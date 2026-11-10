Scouting Report Week 10: White Bengal Returns For Sunday Night Football Against Steelers

Previewing the Steelers Offense

The Steelers rank 17th in points per game (22.5) and 16th in yards per game (328.4) this season. They have been most effective on the ground, ranking 12th with 117.9 rushing yards per game on 4.9 yards per attempt, the third highest.

RB Jaylen Warren has had a strong season to this point, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, which ranks first in the NFL among all players with at least 50 carries. He's a receiving threat out of the backfield, ranking second among running backs with 294 receiving yards and has averaged 8.2 yards per target, good for seventh among running backs with at least 10 targets.

The Pittsburgh run game also returned RB Rico Dowdle, who missed a chunk of the early part of the season with an injury. In the Steelers' most recent game, a 27-6 win over the Browns in Week 8, Dowdle had 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

QB Aaron Rodgers has completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2026 so far. Rodgers threw for his second-most yards of the season in Week 3 (299) but also attempted the second-most passes of the season (40). Per NFL NextGenStats, Rodgers completed six-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown when pressured (35.1% of dropbacks) in Week 3. On the season, he's thrown for 426 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions when pressured, and he has been pressured on 29.5% of his dropbacks, the fourth-lowest rate among qualified passers, per NGS.

Rodgers has averaged 6.9 yards per attempt this season, tied for the fourth-lowest average in the league. The passing attack has primarily worked underneath, with 26.2% of passing attempts targeting players at or behind the line of scrimmage, the second-highest percentage in the league, per NGS. He gets the ball out quickly, averaging the seventh-quickest time to throw among qualified passers (2.7 seconds). Meanwhile, the Bengals pressure opposing quarterbacks on 36.4% of opposing dropbacks, the 12th-highest mark in the NFL, per NGS.