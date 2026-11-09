Joe Burrow Nominated FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week 9

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for Week 9, the NFL announced Monday.
Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing in a touchdown. Propelled by Burrow's stellar play, the Bengals offense has scored more than 30 points in four straight games, tying a franchise record.
Burrow got the scoring started early, connecting with WR Ja'Marr Chase for a 47-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. Burrow and Chase have teamed up for 55 touchdowns since Chase entered the league in 2021. That is the second-most by a QB-WR duo under the age of 30 in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.
"We've just played together for so long now. We're coming on 10 years playing together. So when you do that, you just develop that connection mentally that nothing needs to be said," Burrow said on his connection with Chase. "I'm going to have a hard time putting anybody above No. 1."
On the year, Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74%), passing touchdowns (23) and passing yards per game (298.3).
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Voting
Vote for QB Joe Burrow as FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 9.
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow aims at his third consecutive victory of 2026 after receiving the honor for his performances in Week 7 and Week 8.
Voting opened Monday and will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on X via the official NFL account or on the NFL mobile app.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.