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Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Week 8 against Tennessee Titans

Oct 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

titans wk 8 uni combo 102726

The Bengals play their first home game since Week 4 on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: Black

Pants: White with Orange Stripes

Socks: Black

This will be the seventh time the Bengals have worn this uniform combination and the first since Week 18 of the 2023 season against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati has a 4-2 record in this combo since the team's uniform redesign in 2021.

Bengals 2026 Week 8 Uniform Combination: Black-White-Black | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Tennessee Titans.

RB Chase Brown during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Erick Schelkun/Bengals
TE Drew Sample during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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TE Drew Sample during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
CB Jalen Davis during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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CB Jalen Davis during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
S Jordan Battle during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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S Jordan Battle during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) gestures after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
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Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) gestures after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/AP Photo
RB Chase Brown during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.
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RB Chase Brown during Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/AP Photo
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