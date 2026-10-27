Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 8 against Tennessee Titans

The Bengals play their first home game since Week 4 on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: Black

Pants: White with Orange Stripes

Socks: Black

This will be the seventh time the Bengals have worn this uniform combination and the first since Week 18 of the 2023 season against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati has a 4-2 record in this combo since the team's uniform redesign in 2021.