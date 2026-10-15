10 Stats to Know From First Five Weeks of 2026

Defense Numbers of Note

25

DE Boye Mafe has racked up 25 quarterback pressures through five games this season, per NGS, the seventh most in the NFL. Mafe, signed as a free agent from Seattle this offseason, has generated a pressure on 18.1% of his pass-rush snaps, the 13th-highest percentage among all defenders with at least 50 pass-rush reps, per NGS. Rookie Cashius Howell has the 12th-highest percentage at 18.4%.

3

Speaking of getting after the quarterback, DTs Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence II have both tallied three sacks through five games this season, tied for the fifth most among defensive tackles. They have 16 and 15 pressures, respectively, which rank sixth and ninth among DTs, per NGS.

40.4%

As a team, the Bengals have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 40.4% of their dropbacks, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL, per NGS. The pressures are coming from the front line as well, as Cincinnati is sending a blitz (five or more pass rushers) on just 18.2% of their snaps, per NGS.

50%