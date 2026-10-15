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10 Stats to Know From First Five Weeks of 2026

Oct 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

With the Bengals on bye this week, let's take a look at 10 of the most notable stats that have defined their season to this point.

Offense Numbers of Note

71.4%

QB Joe Burrow has been his precise self to start the season, leading all eligible passers with a 71.4% completion percentage, per NFL NextGenStats. Burrow ranks top five in passing yards (1,361), passing touchdowns (11) and first downs (74).

423

WR Tee Higgins picked up right where he left off after making his first Pro Bowl in 2025. Through the first five weeks, he ranks seventh in the NFL with 423 receiving yards. He has 13 explosive receptions this season, per NGS, the second most among all receivers.

4.0%

OT Amarius Mims has allowed just a 4.0% pressure percentage this season, the lowest-pressure percentage among all offensive tackles with at least 100 pass-block snaps per NGS. His eight total pressures allowed are tied for the second fewest.

4

WR Ja’Marr Chase ranks tied for fourth in the NFL with four receiving touchdowns so far this season. Chase's most recent score, a highlight-reel catch in Week 5 against the Dolphins, was his 58th career score, the most by any NFL player since he entered the league in 2021. On that play, Chase also surpassed Ring of Honor member Isaac Curtis (7,101) for third place on the franchise's all-time receiving yardage list (7,126).

Defense Numbers of Note

25

DE Boye Mafe has racked up 25 quarterback pressures through five games this season, per NGS, the seventh most in the NFL. Mafe, signed as a free agent from Seattle this offseason, has generated a pressure on 18.1% of his pass-rush snaps, the 13th-highest percentage among all defenders with at least 50 pass-rush reps, per NGS. Rookie Cashius Howell has the 12th-highest percentage at 18.4%.

3

Speaking of getting after the quarterback, DTs Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence II have both tallied three sacks through five games this season, tied for the fifth most among defensive tackles. They have 16 and 15 pressures, respectively, which rank sixth and ninth among DTs, per NGS.

40.4%

As a team, the Bengals have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 40.4% of their dropbacks, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL, per NGS. The pressures are coming from the front line as well, as Cincinnati is sending a blitz (five or more pass rushers) on just 18.2% of their snaps, per NGS.

50%

CB DJ Turner II’s strong play in 2025 has continued into the early parts of 2026. Per NGS, Turner has allowed a 50% completion percentage when targeted, which ranks as seventh among corners who have faced at least 20 targets this season. Turner has been targeted on just 10.2% of his coverage snaps, the lowest percentage among corners to face 20 targets. Both Turner and Dax Hill rank inside the top 10 of passes defensed with five apiece.

Special Teams Numbers of Note

20.70

WR Dohnte Meyers has given the Bengals a jolt in the return game, currently ranking fourth in total kick return yards (435). The first-year receiver from the CFL began Week 5 in Miami with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 81 yards. He hit 20.70 miles per hour on the runback, the fifth-fastest speed a returner has hit on a kickoff this season.

22

K Evan McPherson hit a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of Week 5's win over Miami, marking his 22nd consecutive made FG dating back to Week 11 of last season. That streak sets a Bengals record for most consecutive field goals, surpassing Shayne Graham's 21 consecutive made kicks in 2007.

Best of The 2026 Season So Far | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from the Bengals 2026 season so far.

K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown scores a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy records a sack during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy records a sack during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrates a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrates a touchdown during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
10 / 40

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrate a play during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. celebrate a play during Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, right, catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, right, catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

David J. Phillip/AP Photo
RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II pressures QB CJ Stroud during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
15 / 40

DT Dexter Lawrence II pressures QB CJ Stroud during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a kick during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers returns a kick during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow throws during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
evan mcpherson fg celly 1 wk 2 texans 092026
20 / 40
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a run during Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a run during Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis and LB Barrett Carter during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis and LB Barrett Carter during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a touchdown during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a touchdown during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 40

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tries to defend during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Dohnte Meyer runs after the catch during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyer runs after the catch during Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
29 / 40

TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
30 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
31 / 40

WR Dohnte Meyers catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
32 / 40

WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
33 / 40

WR Tee Higgins during Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
35 / 40

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
36 / 40

S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter gets a sack during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter gets a sack during Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) grabs a touchdown pass as Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) pushes him forward during the first half an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) grabs a touchdown pass as Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (40) pushes him forward during the first half an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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