Joe Burrow Nominated FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 9

Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing in a touchdown. Propelled by Burrow's stellar play, the Bengals offense has scored more than 30 points in four straight games, tying a franchise record.

Burrow got the scoring started early, connecting with WR Ja'Marr Chase for a 47-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. Burrow and Chase have teamed up for 55 touchdowns since Chase entered the league in 2021. That is the second-most by a QB-WR duo under the age of 30 in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.

"We've just played together for so long now. We're coming on 10 years playing together. So when you do that, you just develop that connection mentally that nothing needs to be said," Burrow said on his connection with Chase. "I'm going to have a hard time putting anybody above No. 1."