaged 6.9 yards per attempt this season, tied for the fourth-lowest average in the league. The passing attack has primarily worked underneath, with 26.2% of passing attempts targeting players at or behind the line of scrimmage, the second-highest percentage in the league, per NGS. He gets the ball out quickly, averaging the seventh-quickest time to throw among qualified passers (2.7 seconds). Meanwhile, the Bengals pressure opposing quarterbacks on 36.4% of opposing dropbacks, the 12th-highest mark in the NFL, per NGS.
Rodgers has dispersed his targets this season: While WR DK Metcalf leads the team with 33 receptions, rookie WR Germie Bernard (32), TE Pat Freiermuth (25) and Warren (25) have all caught at least 25 passes. In Week 3, Rodgers completed passes to nine different pass catchers. Four caught three passes: Metcalf for 31 yards, Warren for 49 yards, WR Roman Wilson for 60 yards and TE Darnell Washington for 67 yards.
Previewing the Steelers Defense
The Pittsburgh defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game (18.0) and the seventh-fewest yards per game (305.6) in 2026. The Bengals scored 27 points in Week 3's matchup and tallied 352 yards.
The Steelers' defense has allowed 5.8 pass yards per play, the ninth-fewest in the league. It has pressured opposing quarterbacks at a 32.6% clip, the fourth-lowest percentage in the NFL per NGS. EDGE T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks, but it is Alex Highsmith who leads the Steelers in pressures with 30. QB Joe Burrow was pressured on 27.5% of his dropbacks in Week 3. Highsmith supplied four pressures in that game, while Watt did not record a pressure.
Pittsburgh has run zone coverage on 84.3% of its defensive dropbacks, per NGS, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Burrow has a 74.7% completion percentage against zone coverage, the best in the NFL, and his 11 touchdowns versus zone coverage are the second most in the league, per NGS. In Week 3, Pittsburgh ran zone coverage on 85% of dropbacks, and Burrow completed 24-of-31 passes for 226 and a touchdown against those looks. Against man, he was 4-of-6 for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
The Steelers have allowed 3.6 yards per carry on the ground this year, tied for the fourth fewest in the NFL. They have done a good job keeping offenses in front of them, allowing an explosive play on 10.4% of their defensive snaps, tied for the third lowest percentage in the league, per NGS.
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