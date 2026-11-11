Inside The Drive | How Ja'Marr Chase Took Over Madrid

Atlanta 36. Third and 9. One of those Chase catches that suspends belief. But it also serves to show defenses the grim reality of blitzing them when it is picked up. And even when it's not.

Running back Chase Brown picked up this zero blitz where a backer popped out at the end. At the last instant, knowing his guys were one-on-one, Burrow gunned it to the left sideline where only Chase could get it.

And, boy, did he get it. He somehow leaped to catch the ball over his head and kept his feet in-bounds for another first down on 14 yards.

A brilliant catch, yes. But it was made possible by his route on A.J Terrell before he broke it off to the left sideline.

"The previous week, we ran a slant and go, so now we're running a slant, go and then break out," Walters says. "So the corner, Terrell, squatted. But Ja'Marr does a good job with his hands right there at the top of the route. He's physical against the corner. Leans inside, gets him off of him, and then Joe puts it again to a spot … You get that much separation in this league, you're doing something well … He was able to separate at the top of the route using his hands.

"And then, I mean, it's just elite hand-eye coordination and footwork. He makes the catch, number one, which is not easy. Then his legs go dead, go limp, in order to get his feet in bounds. We work on sideline awareness. Toe tap. Deaden the legs. A lot of times, you're worried about your feet, and so you don't catch the ball. Or, sometimes you worry about catching the ball, and you don't keep your feet in. Total concentration Great catch. He's catching that beyond his eyes. That's over his head, so his eyes aren't on it. That's a tremendous catch."

Atlanta 21. Second and Nine: Burrow had everybody spread and stood in an empty backfield. Chase, left one-on-one in the slot with A.J. Terrell, got Terrell leaning to the inside, and when he grabbed Chase up around the shoulders as Chase broke outside, Terrell was called for a hold to negate a Burrow sack.

A.J. Terrell is a solid NFL cornerback. But this is how good Chase is. According to NGS, Chase was matched up with him on 13 routes, 11 in man coverage, and caught four of five targets for 103 yards and a touchdown.

"He starts inside, gets (Terrell) to open up inside, and then he's physical right there. Gets the holding call. It shows how strong he is. (Terrell) is a physical player. He gets his hands on (Chase) right there. But Ja'Marr does a great job being physical back, and he's open. He catches that, he may score."

Atlanta 16. First and 10: Next play. Maybe this is why the last few teams have stayed away from playing the Bengals with two-high safeties. That's sure what it looked like when the Falcons dropped into a zone against four wides, and Burrow in empty with Chase in the slot on the right. He ran a choice route in the middle of the field and found himself on linebacker Kendall Daniels. He kept drifting away from Daniels to the outside for an easy 12 yards in the middle of the zone. Higgins scored on the next play with 4:03 left in the half to make it 21-10.

"Just an option route. He's the number three (receiver), so we've got him matched up on the linebacker," Walters says. "He could work left, he could stop, he could work right. So he just puts that guy in a bind. He does a great job of being patient, let's everything clear out outside of him. So now he understands where the void is.

"He's not letting him cross the face, so Ja'Marr is putting his foot in the ground, and works away from him. Joe throws him open. He understands drop-step and he gets vertical immediately. On the option route, you've got to have a feel for open space, when to get open, where to move, where to break. We give them freedom, so Ja'Marr and Joe are on the same page there."

After watching The Drive underneath the Bengals' all-time leaders, Walters moves to the next task on Steelers Week.